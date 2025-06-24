Pinnacle — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

Pinnacle App: 2.8 ★★★★★ Registration Pinnacle Respected and considered one of the largest bookmakers in India, Pinnacle was opened in 1998. Along with sports and casino services, the platform offers esports and virtuals. It is licensed and regulated by the Curaçao Gambling Commission (license № 8048/JAZ2013-013), so Indian players can legally use it for betting and winning rupees. Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 8,000 Promocode: No Promo Join Pinnacle

Pinnacle Overview

Pinnacle is the leading bookmaker in the online betting industry in India. It has been in the market for over 20 years and during this period, it has managed to learn and adapt to the needs of today's players in different regions. Pinnacle accepts the most convenient ways to deposit and withdraw in rupees, including ecoPayz, AstroPay and even cryptocurrency. The bookmaker has modern features and functions for sports betting and online casino. Players will find plenty of cricket betting options here, including betting on the IPL, India's popular cricket league. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting site in india, the best football betting sites and kabaddi betting site.

Quick Facts about Pinnacle

Game types Sports and Esports betting, Virtuals, Live Casino, Slots, TV Games, Founder Ragnarok Corporation N.V. Year of foundation 1998 Headquarters Willemstad, Curaçao Gambling license Curacao gaming license № 8048/JAZ2013-013 Welcome bonus 25$ at the online casino Deposit and withdrawal methods ecoPayz, Skrill, Neteller, AstroPay, Bank Transfer Hindi language No

Pinnacle Score

Pinnacle has many benefits that make it a really strong player in the betting market. Nevertheless, the platform has minor drawbacks which the company is actively working on. Here are some of the advantages and disadvantages that we could highlight in this Pinnacle India review:

Advantages Disadvantages Over 20 years of experience in the gaming industry There is no welcome bonus for sports betting More than 25 sports betting categories The mobile app for Android and iOS is in the process of being renewed Accepts cryptocurrency for deposit and withdrawal High odds Over 1,500 casino games including slots, table games and live casino Efficient support service, including live chat

Screenshots of Pinnacle

In the screenshots below you can check out the Pinnacle interface.

The Pinnacle website is done in a white and blue color scheme with orange elements. The hues of the colors displayed are not bright, so the whole look of the site is pleasing to the eye. We can also note the usability of the interface. All of its elements are conveniently located throughout the page, so it is easy to find the necessary section.

Video Review

To get unlimited access to all Pinnacle services and products, you need to create an account. We've prepared a short video overview that demonstrates in detail the Pinnacle registration process on the site. We hope you enjoy watching it!

Pinnacle for Android and iOS

Currently, Pinnacle doesn't offer a mobile app for Android and iOS, as the bookmaker's technical team is working hard to replace the old app with a newer and more modern one. Pinnacle strives to provide mobile players with a quality resource that will meet all the requirements of modern software. As an alternative, players can use the mobile version of the Pinnacle website. As soon as the app is released, you can find out about it in our updated review.

For Android

As we mentioned above, the high-tech Pinnacle app will be released in the near future. The sports app will meet all standards and will have all the best features for betting on the go.

Once the Pinnacle apk is launched, you will be able to install it for free from the bookmaker's official website. Follow our simple instructions to do it quickly:

Go to the Official Pinnacle Website. Visit the Pinnacle betting site via a mobile browser on your smartphone or tablet. Use our direct link for instant access. Download the Apk File. Find the section of the mobile app in the site's navigation menu and go to it. Click on the Android download icon to download the Pinnacle apk file. Allow Installation. Go to the app settings and allow access to download files from unknown sources. Install the Pinnacle App. Find the apk file in the storage of your mobile device and open it. Give your consent to install the app, if necessary, and wait for it to complete.

All done! The latest version of the Pinnacle app for Android will be downloaded to your device. Now you can launch it and sign in to your Pinnacle account, or create a new one by clicking on the registration button.

For iOS

Like for Android, the Pinnacle app for iOS is in development and will soon be released to the general public. The application will have low system requirements, so all modern Apple devices will be able to support it.

In the near future, iPhone and iPad users could install the Pinnacle app from the official site for free. To do this, follow a few steps:

Open the Official Pinnacle Website. Go to the official site through the browser on your iOS device. You can also use our direct link. Download the iOS App. Navigate to the apps page. Find the file to install the Pinnacle for iOS app and click on it. Wait for the installation. Within seconds the app will load and the Pinnacle icon will appear on your smartphone menu.

