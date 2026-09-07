He said 3 players were injured in the first half, adding to his long history of fitness problems. In the latest setback of his injury troubled career, Neymar has suffered another physical problem while playing for Santos. The Brazilian forward was injured during the first half of Santos’ Brazilian Cup defeat against Palmeiras last Thursday. Medical examinations have revealed a right thigh injury, with reports suggesting that Neymar could be out of action for around 2 months. Neymar has blamed the condition of Santos’ pitch for the injury.