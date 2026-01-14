Bilbet — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 200% up to 20,000 INR Bonus

Bilbet App: 3.2 ★★★★★ Registration Bilbet In India, Bilbet is a popular sports betting website and place bets on your favorite events and leagues. It has various benefits, including over 1,000 sporting events every day and a 200% up to 20,000 INR welcome bonus and much more. Sign up for Bibet today and get your first deposit bonus up to Rs 20,000! Welcome bonus 200% up to 20,000 INR Promocode: SCAFEBET Join Bilbet

Bilbet Overview

Bilbet is a fairly recently founded site, as its history dates back to 2021. It offers a lot of features and functions that are useful to its customers from India, such as a welcome bonus of 200% up to 20,000 INR for sports, over 1,000 sports events being available every single day, being able to place bets on your favorite sports events like the IPL, an app for Android devices, commonly used Indian payment systems like UPI, PayTm, and PhonePe, and much more. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the best cricket betting sites, the best football betting sites and kabaddi betting sites in india.

Quick Facts about Bilbet

Look at the table below for the most important details if you're curious to learn more about Bilbet.

Game types Sports, Live Sports, Casino, Live Casino, Virtual Sports, and so on Year of foundation 2021 Headquarters Not stated Betting and Gambling license Curacao Welcome bonus 200% up to 20,000 INR for sports Deposit and withdrawal methods PayTm, PhonePe, UPI, and others Hindi language Yes

Bilbet Score

Bilbet has several benefits for Indian gamers, but it also has some drawbacks. The table below lists the advantages of the betting site.

Advantages Disadvantages 500 INR free bet with no wagering requirements No mobile app available for iOS devices Over 1,000 sports events daily Good security and SSL encryption are used 200% up to 20,000 INR as a welcome bonus

Bilbet for Android and iOS

Visit the official website to download the Bilbet app for Android for absolutely free. It includes all the same features and functionalities as the mobile website or the PC version, so you can still make bets, replenish your account with deposits and withdrawals, benefit from the same welcome promotions, etc. Sadly, the iOS version of the app is currently being created; once it is launched, all users will be notified.

For Android

For information on how to successfully download the Android version of the mobile app, see the instructions below:

Using our link, go to the official Bilbet website; If you are not urged to download the app, navigate to the mobile app section and search for the "Android App" sign with an Android icon; After confirming that you may download files from unreliable sources, click the Android symbol. The download should begin shortly after; After selecting the notice for the downloaded apk file, click the installation button. After completion, the mobile application must be created; Congratulations on completing the Bilbet Android app download and installation!

For iOS

There is no downloadable Bilbet iOS app at the moment. Because it is still being developed, it won't be available, but all users will be informed when it is. Users of iOS devices can access the functional mobile website version, which has the same user interface as the app, in the meantime. However, once it is finally released, you will be able to download it by following the steps below:

Go to the official Bilbet website using our link; You should see an icon in the top-left corner that says “iOS App”. Click on it, and proceed to the next step; You should be redirected to the official page of the Bilbet app in the Apple App Store. Click on the download button, and wait for it to be complete; You have successfully installed the Bilbet app on your iOS device!

Bilbet Mobile Website

If you choose to utilize the Bilbet mobile website rather than the Android app or the PC version, you won't miss out on any incentives or rewards. For those who would rather not download the Bilbet application, it is a great substitute. You can reach where you're going easily since the user experience is designed to work well on mobile devices.

Bilbet for PC

You may use Bilbet on a PC by visiting the official website. It contains all the features and functionality of older versions and functions quite well. Its outstanding usability ensures that you won't have any difficulties using it. In the top-right screen corner, you can choose Hindi as your preferred language for the website. There is no standable application of Bilbet for PC, so on a desktop, you can get access to Bilbet purely by using a browser and going to the official site in India.

Registration

In order to successfully create an account at Bilbet – which is very easy as the betting platform makes it nearly an instantaneous process – follow the steps down below to make Bilbet registration successful:

Visit the official Bilbet website using our link; Click on the yellow button in the top-right corner that says “Registration”, and proceed to the next step; Type in your email, and come up with a password. Then, select your currency, and type in a promo code if you have one. After that, click on “Create account” at the bottom; Congratulations, you have successfully signed up at Bilbet!

Welcome Bonus

Bilbet offers its customers from India some Bilbet bonuses, including Bilbet promo code, and a 200% up to 20,000 INR welcome bonus for sports betting, which counts as a free bet. If you would like to learn more details about it and a couple of other bonuses, have a look down below!

Sports Bonus

You may receive a welcome bonus from Bilbet on your first deposit of 200% up to 20,000 INR if you recently enrolled but have not yet placed a deposit. Some of the most important points from the bonus rules are:

The highest free bet amount is 20,000 Indian rupees, while the minimum deposit is 300 rupees;

No matter the type of wager or the chosen sport, it may be used on any wager;

Place bets in the amount of 50 times more than the amount of your bonus.