Pinnacle Mobile Website

Since Pinnacle hasn't yet released a betting app for Android and iOS, the company has tried to focus on the mobile version of the site. Pinnacle's mobile site is identical to the desktop one not only in features, but also in design. You're welcomed by the usual color scheme, and the convenient layout of the elements will help you to quickly navigate to any section with one click. You don't have to install any additional files in order to get access to the bootmaker products on your mobile device. All you need is a stable Internet connection and access to any browser on the smartphone.

Pinnacle for PC

The official Pinnacle website for PC is the main resource of the company. It uses a basic interface without flashy characters. Its navigation is simple and easy to use through any computer. On the desktop version of Pinnacle's site, you'll find a wide range of features and options, from different types of sports and esports betting to live dealer games and slots. All of the bookmaker's products are cleverly divided into sections, the links to which are available in the navigational menu at the top. In general, Pinnacle's PC site is uncluttered and intuitive, which guarantees a comfortable user experience.

Registration

To place bets and win rupees, you need to register a Pinnacle India account. We have prepared a step-by-step instruction that will take you through the registration process successfully. Follow the steps below:

1 Visit the official website of Pinnacle Open the desktop or mobile version of the bookmaker's website. You can also follow our link to save time. Go to website 2 Proceed with the registration Click on the orange "Join" button to open the registration form. Fill in your email, come up with a password and go to the next step. 3 Enter personal information Fill in your name, date of birth, address and phone number. Please, note that you have to enter the data exactly as it is written in your identification document. 4 Protect your account The last step is to specify the security question and the answer to recover your account in case of password loss. 5 Confirm registration An email with a link will be sent to the specified email address. Click on it, and your account will be successfully activated and ready to use. Sign up now

Welcome Bonus

Unfortunately, Pinnacle doesn't offer general bonuses or discounts like other bookmakers. There is no section on the site foreseeing any bonuses, promotions or loyalty programs. However, this omission is compensated for by high odds and reduced margins. This model stands out in the betting market and represents more value than bonuses and rewards. Every time you place a bet at Pinnacle, you will save money.

Casino Bonus

Despite the fact that bonuses are not Pinnacle's strongest point, from time to time the company provides cashback or free spins for the online casino. So, at the moment, the only incentive that new players can get from Pinnacle is the $25 welcome bonus. Here are the main Pinnacle bonus terms and conditions:

You must be a registered Pinnacle user;

The first deposit must be at least $50;

Place at least $50 in five or more bets in Live Casino;

The maximum bonus amount is $25;

The transferred and bonus funds must be placed as 40 bets in any Pinnacle casino game.

This bonus is available only once and is a nice addition to your first game at Pinnacle online casino!

Login

Once you have created a Pinnacle account, you can log in from any device. Follow the simple steps to do so:

Go to the official Pinnacle website through our link. Click on the "Login" button at the top of the home page. Enter your email address or the username and password you used for registration. Confirm login by clicking the appropriate button.

As soon as you are signed in to the Pinnacle account, you can fund your account and start betting on sports or playing at the online casino.

Verification

Absolutely every Indian user on Pinnacle must go through the verification process. It is necessary to confirm the customer's identity and limit the activities of intruders. During account verification, Pinnacle may ask you for a number of the following documents:

Passport;

Driver's license;

National ID card;

A utility/telephone bill;

Bank statements and others.

It is important to note that the information on your Pinnacle profile must match the information on your document. You can upload the required document photos in the "My Account" section. Once you have done this, your request will be processed by the bookmaker within a few days. After verification, you get access to the full range of Pinnacle features, including withdrawals.

Deposit / Withdrawal

When it comes to deposits and withdrawals, Pinnacle provides a variety of secure payment methods for Indian customers. Players can use the rupee and avoid losing money on currency conversions. Below is the list of popular Pinnacle India payment options for deposits and withdrawals:

Deposits are processed instantly and the platform does not charge a fee for them. As for the Pinnacle withdrawals, the processing time will depend on the selected payment method and can be up to 5 working days.

Cashback

Although Pinnacle has no deposit bonuses or regular promotions, it has something to offer. If you're a fan of online casino entertainment, you can take advantage of one of Pinnacle's specials:

10% cashback up to $200 on Live Casino. To qualify for cashback, a player must place at least $50 in bets within 10 or more rounds in any live casino games.

10% cashback up to $100 on slot machines on Tuesdays. To take advantage of the offer, a player must spend at least $100 in 20 or more rounds of any slot game.

