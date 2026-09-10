Neymar’s Wife and Ex Turn Awkward Beginnings Into Family Friendship.

Their children Mavie, Mel and Valentin also joined the family moment, while Neymar briefly appeared behind the scenes. Bruna revealed that Carol did not like her very much when she first started dating Neymar. Carol later explained that she was naturally cautious because she wanted to make sure Neymar and Bruna were serious before allowing Davi to spend time with someone new. Their relationship gradually improved after spending more time together in Ibiza and Paris. Despite rumours surrounding their relationship, both women said they have never had a fight. Instead, they communicate directly whenever reports about them appear and clarify matters between themselves.