500 INR Free Bet

This is a separate bonus that all customers at Bilbet, without exception, may activate if they wish to do so. The bonus rules are very simple, such as:

Get a free bet with no wagering requirements when you fund your account with at least 1000 INR;

You won't need to meet any further restrictions to withdraw your profits if the free bet turns out to be a winner.

Login

Simply follow the instructions below to log into your Bilbet account:

Visit the official Bilbet website by clicking on our link; To the left of the "Sign up" button, you should be able to see the "Log in" button. To advance to the following step, press the button; Enter your login credentials, and click on the button to log into your account; Wonderful, you have now accessed your Bilbet account!

Verification

Before you may make any withdrawals from your Bilbet account, you must complete the account identification verification process. Because many betting and gaming websites require it as part of their (KYC) policy, doing so is safe. After clicking on your avatar in the top-right area, go to the personal details tab. Any gaps should be filled up with the relevant personal data. You will be needed to provide identification and residency documentation, which might include any of the following:

A driver’s license;

A passport;

An identity card;

A utility bill and any other accepted documents at Bilbet.

Deposit / Withdrawal

Bilbet features lots of Bilbet deposit and withdrawal methods that are widely used by players from India. The list of the accepted payment systems include:

PayTm;

PhonePe;

UPI;

IMPS;

Skrill;

Neteller;

Ecopayz and many others.

Withdrawals typically take somewhere from 15 minutes to 5 business days, and the maximum deposit amount is set to 30,000 INR.

Official Website

The Curacao gaming license serves as a sign of approval for the official Bilbet website, making it entirely legitimate and safe to use. All financial transactions are also encrypted using SSL technologies. This security's brief overview is as follows:

Bilbet is trusted by many players from India since 2021;

It uses SSL encryption;

The Curacao gambling and betting license ensures the legitimacy of the website.

Bilbet Sportsbook

Every day, there are more than 1,000 sporting events accessible in the sportsbook at Bilbet. Cricket, kabaddi, tennis, table tennis, and many more sports are popular in India. All things considered, there will always be competitions and events for you to wager on. For example, you can learn more about them in the list down below!

Cricket

Indian Bilbet users mainly like playing the game of cricket. We provide a number of competitions, including the IPL, for individuals who like betting on cricket. The events that are currently being offered are listed below:

Indian Premier League;

European Cricket Series;

England Vitality;

Ranji Trophy;

ODI Series and others

Kabaddi

The popular sport of Kabaddi is available on Bilbet, where bets can be placed on a number of events utilizing a range of different bet types. At Bilbet, you may bet on the following events:

Major League Kabaddi;

Pro Kabaddi League;

International Clubs and other events.

Football

The most popular sport to wager on is football, and Bilbet offers a ton of daily events related to the game. Some of Bilbet's most well-known football competitions are the ones listed below:

European Championship;

UEFA Nations League;

CONCACAF Nations League;

Argentina Premier League and many others.

Tennis

One of the most popular sports for placing bets on daily events with a range of betting possibilities is tennis. The following choices of events on tennis are available to you:

ATP;

WTA;

ATP Challenger;

Exhibition;

ITF Men;

ITF Women and many other tennis events.

Horse Racing

At Bilbet, horse racing is a well-liked past time. The virtual sports option on the betting site is popular with Indian players. You may wager on the following horse racing competitions at Bilbet:

Australia Royal Randwick;

France Lyon Parilly;

Greyhound Racing and many others.

Baseball

Indian customers of Bilbet have the option to gamble on baseball among other sports. You can wager on local and global events such as:

Chinese Taipei;

Federation Cup;

USA MLB and others.

Table Tennis

Every sports betting website, including Bilbet, has a substantial table tennis fan base. If you're interested, you may now gamble on the following events on the betting platform:

Czech Republic Pro League;

ITTF;

Table Tennis World Cup;

Championship Turkey and many others.

Boxing

Boxing is a well-liked sport in India. On Bilbet, the specific upcoming matches are mentioned, and you may watch them live if you'd like. Looking at each boxer's statistics on the "Results" tab, which lists all of their prior wins, losses, and other data may help you predict the outcome more accurately. You may wager on a variety of matches at Bilbet, including:

Mairis Briedis - Jai Opetaia;

Joseph Joyce - Christian Hammer;

Pavel Silyagin - Jose De Jesus Macias;

Magomed Kurbanov - Patrick Teixeira and many others.

