Naples vs Portland Hearts of Pine
USL League One
Paradise Coast Sports Complex
Naples
0
Portland Hearts of Pine
0
NS
USL League One
Paradise Coast Sports Complex
Naples
0
Portland Hearts of Pine
0
NS
USL League One
City Stadium
RIC
0
Sarasota Paradise
0
NS
USL League One
Hinchliffe Stadium
NYC
0
Greenville Triumph
0
NS
USL League One
Corpus Christi
0
Chattanooga Red Wolves
0
NS
USL League One
Fort Wayne
0
Spokane Velocity
0
NS
USL League One
Breese Stevens Field
Forward Madison
0
Tormenta
0
NS
Union Omaha
One Knoxville
Spokane Velocity
Forward Madison
Naples
Boise
Charlotte Independence
Alta
Fort Wayne
Chattanooga Red Wolves
Richmond Kickers
Sarasota Paradise
Westchester SC
Portland Hearts of Pine
Greenville Triumph
NY Cosmos
Corpus Christi