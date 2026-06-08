Banzai Bet — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

Banzai Bet App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration Banzai Bet Banzai Bet is a widely known betting platform in India which is very popular among users. The Banzaibet site itself has been on the market since 2023, but it already provides a safe and transparent betting experience, as evidenced by its official license Curacao № 8048/JAZ2022-084. Join Banzai Bet now and receive a Welcome Bonus of 100% up to Rs. 24,999 + 200FS! Welcome bonus 100% up to Rs. 24,999 + 200FS Promocode: No promo Join Banzai Bet

Banzai Bet Overview

Banzai Bet is a bookmaker that offers its customers a wide range of sports betting options, and gets into ratings of the best cricket betting sites, the best football betting sites, kabaddi betting sites in India and offers a large selection of gambling entertainment. With the introduction of new technology and competitive odds, Banzaibet aims to provide an enjoyable and exciting betting experience. The platform also offers various real-time betting options, convenient features and functions, favorable bonuses, reliable payment methods, and betting on large-scale markets including the IPL. You can make a deposit and start playing using the national currency (Rupees), which makes the gaming process much easier. Our experts have carried out a full analysis of the Banzai Bet site with the history of which you can read in the table:

Quick Facts about Banzai Bet

Game types Sports, Esports, Virtual Sports, Slots, Live Casino, Online Casino Founder and Founded Year Evolut Interactive N.V 2023 Headquarters Cyprus License Curacao № 8048/JAZ2022-084 Welcome Bonus 100% up to Rs. 24,999 + 200FS Deposit and Withdrawal Methods UPI, PayTM, PhonePE, GPay, Crypto and others Hindi language Yes

Banzai Bet Score

The Banzai Bet platform offers betting enthusiasts exciting features to participate in sports betting and casino games. But like any other platform, Banzai Bet has its advantages and disadvantages. Our experts have conducted a full analysis of the site and compared it with similar offerings on the market. This way, we managed to form a table and identify the distinctive features of Banzai Bet:

Advantages Disadvantages Large selection of entertainment in the casino section There is no hotline phone number Convenient betting options and features Line and Live mode Cryptocurrency support Mobile application for Android and IOS 24/7 support service

Banzai Bet India Review

Banzai Bet is the newest online platform in India, offering a profitable and exciting betting experience from 2023. With a user-friendly interface and a wide selection of sports (Cricket, Kabaddi, etc) and games (Slots, Baccarat, Poker, etc). Banzai Betting is an exciting platform for both new players and experienced players. The website includes two modes of betting and a casino section. The casino section is also divided into online casino and live casino, providing players with an even more realistic experience. The review will give you even more up-to-date information about the site, as well as the ability to bet on big markets such as the IPL.

Is Banzai Bet Legal in India?

Of course, the Banzai Bet platform is legal in India and operates under an official license. In order to make sure that the site is safe to use and to dispel any doubts, our betting experts have analyzed the site and provided supporting facts that prove the legality of the platform:

Curacao Official Licence № 8048/JAZ2022-084;

Registration is allowed only if you are at least 18 years old;

Payment support operator Nevadin LTD (registration number HE 433770);

Account verification to confirm your identity;

Using the latest technologies to ensure the security of clients, such as 128 SSL encryption;

Storing clients' personal information on strictly encrypted hard discs;

Adhering to the laws of local protocols and jurisdictions.

How to Create an Account at Banzai Bet?

Following the rules of use of the Banzai Bet website, only adult customers are allowed to create an account on the site. Before registering, make sure that the source you have chosen is verified and trustworthy. For new players, we have prepared a step-by-step guide to help you get registered instantly:

Access to the official site. Follow the link leading to the official website of the bookmaker; Start the registration process. Click on the " Sign up" button in the top right corner of the site; Fill in your details. Consistently fill in the registration fields with correct and truthful information (first name, last name, phone number, country, currency, etc.) and proceed to the next step; Complete the registration process. Check the correctness of the entered data and confirm the registration by clicking on the "Done" button.

