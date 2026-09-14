Ronaldo Furious Over Jota Chants, Demands Lifetime Stadium Bans
Cristiano Ronaldo has urged the Saudi Pro League to hand lifetime stadium bans to supporters who taunted Rúben Neves with chants about late Portugal teammate Diogo Jota. The incident occurred during Al Taawoun’s match against Al Hilal on Saturday.
For the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo has demanded strict action against supporters who mocked Rúben Neves with chants about the late Diogo Jota during Saturday’s match between Al Taawoun and Al Hilal. Jota died with his brother in a car crash in Zamora, Spain, in July 2025. Ronaldo and Neves had played alongside him for Portugal, while Neves shared a particularly close relationship with Jota after their time together in Portugal and at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Neves also served as a pallbearer at Jota’s funeral and took over his Portugal No. 21 shirt last year. During the match, footage showed Neves preparing to take a free kick while supporters repeatedly chanted Jota’s name. The Al Hilal midfielder responded with sarcastic applause and gestures toward the fans. After the game, Neves criticised the supporters, saying he hoped they would not go to pray later after what they had done.
Ronaldo later commented on an Instagram post showing the incident, calling on the league to punish those involved. He said such behaviour had crossed the line and argued that fans responsible should be permanently banned from stadiums. Meanwhile, Al Hilal strengthened their position at the top of the Saudi Pro League with a 6-0 victory. Gabriel Martinelli scored a hat trick, while Ollie Watkins added 2 goals.