By using one of these offers, you can recoup some of your losses at Pinnacle Casino and get your money back.

Official Website

Pinnacle is an international betting site that operates legally in India. Currently, no rules or regulations restrict the bookmaker's activities as Pinnacle provides its services online. Here are some arguments, why Indian players can trust Pinnacle:

It is regulated and licensed by the Curacao Gambling Commission;

Officially located outside of India, which does not violate local legislation regarding betting;

All players' personal information is encrypted according to the highest security standards;

The bookmaker has been successfully operating in the betting market for over 20 years and has an excellent reputation.

All these arguments guarantee Indian players the honesty and legality of Pinnacle. You have nothing to worry about as the bookmaker takes into account all the local laws and adapts to their peculiarities.

Pinnacle Sportsbook

Pinnacle bookmaker has covered all popular sports disciplines. You can place bets on more than 20 different sports all over the world, from football and cricket to golf and athletics. Each discipline has a handy page with information about upcoming tournaments and matches, available outcomes and odds.

Below we take a closer look at each of the popular sports at Pinnacle.

Cricket

When it comes to cricket betting, you will find everything you need at Pinnacle. The bookmaker understands and encourages Indian players' interest in cricket, so it is constantly developing in this direction. Users have the opportunity to place bets all year round, on different leagues and tournaments, including:

Indian Premier League;

Cricket World Cup League;

The Hundred;

One Day International;

Ashes and many more.

Football

The football betting section is one of the largest on Pinnacle, as this sport is widely popular on a global level. On the platform, players will find many options for betting on football. Pinnacle covers global and major leagues and tournaments:

Champion League;

UEFA Europa League;

FIFA World Cup;

Bundesliga;

La Liga and others.

Tennis

You can follow popular tennis tournaments by placing live bets on Pinnacle, as well as placing bets on pre-match events. On the site, players have access to some major tennis events:

ATP Challenger;

WTA;

ITF.

Horse Racing

Horse racing is among the racing events on which players will be able to bet at Pinnacle. The bookmaker offers the best odds and highest limits for horse racing. You can bet on popular runs around the world, also from:

Australia;

UK;

Japan;

South Africa.

Baseball

Baseball fans will find plenty of baseball betting options at Pinnacle. All the most popular baseball tournaments are available to you on the platform. Pinnacle covers such major events as:

MLB;

Chinese Professional Baseball League;

Korea Professional Baseball;

Nippon Professional Baseball;

Triple-A.

Table Tennis

Although betting on table tennis is not as popular as on grand tennis among players, it is also present in its entirety at Pinnacle. The bookmaker has included some major tournaments:

European Championships - Men;

European Championships - Women.

Boxing

Pinnacle has good coverage of popular boxing matches. You can only bet on a player to win. Here are the fights that are scheduled to take place in the near future:

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall;

Alycia Baumgardner vs Mikaela Mayer;

Gennady Golovkin vs Saul Alvarez.

eSports

Nowadays, esports betting has evolved from a pleasant addition to an important service for players. Pinnacle is considered to be one of the first to offer to bet on online games. In terms of the number of esports competitions and markets, Pinnacle is the best in the Indian market. The bookmaker covers several popular esports disciplines:

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

StarCraft 2;

Varorant;

Quake;

Rainbow Six and others.

Dota 2

Dota 2 is a world-famous online game in the MOBA genre. In it, a team of 5 people fight against 5 enemy characters. The main goal of the game is to destroy the main enemy building "Tron". Each player controls one of more than 100 unique heroes. The variety of heroes, dynamism and unpredictability of the game make Dota 2 not only interesting to watch, but also to bet on. Pinnacle provides the best betting options in Dota 2 so you can get the most out of it.

LOL

Along with Dota 2 stands League of Legends, a multiplayer video game developed by Riot Games. It has a team-competitive game mode based on strategy and replaying opponents. Players pursue the goal of destroying the enemy Nexus before the enemy team destroys them. Each year, interest in LOL betting only increases. Understanding this, Pinnacle provides access to all popular championships and events in this esports discipline.

CS:GO

Without a doubt, CS:GO is the most popular first-person shooter. It is dedicated to the confrontation between terrorists and special forces. For many years, CS:GO has been conquering the betting market and holding high positions. The range of bets on this discipline at Pinnacle is wide and reflects all the major events.