Once an account has been created, customers will only need to login to access the platform. Banzai Bet login is a minute process that requires the login and password you created during registration.

Account Verification

The account verification process is crucial when withdrawing funds from a gaming account and is necessary for other reasons as well. First and foremost, it ensures the security and privacy of user accounts by confirming their identity. By verifying accounts, you can protect yourself from unauthorized access, identity theft. Account verification helps in maintaining the reliability and integrity of online platforms. On the Banzai Bet website, the verification process can be completed using the following guide:

Access to the official website. Follow the link to the bookmaker's official website; Login to my personal account. Click on "Login" and enter the username and password you created earlier to access your account; Start to fill in your personal details. Go to the "Personal Data" section and start filling in the information (name, phone number, country, currency, e-mail address, etc.); Go to the KYS section. You need to upload a photo of your identity documents (for example passport, driver’s license, utility bill, identity card) to be verified by Banzai Bet; Complete the verification. Check that all the data you have entered is correct and complete the account verification process by clicking on the "Confirm" button; Wait for confirmation. Once you have completed the account verification process, you will have to wait for the bookmaker's security service to verify and identify you.

This process also provides a personalized user experience as verified accounts can enjoy special services and access to exclusive features. Don't worry if your request is rejected, simply re-fill the application form and pay more attention to filling in the personal details.

Banzai Bet App

The Banzai Bet app is a handy standalone mobile platform designed for sports fans and betting enthusiasts alike, giving you the ability to access the site wherever you are. The app is available on Android and IOS and requires some Banzai Bet apk files to be installed. The download process is easy and is available completely free for Indian customers. The app provides a safe and secure betting environment, making it an ideal choice for those who want to bet anywhere and anytime.

Welcome Bonus

A bookmaker's Welcome Bonus is a bonus that serves to attract new customers to Banzaibet. It is usually called ( "Sign Up Bonus" or "Welcome Bonus") and is offered to customers when they register and make their first deposit. This offer can take various forms, such as a matching deposit bonus, free bets or increased odds on certain events. Sometimes the platform requires a unique bonus code that is known only to new customers. These bonuses give new users the opportunity to increase their initial betting funds. The Banzai Bet website offers the following Welcome Bonus amounts:

Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Bonus Credeting Terms Banzai Bet Sports Betting and Casino 100% up to Rs. 24,999 + 200FS Rs. 700 Available to new customers only; When making a minimum deposit of Rs. 700; Activation period within 72 hours after registration.

How to Get a Bonus at Banzai Bet?

To receive a bonus on the Banzai Bet website, you should be a new user of the platform and make your first deposit. The activation process takes just a couple of minutes, so if you are a new player just use our step-by-step guide:

Access the site. Follow the link leading to the official website of the bookmaker; Start the registration process. When filling in your details, select register using the welcome offer; Make a deposit. Choose a suitable payment method and deposit at least Rs 700; Receive the bonus. Once the deposit is made, the bonus will be activated automatically.

Once you activate the bonus, you should fulfill its basic wagering requirements. Only then will the bonus money be available for withdrawal.

Wagering the Welcome Bonus

Fulfilling the wagering requirements is crucial when it comes to a Welcome Bonus. By fulfilling these requirements, you will ensure a fair and enjoyable gaming experience, as well as being able to make full use of the bonus money. Failure to comply with these conditions can result in the bonus and any associated winnings being forfeited, so it is important to familiarize yourself with the wagering terms and conditions and follow them accordingly:

Minimum deposit amount is Rs. 700;

Maximum bonus amount is Rs. 24, 999;

Payout 1;

Bonus wager 60;

Expires in (hours) is 72;

Free Spins: 200;

Games: 3 Conins;

Maximum winnings from free spins is Rs. 9,500.

Other Banzai Bet Bonuses and Promotions

In addition to the enticing Welcome Bonus, Banzai Bet offers a number of other lucrative bonuses and promotions. These lucrative offers are not only suitable for new customers, but are also designed to improve the gaming experience of regular customers. There is something for everyone, and in the review below, we will tell you about the site's most favorable bonus offers.

