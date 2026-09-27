Rodri compared Flick’s methods with those of Pep Guardiola, explaining that Guardiola relied more on competition to build rhythm, while Flick places greater emphasis on physical preparation. The midfielder said the workload was particularly intense for players who arrived later. Despite missing the opening match, Rodri made his Barcelona debut in the 2nd matchday and has since started the club’s last 4 LaLiga games. His rapid involvement has made him an important part of Flick’s plans.