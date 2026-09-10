Neymar’s Wife and Ex Turn Awkward Beginnings Into Family Friendship.

Neymar’s Wife and Ex Cooking Together? The Surprising Story Behind Their Bond
Neymar’s wife Bruna Biancardi and ex Carol Dantas recently cooked together on Bruna’s YouTube show, Bru na Cozinha. Carol, mother of Neymar’s eldest son Davi Lucca, admitted their relationship had an awkward start. Bruna said Carol initially did not like her, but they grew closer in Ibiza and Paris.
The pair now share a friendly family bond without past conflicts. In the latest glimpse into Neymar’s family life, wife Bruna Biancardi and ex partner Carol Dantas showed how their relationship has developed from an awkward beginning into a close friendship. The pair appeared together on Bruna’s YouTube cooking series, Bru na Cozinha, where they prepared stuffed bread while Neymar’s eldest son Davi Lucca made cookies.
Their children Mavie, Mel and Valentin also joined the family moment, while Neymar briefly appeared behind the scenes. Bruna revealed that Carol did not like her very much when she first started dating Neymar. Carol later explained that she was naturally cautious because she wanted to make sure Neymar and Bruna were serious before allowing Davi to spend time with someone new. Their relationship gradually improved after spending more time together in Ibiza and Paris. Despite rumours surrounding their relationship, both women said they have never had a fight. Instead, they communicate directly whenever reports about them appear and clarify matters between themselves.
Their recent cooking session highlights the friendly bond they now share and the harmony within Neymar’s extended family. Meanwhile, Neymar is recovering from a right thigh injury suffered while playing for Santos against Palmeiras. His rehabilitation has started, with an expected recovery period of around 6 to 8 weeks.