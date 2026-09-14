Neves also served as a pallbearer at Jota’s funeral and took over his Portugal No. 21 shirt last year. During the match, footage showed Neves preparing to take a free kick while supporters repeatedly chanted Jota’s name. The Al Hilal midfielder responded with sarcastic applause and gestures toward the fans. After the game, Neves criticised the supporters, saying he hoped they would not go to pray later after what they had done.