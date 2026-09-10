Messi Expands His Football Ownership Portfolio in Spain.

The deal still requires due diligence, legal procedures and approval from Spain’s National Sports Council. This would give Messi ownership interests in 2 Spanish clubs. In April, he acquired 100 percent of fifth tier Catalan club UE Cornella. While Cornella focuses on developing young players, Eldense offers Messi a pathway into Spain’s professional football structure through La Liga 2. The timing is also significant. At 39, Messi is nearing the end of his playing career with Inter Miami and has retired from international football after Argentina lost the 2026 World Cup final to Spain.