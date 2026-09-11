Messi Assist, Lewandowski Goal and Late Drama End in Shock MLS Draw
Chicago Fire and Inter Miami played out a 1-1 draw at Soldier Field. Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 10th minute before Casemiro equalised in the 43rd minute from Lionel Messi’s corner. Miami dominated with 16 shots and 1.17 xG, but could not find a winner. Chicago moved to fourth.
In the MLS clash at Soldier Field, Chicago Fire and Inter Miami played out a 1-1 draw, with Robert Lewandowski and Casemiro scoring for their respective sides. Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 10th minute after Gulman delivered a precise cross, giving Chicago an early advantage. Inter Miami created several chances, with Lionel Messi testing goalkeeper Chris Brady from distance and later seeing another effort blocked.
Miami eventually found the equaliser in the 43rd minute. Messi delivered a corner that Casemiro headed into the top-left corner, beating Brady. Messi remained a major threat after the break, forcing another save from a free-kick in the 51st minute. Miami finished with 16 shots compared with Chicago Fire’s six, while its expected goals stood at 1.17 against 0.65. Despite Miami’s attacking pressure, Chicago defended well late in the game.
A stoppage-time free-kick from Zinckernagel was saved by St. Clair, while Messi also missed an opportunity to win the match with a late free-kick. The result left Inter Miami second with 44 points from 24 games, while Chicago Fire moved into fourth. Messi entered the match with 18 goals and 12 assists in MLS, while the draw extended Miami’s recent run without a win.