For Second Deposit Bonus 50% up to Rs. 9,500 + 50 FS

After making the first deposit, every customer of the site will be able to avail an amazing second deposit bonus of 50% up to Rs. 9,500 + 50 FS. Already now you can familiarize yourself with the main terms and conditions of using and wagering the bonus:

Minimum deposit amount is Rs. 600;

Maximum bonus amount is Rs. 9, 500;

Payout 1;

Bonus wager 60;

Expires in (hours) is 72;

Free Spins: 50;

Games: Sun of Egypt 3;

Maximum winnings from free spins is Rs. 9,500

For Third Deposit Bonus 100% up to Rs. 9,500 + 50 FS

As soon as you make your second deposit, you will be given an amazing opportunity to activate a third deposit bonus of 100% up to Rs. 9,500 + 50 FS! With this lucrative offer, you not only get the opportunity to make your deposit amount bigger but also get free spins. The main conditions for using the bonus are:

Minimum deposit amount is Rs. 900;

Maximum bonus amount is Rs. 9, 500;

Payout 1;

Bonus wager 60;

Expires in (hours) is 72;

Free Spins: 50;

Games: Eggs of Gold;

Maximum winnings from free spins is Rs. 5,000

For Forth Deposit Bonus 100% up to Rs. 14,250 + 100 FS

For already experienced players, the Banzai Bet website offers a lucrative offer for making a fourth deposit 100% up to Rs. 14,250 + 100 FS! Read the basic terms and conditions of the bonus:

Minimum deposit amount is Rs. 900;

Maximum bonus amount is Rs. 14, 250;

Payout 1;

Bonus wager 60;

Expires in (hours) is 72;

Free Spins: 100;

Games: Book of Wizard;

Maximum winnings from free spins is Rs. 5,000

For Fifth Deposit Bonus 150% up to Rs. 14,250 + 100 FS

And the most opted-in players, the Banzai Bet team will delight with a unique offer for the fifth deposit increase of 150% up to Rs. 14,250 + 100 FS. Now your bets will become even more favorable and your winnings will be much higher. Carefully study and fulfill the following basic conditions of the bonus:

Minimum deposit amount is Rs. 1,200;

Maximum bonus amount is Rs. 14, 250;

Payout 1;

Bonus wager 60;

Expires in (hours) is 72;

Free Spins: 100;

Games: 777 Gems Respin;

Maximum winnings from free spins is Rs. 5,000

Banzai Bet Payment Methods

Banzai Bet provides safe and secure payment methods for all transactions on its platform. The site prioritizes the use of trusted and reliable deposit and withdrawal methods to ensure safety and convenience for users. Payment methods are carefully selected and tested to ensure smooth operation. We have formed a table in which we have noted all available payment options on the site:

Service Minimum deposit Maximum deposit Funds deposit time Commision Fees PayTM Rs 300 Rs 50,000 Instant Free Google Pay Rs 300 Rs 50,000 Instant Free UPI Rs 300 Rs 50,000 10 min Free PhonePe Rs 300 Rs 50,000 Instant Free Crypto (BTC, USDT, ETH, XPR, LTC,DOGE, DASH,DAI etc.) No limit No limit Instant Free

How to Deposit on a Banzai Bet?

Once you create an account on the Bazai Bet website, you will need to make your first deposit in order to place bets and play in the Casino. This is very easy to do, and most importantly, fast. Use our step-by-step guide to do so:

Sign in to your personal account. Go to the official website and log in to your personal account using your login and password; Go to the "Deposit to account" section. Once in your personal account, go to the "Top up your account" section and click on it; Choose the method of account replenishment. Choose the most convenient way for you from the available methods of account replenishment; Make a deposit. Enter the desired deposit amount (not less than Rs. 300) and other requested data and click "Confirm Deposit".