StarCraft 2

Starcraft 2 is one of the giants of the gaming industry. There are three races of heroes in the online game: Terran, Protoss, and Zerg. The gameplay is based on their confrontation and cooperation with each other. Starcraft 2 has unique features and a style of play, so it's interesting to watch. Many different tournaments are held on it every year, and you can place a bet on each of them at Pinnacle.

Virtual Sports

Virtuals is a section in which there are simulations of matches and tournaments in various sports. Their peculiarity is that the outcome of the game is randomly generated, and the probability of victory depends on the strength of the teams and random events that may occur on the field of play. Within this section on Pinnacle, the player can bet on the following virtual events:

Instant Football;

Virtual Tennis;

World Hockey League;

Pro-Pong Table Tennis;

Instant Greyhounds;

Instant Horses and many more!

Matches in virtual sports are played every five minutes 24 hours a day, so you can always have fun and earn some rupees.

Popular Betting Options at Pinnacle

Pinnacle is one of the best representatives in the betting market in India. Its users can find a wide range of betting options and markets for all major sporting events. Here are some of the features you can enjoy on the site:

Live Betting

Live betting is a well-known variant of the function of betting on events that take place in real-time. The peculiarity is that as the match progresses, the bookmaker changes the odds. It takes extensive experience to correctly determine the moment to place a bet, that's why live betting is suitable for experienced bettors. At Pinnacle, you have a wide variety of sports for live betting, including football, cricket, basketball, tennis and more.

Line (Prematch)

Line betting is betting before the start of a sporting event. The odds in this case are developed by the bookmaker's analyst team and are virtually unchangeable. Pre-match bets are great if you are a beginner. You'll have plenty of time to analyze the many factors affecting the game in order to formulate more accurate bets.

Types of Bets

At Pinnacle, you can come across several types of bets. Among them:

Single. A player can place a bet on one outcome of a particular match. Payout in such a case is calculated as the product of the bet amount by the odds of the outcome.

Express. This type of bet can bring a potentially large payout, while the risks are also high. An express bet involves two or more outcomes and their individual odds are multiplied by each other. All predicted outcomes of a bet need to come true in order to win.

Teaser. A teaser is an express bet on a total or a handicap with more favorable values than in the line. They increase the probability of winning but reduce the size of the potential payout. Such bets are used in basketball and football.

How to Place a Bet?

The Pinnacle site has a user-friendly interface and simplified navigation, so you can bet on sports quickly. Here's a simple guide on how to place bets in a few steps:

Go to the official Pinnacle website and log into your account using a username and password. In the sports section, select the one that interests you the most and click on it. On the sports, page check out the available matches and choose the one you are interested in. Add the market, you want to place a bet, into the betting coupon. Decide on the type of bet, enter the amount and confirm it.

Your bet will be successfully placed. Wait until the end of the sporting event and receive the money you earned in your Pinnacle account.

Betting Odds

The odds are Pinnacle's strong point. They are unique and unmatched in the betting market. This is due to the fact that the bookmaker has the lowest margin, which leads to maximum profit. It determines the value of the odds and, finally, the potential profit of the player. It is important to note that Pinnacle applies high odds to all the represented markets, from football to rugby. It has made the site a popular choice among sports betting enthusiasts in India.

Pinnacle Live Streaming

Unfortunately, Pinnacle doesn't provide a live streaming service. This can be frustrating for some bettors, who will need to find other sources to watch live matches on which they place bets. Nevertheless, the Pinnacle team is constantly working on improving the platform and we hope to find that the live streaming feature will be added in the near future. If it becomes available, we will certainly update this Pinnacle review with some more details.

Pinnacle Casino

In addition to sports betting, Pinnacle opens up great opportunities for playing in online casino. There are hundreds of entertainment available for Indian players from renowned game developers. Most of them belong to the category of slot machines. Pinnacle online casino also features a live casino section, which is filled with an impressive range of games, from roulette to Andar Bahar, so you'll always find something to play.

Popular Pinnacle Games

Pinnacle online casino contains a wide selection of games for all tastes. All of them are conveniently divided into sections, so it's easy to find the right one. Let's go through each type of game at Pinnacle and find out what each category has to offer.

Slots

The selection of slots at Pinnacle Casino is diverse, ranging from classic slot machines to slots with jackpots. You can choose from hundreds of exciting slots, each of them unique in its own way. Pay attention to the particularly popular ones:

Conan;

Boilin Pots;

Safari of Wealth;

15 Tridents;

Knight Rider;

Solar Nova and many more!

