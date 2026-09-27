Rodri’s Barcelona Shock Revealed After 4 Days of Flick’s Brutal Training
Rodri has revealed his surprise at Hansi Flick’s demanding methods after joining Barcelona. The midfielder expected traditional Barça rondos but instead faced 4 days of intense physical and gym work.
After missing the season opener, Rodri debuted in Matchday 2 and has started Barcelona’s last 4 LaLiga games. He also confirmed Real Madrid showed strong interest before he chose Barcelona.
For the Spanish midfielder Rodri, joining Barcelona has brought an unexpected change in training methods under Hansi Flick. After a lengthy recovery kept him out of preseason and the league opener, Rodri joined the squad and quickly experienced the German coach’s demanding approach. He admitted that he expected Barcelona’s traditional rondos and technical work, but instead faced 4 days of intense physical training and gym sessions.
Rodri compared Flick’s methods with those of Pep Guardiola, explaining that Guardiola relied more on competition to build rhythm, while Flick places greater emphasis on physical preparation. The midfielder said the workload was particularly intense for players who arrived later. Despite missing the opening match, Rodri made his Barcelona debut in the 2nd matchday and has since started the club’s last 4 LaLiga games. His rapid involvement has made him an important part of Flick’s plans.
Rodri also revealed that Real Madrid had shown serious interest in signing him before he chose Barcelona. He said Madrid’s efforts made his final decision more difficult, although he ultimately selected Barça. The Spain international also addressed the recent refereeing controversy involving the Madrid derby. He urged players to avoid harmful rhetoric, noting that referees can make mistakes and that individual decisions should not determine a 38-match league season.