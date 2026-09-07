Neymar Blames Santos Gardener After Horror Pitch Leaves Him Injured
Neymar is expected to miss up to 2 months after suffering a right thigh injury during Santos’ Brazilian Cup defeat to Palmeiras last Thursday. The former PSG star blamed the Vila Belmiro pitch, claiming holes were left after earthworks the previous day.
He said 3 players were injured in the first half, adding to his long history of fitness problems. In the latest setback of his injury troubled career, Neymar has suffered another physical problem while playing for Santos. The Brazilian forward was injured during the first half of Santos’ Brazilian Cup defeat against Palmeiras last Thursday. Medical examinations have revealed a right thigh injury, with reports suggesting that Neymar could be out of action for around 2 months. Neymar has blamed the condition of Santos’ pitch for the injury.
In a post on Instagram, he criticised the field manager, saying the surface was in extremely poor condition. He pointed out that there were several holes caused by earthworks carried out the previous day and claimed that 3 players were injured during the first half of the match. The incident adds to a long list of injury problems that have affected Neymar throughout his career.
The former Paris Saint Germain star has previously suffered serious setbacks, including a fractured vertebra during the 2014 World Cup and a ruptured ankle ligament in February 2018. He has also dealt with hamstring and adductor problems. Neymar ended his international career after the 2026 World Cup, making his latest Santos injury another difficult moment for the veteran forward.