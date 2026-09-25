Deco Denies Barcelona Interest in Manchester United Wonderkid JJ Gabriel.

Barcelona Twist! Deco Breaks Silence on 15-Year-Old Man Utd Star JJ Gabriel
Barcelona sporting director Deco has denied reports that the club is pursuing Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel. The 15-year-old has reportedly asked to leave United, attracting interest from several European clubs.
Deco said Barcelona are not involved in discussions over Gabriel’s future and stressed the need to understand the circumstances before approaching young players. Gabriel remains under contract with United until the season’s end.
Barcelona sporting director Deco has played down reports linking the club with Manchester United youngster JJ Gabriel. The 15-year-old has attracted attention from several European clubs after reportedly asking to leave United, with Barcelona and Real Madrid among the teams mentioned in connection with his future. Deco said Barcelona are not involved in discussions regarding Gabriel at this stage.
He explained that the club needs to understand the circumstances surrounding the teenager's situation before considering any approach. His comments were reported by Mundo Deportivo. Gabriel remains under contract with Manchester United until the end of the season, although reports suggest he has asked to leave the club. United are also believed to be unwilling to de-register the youngster, leaving his immediate future unresolved.
Despite Deco's comments, Barcelona have continued to feature prominently in reports surrounding Gabriel. Other reports have also linked Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and several Premier League clubs with the highly rated teenager. The situation has attracted significant attention because Gabriel is regarded as one of United's promising young talents, despite being only 15. For now, there is no confirmed Barcelona negotiation, while Gabriel's future at Manchester United remains uncertain as interest from clubs across Europe continues.