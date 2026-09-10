Messi Expands His Football Ownership Portfolio in Spain.

Messi’s Shock Move to Buy a Second Spanish Club Could Change His Post Football Career
Lionel Messi is set to acquire a majority stake in Spanish second division club Eldense, subject to approvals and due diligence. The move would give him ownership of 2 Spanish clubs after buying fifth tier UE Cornella in April.
At 39, Messi is shifting toward football ownership, focusing on player development and long term business opportunities.
As the next chapter of Lionel Messi’s football career begins to take shape, his reported move to acquire Spanish second division club Eldense could mark a major step into football ownership. Messi has reached a preliminary agreement to buy shares held by Colombian investment group TH Soluciones Group, potentially becoming Eldense’s majority shareholder.
The deal still requires due diligence, legal procedures and approval from Spain’s National Sports Council. This would give Messi ownership interests in 2 Spanish clubs. In April, he acquired 100 percent of fifth tier Catalan club UE Cornella. While Cornella focuses on developing young players, Eldense offers Messi a pathway into Spain’s professional football structure through La Liga 2. The timing is also significant. At 39, Messi is nearing the end of his playing career with Inter Miami and has retired from international football after Argentina lost the 2026 World Cup final to Spain.
Eldense currently sits 20th after 4 matches, with just 2 points, and recently dismissed coach Claudio Barragan. Rather than buying an established club, Messi appears interested in developing clubs where recruitment, management and youth development can increase long term value. His growing portfolio could eventually create a small football network focused on developing future talent.