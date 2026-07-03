Live Football (Soccer) Score of USL League One 2026

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Full Schedule

Today Matches

UpcomingNaples vs Portland Hearts of Pine

Naples vs Portland Hearts of Pine

USL League One

Paradise Coast Sports Complex

Naples

Naples

0

Portland Hearts of Pine

Portland Hearts of Pine

0

NS

UpcomingRichmond Kickers vs Sarasota Paradise

Richmond Kickers vs Sarasota Paradise

USL League One

City Stadium

RIC

RIC

0

Sarasota Paradise

Sarasota Paradise

0

NS

Tomorrow Matches

Upcoming

UpcomingNY Cosmos vs Greenville Triumph

NY Cosmos vs Greenville Triumph

USL League One

Hinchliffe Stadium

NYC

NYC

0

Greenville Triumph

Greenville Triumph

0

NS

UpcomingForward Madison vs Tormenta

Forward Madison vs Tormenta

USL League One

Breese Stevens Field

Forward Madison

Forward Madison

0

Tormenta

Tormenta

0

NS

TomorrowYesterday

USL League One Team List

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Union Omaha

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One Knoxville

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Spokane Velocity

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Forward Madison

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Naples

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Boise

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Charlotte Independence

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Alta

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Fort Wayne

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Chattanooga Red Wolves

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Richmond Kickers

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Sarasota Paradise

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Westchester SC

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Portland Hearts of Pine

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Greenville Triumph

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NY Cosmos

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Corpus Christi