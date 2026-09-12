He has rebuilt his relationship with Vinicius, who has responded with greater defensive effort and recovered 9 balls against Inter. Mourinho also backed Kylian Mbappé as his main attacking leader, with the French forward already scoring 5 goals. Jude Bellingham has also benefited from Mourinho’s approach. The midfielder has been moved closer to the penalty area, where he has contributed 2 goals and 3 assists in La Liga. Mourinho has also kept his biggest stars on the pitch for longer periods, avoiding unnecessary frustration.