Yesterday MLS Next Pro Football Matches

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MLS Next Pro Team List

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Houston Dynamo FC II

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Crown Legacy

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Austin II

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Orlando City II

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St. Louis City II

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New England II

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New York RB II

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Philadelphia Union II

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Toronto II

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Atlanta United II

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North Texas

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The Town

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Ventura County

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Portland Timbers II

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Los Angeles FC II

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Huntsville City

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Real Monarchs

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Chattanooga

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Minnesota United II

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Tacoma Defiance

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Columbus Crew II

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New York City II

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Sporting KC II

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Chicago Fire II

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FC Cincinnati II

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Vancouver Whitecaps II

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Connecticut FC

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Carolina Core

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Chicago Fire

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Inter Miami II

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Colorado Rapids II