Miami eventually found the equaliser in the 43rd minute. Messi delivered a corner that Casemiro headed into the top-left corner, beating Brady. Messi remained a major threat after the break, forcing another save from a free-kick in the 51st minute. Miami finished with 16 shots compared with Chicago Fire’s six, while its expected goals stood at 1.17 against 0.65. Despite Miami’s attacking pressure, Chicago defended well late in the game.