UFC

Another well-liked sport at Bilbet is the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Every day, Bilbet provides a number of UFC events on which you may gamble in different methods. Even though there are several activities in this area that may be backed, they can be split into two groups:

UFC;

UFC Fright Night.

eSports

Esports are just professional video game tournaments, to put it simply. These games, which are quite well-liked, are available for wagering on Bilbet. For instance, you may gamble on the following:

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

StarCraft 2 and many others.

Dota 2

Dota 2 is one of the most well-known multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games. The following competitions and competitions are held by Bilbet, such as these events:

Champions League;

DPC China Division;

DPC North America Division and many other events.

LOL

A MOBA video game called League of Legends offers a variety of online play choices and gaming competitions. For a comprehensive list of them, see the list below:

League of Legends Pro League;

LCK Challenger League and others.

CS:GO

One of the most well-known video games, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, is part of Bilbet's eSports section. You may find the following list of future events by looking below:

CS:GO CBCS;

ESEA Advanced Europe;

ESEA Divisions;

ESL Challenger League and many others.

StarCraft 2

You may wager on a wide variety of online competitions and tournaments in the well-known strategy game StarCraft 2. Consider the following events if you're interested in the present:

Global Starcraft II League;

ITAX Super Series and other events.

Virtual Sports

Without any actual participants present, virtual sports are performed as a quick game on a computer with software. Virtual horse racing and virtual cricket are the two most well-liked virtual sports since you may place a wager on an event and find out straight away whether you won or lost. At Bilbet, you may wager on the following virtual sports:

Golden Race;

Nsoft Virtual Sport;

Leap;

Global Bet;

Virtual Generation and many others.

Popular Betting Options at Bilbet

Thanks to the betting alternatives listed below, customers may more easily enjoy their time at Bilbet when they gamble on sports and play casino games. For further information on each feature, go to the list of features below.

Live Betting

If you want to stay current on the action and don't want to wait around for game results, placing your bets in the live sports area is the best option. You can gamble on a variety of logical solutions, depending on the game's setting.

Multi Live

The multi-live option is quite similar to live betting, with the difference of the ability to watch many games at once and place bets on them. If you want to improve your chances of winning, choose this option.

Live Previews

Similar to a pre-match wager, the live previews option is only available for forthcoming live events. It is quite similar to making an advance wager on forthcoming events, which is a highly helpful tool, and is widely used.

Line (Prematch)

A line is the total number of wagers Bilbet will accept on a specific sporting event. It could be a simple or difficult line. The first part contains the most important results, such as the final score, totals, and handicaps.

Totalizator

There is a totalizer option for sports betting. It comes from Bilbet. If you accurately guess the outcomes of at least 9 out of the 15 events, you'll win a reward. Sweepstakes come in a variety of sizes and forms. For instance, if you bet on the precise score, the amount you win depends on how well you anticipated the outcome.

Types of Bets

Bilbet provides a variety of bet types to assist you increase your wins when betting on various sports events of your choosing. For instance, the most well-liked ones are included in the list below.

Single. A single bet is a wager with a single outcome. The investment is multiplied by the selection's odds to determine the return on a single bet;

Accumulator. A wager that consists of many selections on unconnected events is known as an accumulator bet. You may figure out the return on an accumulator by dividing the wager by the proper odds for each selection. The entire investment is wasted if even one of the legs breaks;

System (Express). A system bet consists of many accumulators on a certain number of outcomes, each of which is staked with the same amount. A system can contain up to 184756 accumulators and a maximum of 20 outcomes.

How to Place a Bet?

If you are already logged in, the steps described below will assist you in effectively placing a sports bet at Bilbet:

1 Make a deposit In the deposit area of your account, choose a deposit method and input all essential transaction information. The funds should then begin to appear in your account right away. Go to website 2 Pick a sports event Choose the sport you wish to wager on from the sportsbook. You will be given a list of all the events you may wager on. Simply select one from the available options. 3 Place a bet After selecting the wager's terms and outcomes, enter the amount you're ready to wager, and then click "Place Bet." 4 Congratulations! Great job, you’ve successfully placed a bet at Bilbet! Make your bet

Betting Odds

The sportsbook at Bilbet offers fantastic odds for a wide range of sports. High odds are available on the betting website and mobile app for a number of sports, including cricket, football, boxing, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, boxing, kabaddi, and others.

Bilbet Live Streaming

For betting opportunities and live coverage of the game, go to Bilbet's live sports area. Once there, decide which sport and which game you wish to watch. While watching the game, you can place a variety of wagers. You do not have to be a registered user at Bilbet in order to watch live streams of your favorite sports events - in such a case though, you will not be able to place bets, as that is only reserved for customers at the betting platform.

Bilbet Casino

At Bilbet, you may choose from a huge selection of different Bilbet casino games in many different categories. The many diverse game categories include jackpot, poker, baccarat, table games, and slots—by far the most popular. Well-known software providers like Evolution Gaming, Playtech, Microgaming, and many others power all of the games.