The money is automatically deposited to your gaming account the same minute. Sometimes there can be delays of up to 5 minutes due to internet outages.

How to Withdrawal Money?

In order to withdraw funds, the user's account must be verified. And to withdraw bonus money, all wagering conditions must additionally be met. Use the step-by-step guide on how to withdraw money at Banzai Bet:

Log in to your personal account. Go to the official website of the bookmaker and log in to your personal cabinet using your login and password; Go to the "Withdrawal" section. Once in your personal cabinet, find the "Withdrawal" button at the top of the page and click on it; Choose a method of withdrawal. Choose the most convenient method from the available ones; Make a withdrawal. Enter the desired withdrawal amount and other requested data and click "Confirm".

Within 3-5 business days, the funds will arrive to your personal account and you will be able to dispose of them as you wish.

How to Place a Bet on a Banzai Bet?

Banzai Betting is only available to adult and registered customers. Thus, if you successfully complete the account creation process, you can proceed to sports betting. Use the step-by-step guide to place bets on Banzai Bet:

Sign in to your account. Enter your username and password to log in to your account;

Top up your account. Go to Deposit section, select your preferred payment method and recharge your wallet with at least Rs 300;

Place a bet. Select a sport, research upcoming events and odds, and then place a bet for the desired amount.

Wait for the end of the sports match and if your bet is successful, your winnings will be automatically credited to your gaming account.

Cricket Betting at Banzai Bet

Cricket betting at Banzai Bet offers a host of popular sporting events and favourable odds. The site provides a comprehensive cricket betting platform (including Live Cricket Betting), allowing fans to participate in exciting sporting events and have an incredible gaming experience. At the Banzai Bet website, you will have access to the following types of markets for Cricket betting:

Indian Premier League (IPL);

International Test matches such as Ashes series;

One-Day Internationals (ODIs) such as the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Twenty20 Internationals (T20), which includes tournaments such as the ICC World Twenty20;

Big Bash League (BBL);

Caribbean Premier League (CPL);

Pakistan Super League (PSL);

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Other Available Sports for Betting

The sports betting section on the Banzai Bet website is also famous for its large selection and favorable odds. With a diverse selection of sports, the platform ensures that users are able to explore many options and find their preferred betting opportunities. The Sports section also operates in two modes, Live and Live, thus providing players with a unique experience. The following sports are featured on Banazie Bet's website:

Cricket;

Kabaddi;

Football;

Basketball;

Tennis;

Table Tennis;

Golf;

Baseball;

Horse racing;

Boxing and others.

Betting Options at Banzai Bet

Banzai Bet is a high-tech platform that offers a wide range of convenient features and options to fulfill customers' betting needs. Banzai Betting is designed to give you the ultimate betting experience by combining the following options:

IPL Betting

Enables users to bet on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at the most favorable odds and using multiple bet types.

Live Streaming

Provides live streaming video of sporting events, including cricket matches, allowing viewers to watch games in real time and more accurately predict the outcome of a match.

Push Notifications

Instantly deliver updates and alerts to users' devices, keeping them informed of the latest news, match results and other important information. This option is available for mobile app customers.

Online Casino Games

The site offers various casino games such as Slots, Roulette, Poker and Blackjack, allowing users to diversify their leisure time.

Live Casino

Gives you the chance to immerse yourself in the thrilling experience of online casinos with live dealers, as well as play popular table games in real time via streaming video.

Live Cricket Betting

Enable users to bet on cricket matches in real-time, adjusting their bets based on current action and game dynamics. Also, the odds in this mode change depending on the events of the match.

Esports Betting

The site includes betting on competitive video game tournaments (Dota 2, СS:GO, LOL), allowing users to predict the winners and results of esports matches.

Virtual Betting

Offers simulated sporting events, including cricket matches, where users can bet on virtual games with computer generated results. The advantage is that matches are available for betting around the clock.

