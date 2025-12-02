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Teams
Tournaments
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Watch the Best Performance of Sushil Motesh Kambrekar in PKL Season 12

Watch the Best Performance of Sushil Motesh Kambrekar in PKL Season 12

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  • kabaddi
Watch the Performance of the Rising Raider Shubham Bitake in PKL Season 12

Watch the Performance of the Rising Raider Shubham Bitake in PKL Season 12

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  • kabaddi
Find Out How Tamil Thalaivas Fared in PKL So Far

Find Out How Tamil Thalaivas Fared in PKL So Far

  • news
  • kabaddi
Get the Numbers on How Moein Shafaghi Performed in PKL Season 12

Get the Numbers on How Moein Shafaghi Performed in PKL Season 12

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  • kabaddi
Watch the Impact of Deepak Singh in PKL Season 12

Watch the Impact of Deepak Singh in PKL Season 12

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  • kabaddi
Here is How PO Surjeet Singh Performed in PKL Season 12

Here is How PO Surjeet Singh Performed in PKL Season 12

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  • kabaddi
Take a Look at the Legacy of U Mumba in PKL

Take a Look at the Legacy of U Mumba in PKL

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  • kabaddi
Get the List of Most Successful Raids by a Raider in PKL Season 12

Get the List of Most Successful Raids by a Raider in PKL Season 12

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  • kabaddi
Watch Out the Raiders With Highest Average Raid Points of PKL Season 12

Watch Out the Raiders With Highest Average Raid Points of PKL Season 12

  • news
  • kabaddi
Here Are The Stats Of Ankit Bijay Kumar Rana In PKL Season 12

Here Are The Stats Of Ankit Bijay Kumar Rana In PKL Season 12

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  • kabaddi
Watch the Patna Pirates Performance in PKL so Far

Watch the Patna Pirates Performance in PKL so Far

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  • kabaddi
Watch the UP Yoddhas Stats in PKL So Far

Watch the UP Yoddhas Stats in PKL So Far

  • news
  • kabaddi
Here is How Haryana Steelers have Performed in the Pro Kabaddi League

Here is How Haryana Steelers have Performed in the Pro Kabaddi League

  • news
  • kabaddi
Get the Overall PKL Stats of the Dabang Delhi K.C.Team

Get the Overall PKL Stats of the Dabang Delhi K.C.Team

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  • kabaddi
Find out the Season 12 Successful Tacklers Stats

Find out the Season 12 Successful Tacklers Stats

  • news
  • kabaddi
Here is the List of Season 12 Do or Die Raid Points Leaders

Here is the List of Season 12 Do or Die Raid Points Leaders

  • news
  • kabaddi
Get the Complete Stats of Bengal Warriorz at a Glance

Get the Complete Stats of Bengal Warriorz at a Glance

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  • kabaddi
See How Gujarat Giants Have Performed in Pro Kabaddi League

See How Gujarat Giants Have Performed in Pro Kabaddi League

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  • kabaddi
Find out the Leaders in All Outs Inflicted for Season 12

Find out the Leaders in All Outs Inflicted for Season 12

  • news
  • kabaddi
Watch the Impact of Lucky Sharma in PKL Season 12

Watch the Impact of Lucky Sharma in PKL Season 12

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  • kabaddi
Find the Summary of Average Tackle Points Leaders in PKL Season 12

Find the Summary of Average Tackle Points Leaders in PKL Season 12

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  • kabaddi
Get the List of Top Avg Raid Points Leaders in PKL Season 12

Get the List of Top Avg Raid Points Leaders in PKL Season 12

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  • kabaddi
Patna Pirates Appoint Jasveer Singh as New Head Coach

Patna Pirates Appoint Jasveer Singh as New Head Coach

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  • kabaddi
Here are the Teams with the Most Successful Tackles in Season 12

Here are the Teams with the Most Successful Tackles in Season 12

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  • kabaddi
Vishal Kaul becomes Senior Director and Head of Marketing for Pro Kabaddi League

Vishal Kaul becomes Senior Director and Head of Marketing for Pro Kabaddi League

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  • kabaddi
Get the List of Successful Tackles Leaders in PKL Season 12

Get the List of Successful Tackles Leaders in PKL Season 12

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  • kabaddi
Find out the PKL 12 Teams with the Most Raid Points

Find out the PKL 12 Teams with the Most Raid Points

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  • kabaddi