Poker

There are different variations of poker on Pinnacle. The rules of the game may vary, but the goal of the game is the same - to collect the strongest combination of cards. You can feel the atmosphere of a real casino and play poker against a live dealer. The following games are available to you:

Texas Hold'em;

Three Card Poker;

Caribbean Stud Poker.

Baccarat

The popularity of baccarat is explained by its simple rules and dynamic gameplay. In the game, you can bet on the victory of the Player, the victory of the Banker or a draw. The participant who scores 9 points or close to that value wins. At Pinnacle casino you can play:

Speed Baccarat;

Baccarat Controlled Squeeze;

Classic Baccarat.

Blackjack

During blackjack, the player's goal is to put together a combination of cards closest to 21. If the combination exceeds 21, the player loses. In Pinnacle, gamblers can play against a live dealer as well as against other players. The following variants of the card game are accessible:

Blackjack Power;

Speed Blackjack;

Blackjack Gold.

Roulette

Roulette is among the most popular casino entertainment as it doesn't require any skills and is suitable even for beginners. All you have to do is place a bet on a certain number, color or other attributes. If the ball hits your betting sector, you win. At Pinnacle, you can try your luck at:

Lightning Roulette;

American Roulette;

Russian Roulette;

Roulette Portomaso and others.

Jackpot Games

Those who want to get a chance to win a truly staggering amount of money, can visit the section of jackpot games at Pinnacle. All games have particularly high jackpots and are particularly entertaining to play. Pay attention to the following games:

Frost Queen Jackpots;

African Legends;

Jackpot Raiders;

Ozwin's Jackpot.

Bingo

Online bingo is a fast-paced game that has become increasingly popular at online casinos in the last few years. During the game, you are provided with a card with numbers. As the numbers are called and appear on the screen, you can mark them on your virtual card. Once you achieve a winning bingo pattern, you’ll win. Since this game is based on luck and requires no skills, it is great for beginners and experienced players alike. There are many forms of bingo, Pinnacle provides the next ones:

Viking Runecraft Bingo;

Park Bingo;

Hot Bingo;

Rainforest Magic Bingo.

TV Games

Game shows are intended to diversify the gaming process and bring plenty of positive emotions. These are games of chance, which are broadcast in real time. The game is played with a real host, with whom players can communicate during the play. Game shows can take many forms and are suitable for different types of players. So, Pinnacle includes the following items in its collection of entertainment:

Crazy Time;

Monopoly Live;

Lightning Dice;

Deal or No Deal;

Money Wheel;

Side Bet City.

Results and Statistics

On Pinnacle, you can find detailed statistics with information about wins and losses of teams, standings and more. Statistics during live betting are aimed at helping bettors make more informed decisions in placing bets.

Support

Pinnacle provides a high level of customer support. Firstly, the site offers a help centre, which contains answers to all popular questions related to accounts, payouts, betting and more. Players can also get personalized Pinnacle support by contacting the customer team directly. Use the contact information below:

Live Chat - Open 24/7 on all Pinnacle platforms;

Email - customerservice@pinnacle.com.

Unfortunately, the company doesn't provide a Pinnacle customer care number. Nevertheless, you can get quality support by using live chat or email.

Sportscafe Verdict

To sum it up, Pinnacle is a great platform where players can get the best betting options and games as well as first-class services. More than 1,500 casino games and more than 20 sports disciplines provide variety for both beginners and experienced players. In addition, Pinnacle considers the needs of Indian players, so it includes convenient payment methods in rupees and has many cricket betting markets. During our review, we found many positive aspects, therefore we decided to give Pinnacle the Sportscafe seal of approval. This testifies to the bookmaker's safety and legality in India.

The Most Common Questions about the Pinnacle App

We've prepared a list of the most pressing questions Indian players have about Pinnacle. Read the answers below to learn more about the bookmaker.

Is Pinnacle Legal in India?

Yes, Pinnacle is legal in India. It doesn't violate local jurisdictions as it provides services online. In addition, the bookmaker is regulated by the Curacao Gambling Commission, which proves its reliability and honesty.

Is Pinnacle Safe for Betting in India?

Yes, Pinnacle is fully safe for Indian players. Security is one of the important principles of the company. It uses an advanced encryption system for the complete protection and confidentiality of personal information and financial transactions.

Can I Create a Second Account to Get the Bonus?

No, a user is only allowed to open one Pinnacle account. The bookmaker is regulated by the Curacao Gambling Commission and strictly adheres to fair gaming rules. For this reason, each Indian player can verify only one account and get the bonus once.