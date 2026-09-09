Man Utd’s £60m Transfer Plan Takes Huge Blow After Lewis Hall Deal
Manchester United’s plan to sign Lewis Hall has suffered a major setback after the Newcastle defender agreed a new five year contract. United had reportedly considered a move worth around £60m, but Newcastle refused to sell him this summer. The 22 year old is expected to remain at St James’ Park.
As the 2027 transfer plans begin to take shape, Manchester United have suffered an early setback in their reported pursuit of Newcastle United left back Lewis Hall. The 22 year old defender has agreed a new five year contract with Newcastle, which is expected to keep him at St James’ Park until 2031 and make him one of the club’s best paid players.
United had identified Hall as a strong option to improve the left back position and reportedly made contact during the 2026 summer window. However, the club decided against pursuing a deal after spending around £140 million on Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba. Newcastle were also unwilling to sell Hall and reportedly rejected an offer of around £60 million, particularly after losing Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon.
Although the new contract does not completely rule out a future transfer, it is likely to increase Hall’s potential asking price. United manager Michael Carrick has indicated that defensive improvements could be considered next summer, depending on performances, injuries and the squad’s development. For now, Hall’s new agreement makes United’s reported 2027 pursuit considerably more difficult.