Pre-Match Betting

Allow users to bet on sporting events before they start at predetermined odds. You will be able to bet on the victory of one of the teams or a draw (the higher the odds, the greater the profit).

Lucrative Offers

Provides users with attractive promotions, bonuses and rewards (Welcome Bonus, Bonus on second, third, etc. deposits), enhancing the betting or gaming experience with potential additional benefits.

Multi-Betting

Gives users the ability to combine multiple bets into a single bet, increasing the potential payout by combining different results in different games or events.

Live Match Statistics

Provides real-time statistical information on current matches, including player performance, team statistics and other relevant data. This helps users to make informed betting decisions.

Banzai Bet Casino

Banzai Bet casino offers a wide range of different gambling entertainment for Indian players. All games are backed by the best providers and provide a smooth, comfortable gaming experience. Gambling fans will be pleasantly surprised that the Casino section is divided into the following types:

Live Casino;

Online Casino.

Entertainment at the Casino

The number of games on the Banzai Bet site exceeds a hundred, so it is quite difficult to choose really interesting games. Our experts have analyzed the entire range of games on the site and the most popular and popular entertainment should include:

Slots;

Baccarat;

Blackjack;

Poker;

Roulette;

Aviator;

Bingo.

Types of Bets at Banzai Bet

The Banzai Bet website offers different types of bets for users to enjoy a varied and exciting betting experience. You can bet not only on live match time, on the victory of one team or the best player, but also apply some strategies. The following table provides a brief description of the different types of bets offered:

Single. This is a simple bet on a specific outcome, usually involving a single event or game. It involves placing a bet on a single outcome, and if the player wins, the player receives a payout depending on the odds offered;

Express. A bet combines several outcomes into a single bet, where all outcomes must be winning for the player to receive a payout. It offers the potential for higher profits as the odds of each outcome are multiplied together, but if any outcome loses, the entire bet is forfeited;

System. This is a more complex bet that involves placing multiple bets on a group of outcomes. It offers a way to cover multiple possible outcomes and reduce losses, as it allows you to combine winning and losing options to make a profit.

Support

In case of deposit problems, withdrawal issues etc, the Banzain Bet team offers a 24/7 customer service. Thus, the support team tries to fully satisfy all the needs of its users and help them in any problem situations. On the Banzain Bet platform you will find the following ways to contact the 24/7 support service.

SportsCafe Verdict

In addition to the review, we would like to summarize and mention that after extensive research and analysis of Banzai Bet's website, the platform has received a high rating and SportsCafe badge of approval. This means that Banzai Bet is a trustworthy and legal betting platform in India, providing a safe and secure betting experience for users.

The Most Common Questions about the Banzai Bet

If you still have questions about using the Banzai Bet website, check out our detailed answers to the most popular questions from Indian users.

Is Banzai Bet Legal in India?

Yes, the Banazin Bet website is legal, operating under the official Curacao license № 8048/JAZ2022-084.

Is Banzai Bet Safe for Betting in India?

Of course, Banazi Bet's site is safe for betting in India. This fact is confirmed by the presence of many factors such as an official license, storing personal information on strictly encrypted hard drives, adhering to the rules of the local jurisdiction.

Can I Deposit at Banzai Bet in Bitcoin?

Yes, you can make a deposit in Bitcoin. The Banzai Bet website offers a wide range of secure payment methods including cryptocurrencies such as BTC, USDT, ETH, XPR, LTC,DOGE, DASH,DAI etc.

Can I Сreate a Second Account to Get the Bonus?

According to the rules of using the platform, the client is allowed to open only one account. This fact is strictly checked by the Banzai Bet team to ensure a reliable gaming experience.

What Kind of Games Can I Play at Banzai Bet?

Banzai Bet's range of games includes a huge amount of entertainment for all tastes. According to Indian users, the most popular games are Slots, Aviator, Baccarat, Poker and Blackjack.

What is the Legal Age to Open an Account at Banzai Bet?

A customer who is at least 18 years old can create an account and join the Banzai Bet platform to place bets and play Casino games.