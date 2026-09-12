Mourinho Has Real Madrid’s Biggest Stars Eating Out of His Hand
José Mourinho has quickly strengthened his relationship with Real Madrid’s biggest stars despite the team’s inconsistent start. Vinicius recovered 9 goals against Inter, while Kylian Mbappé has scored 5 goals.
Jude Bellingham, playing closer to the attack, has registered 2 goals and 3 assists in La Liga. Mourinho’s approach has also earned praise from captain Federico Valverde and Thibaut Courtois.
For the current Real Madrid season, José Mourinho’s biggest success has been his handling of the star-studded dressing room, despite the team still searching for consistency on the pitch. Real Madrid recently lost to Betis in La Liga, while their Champions League performance against Inter also left room for improvement. Mourinho was brought in partly to end tensions among key players and create a more united squad.
He has rebuilt his relationship with Vinicius, who has responded with greater defensive effort and recovered 9 balls against Inter. Mourinho also backed Kylian Mbappé as his main attacking leader, with the French forward already scoring 5 goals. Jude Bellingham has also benefited from Mourinho’s approach. The midfielder has been moved closer to the penalty area, where he has contributed 2 goals and 3 assists in La Liga. Mourinho has also kept his biggest stars on the pitch for longer periods, avoiding unnecessary frustration.
Vinicius was substituted in the 87th minute against Inter, while Mbappé stayed until the 90th. Captain Federico Valverde and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois have also praised Mourinho’s demanding, disciplined approach. Courtois believes the manager’s focus on the team over individuals can help Real Madrid return to winning ways.