Live Football (Soccer) Score of NPSL 2026
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NPSL Team List
El Farolito
Hickory
Virginia Dream
Flower City Union
Jacksonville Armada II
Michigan Rangers
Milwaukee Torrent
Duluth
Naples United
West Chester United
Ambassadors Ohio
Lubbock Matadors
New Jersey United
West Texas
Appalachian
Ristozi
Rochester New York II
Cruizers
FC Motown
Hartford City
Oklahoma United
FC Pride
Philadelphia Union
Erie Commodores
Alexandria Reds
Pennsylvania Classics
California Odyssey
Cleveland SC
Grove Soccer United
Jackson Lions
Charlottetowne Hops
Club De Lyon
Gio's Lions
Joy
Oakland Stompers
Sacramento Gold
Fort Worth Vaqueros
Siouxland United
Bristol Rhythm
New Haven United
Port City NC
Des Moines United
District Elite
Sioux Falls Thunder
New York Shockers
Greenville United
Brownsville
DMV Elite
Electric City Shock
FC Florida
Osner’s
New Orleans Jesters
PDA
Virginia Beach City
Arkansas Wolves
Buffalo Stallions
San Leandro United
American SC New York
Miami Dutch Lions
FC Frederick
Minnesota Blizzard
Philadelphia Union III
WC Predators
Wisconsin Conquerors
865 Alliance
Real San Jose
Niagara 1812
PSC Florida
Burlington United
Global Soccer Pathways
Syracuse FC
AV Rough Diamonds
CF10 Houston
Hershey
SI Guardians
NPSL Stadiums
Macpherson Stadium
Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
YSC Sports Complex
Wayne, Pennsylvania, USA
Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex
Boone, North Carolina, USA
Capital Christian School Stadium
Sacramento, California, USA
Quinn Athletic Campus
Scranton, USA
W.O. Barnes Stadium
River Oaks, Texas, USA
Hart Park
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA
Moretz Stadium
Hickory, North Carolina, USA
Donovan Catholic High School
Toms River, New Jersey, USA
West Chester United Soccer Club
West Chester, Pennsylvania, USA
Hardin Valley Academy
Knoxville, Tennessee, USA
Dobson Field
Buffalo, New York, USA
Ukrainian American Sport Center
North Wales, Pennsylvania, USA
Saint John’s Catholic Prep
Buckeystown, Maryland, USA
Gene Malcolm Stadium
Bristol, Virginia, USA
Roy Blakeley Field
Salida, California, USA
Denfeld High School Stadium
Duluth, Minnesota, USA
Hofstra Soccer Stadium
Hempstead, New York, USA
Afrim’s Sports Park
Colonie, New York, USA
Matthew J. Boxer Stadium
San Francisco, USA
San Joaquin Memorial High School Stadium
Fresno, California, USA
Spooky Nook Sports Lancaster
Manheim, Pennsylvania, USA
Gladiator Stadium
Hayward, California, USA
Stade Michel Hidalgo
Sausset-les-Pins, France
Meridian High School
Falls Church, Virginia, USA
Davenport University Main Campus
Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA
Monacan High School Football Field
Richmond, Virginia, USA
Howard High School
Ellicott City, Maryland, USA
Ranger Stadium Drew University
Madison, New Jersey, USA
University of the District of Columbia
Washington, District of Columbia, USA
Bob Young Field
Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA
Episcopal High School Hummel Bowl Stadium
Alexandria, Virginia, USA
Floyd Central HS Football Stadium
Floyds Knobs, Indiana, USA
Marina Auto Stadium
Rochester, New York, USA
WSFS Bank Sportsplex
Chester, Pennsylvania, USA
Hershey High School Soccer Stadium
Hershey, Pennsylvania, USA
Pan American Stadium
New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
CSA Ortho Carolina Soccer Complex
Pineville, North Carolina, USA
John Paul II Catholic High School
Greenville, North Carolina, USA
Trinity Health Stadium
Hartford, USA