Popular Bilbet Games

We've put together a list of some of the more popular games offered at Bilbet, which has a sizable selection of games. See a list of them in the information below!

Slots

You must put bets and get specified symbol combinations in order to win when playing slots at a casino. In this section of the casino, there are several slot machines. They all use various mechanics and cover a variety of thematics.

Poker

Live dealer poker, one of the most popular games at any online casino, is one of Bilbet's poker alternatives. Because they are all licensed and run by reputable software suppliers, all of the games are controlled by the RNG.

Baccarat

The object of the popular card game baccarat in India is to gather a set of cards with a value of nine or one that is as close to nine as feasible. This particular betting option is very well received and played among players from India on the betting platform.

Blackjack

In the straightforward yet thrilling game of blackjack, you must get at least 21 points while the dealer can never go above 21. At Bilbet, blackjack games are available both offline and live, and Indian players typically select these choices.

Roulette or European Roulette

The dealer spins the roulette wheel as the ball passes, and there are no complicated rules to master. In one place, the ball stops moving altogether. You may win if you place a bet on where the ball will fall. Try them all out to choose which kind of this casino game best matches your requirements.

Jackpot Games

You should definitely try jackpot games at Bilbet's casino. You may bet using the paylines and reels in this game, and if it pays off, you win. This particular game seems to be well-liked by Bilbet's Indian casino customers.

Lotteries

Online lotteries, which are entirely legal in India, are a choice available to Bilbet customers. Each participant must purchase a total of six tickets with their own number. It is unclear how many there are in total. Your odds of winning a possible prize rise as you buy more tickets.

Bingo

You must keep track of the numbers that appear during the game in an unpredictable order in order to fill in the numbers on your bingo card. The first individual to correctly finish the number card receives the reward.

TOTO

A variety of TOTO games are available every day on the betting website Bilbet, and they are all often updated. Customers looking for the TOTO wagering option at Bilbet may find excellent TOTO betting opportunities.

TV Games

The fact that no one is really playing the games in the TV Games area alone is one of the factors that makes it unique. Customers made wagers based on their expectations of how the game would unfold, much like they would if they were watching it on television. It resembles making a gamble on the outcome in certain ways.

Results and Statistics

A variety of data and outcomes, including details on current events and tournaments, are available on the Bilbet statistics and results page. The statistics include data on victories, defeats, goals, opponents, and other information for both individual players and entire teams. All of this is done to arm you with the knowledge you need to make more informed wagers.

Bet Constructor

The Bet Constructor tool from Bilbet allows you to create two teams at once. The winner is the side with the most goals scored over the opposition. It reduces the possibility of a bad outcome while enabling you to profit from the success of your rivals.

Support

There are several methods to contact customer service at Bilbet. If you have any problems with your deposit, withdrawal, security, or anything else, the customer service staff will do all in their ability to help you. The contact details for Bilbet in India are included in the table below.

The ways to contact Details Email support@bilbet.com Live chat By clicking the icon in the bottom-right corner, you may speak with an expert who will reply to you quickly

SportsCafe Verdict

Bilbet has earned the Sportscafe badge of approval because we believe it has a lot to offer Indian clients. This demonstrates that it is a very reliable and safe betting website in India. The website is secure because Curacao gave it a reliable sports betting and gambling license. Bilbet is a trustworthy sports betting and casino gaming website in India since it provides an Android mobile app that does the same tasks as the PC version but is faster and available from anywhere. Although, the only real downside is that it does not yet have a mobile app for iOS devices just yet as it is still in the works. Additionally, Bilbet has received incredibly positive feedback from Indian gamers.

The Most Common Questions about the Bilbet

Although we went into great length on a number of Bilbet's features in our Sportscafe review of Bilbet, if you still have any queries, feel free to post them in the comments area below. Here is a collection of the top Bilbet-related questions.

Is Bilbet Real or Fake?

Yes, Bilbet is completely real. Sports betting and casino services are offered in India through the betting website Bilbet. Given that it is well-known among Indian players and has a gambling and betting license issued to Bilbet by Curacao, you may be convinced that it is authentic. You will have access to a wide range of legal activities after joining up, including making deposits and withdrawals, playing games, placing bets, claiming bonuses, and much more.

Is Bilbet Legal in India?

Yes, Bilbet is legal in India. Bilbet sports betting is completely legal in India. Bilbet is a renowned and well-known online sportsbook. And due to its gambling and betting license from Curacao, the website is reliable and trustworthy. Additionally, it is legal to use the internet in India.

Is Bilbet Safe for Betting in India?

Yes, Indian online gamblers may use Bilbet safely. Curacao issued a license to Bilbet for use in the gambling industry. Sportscafe may demonstrate to Indian players that the betting platform is a dependable and safe option for casino and sports betting by endorsing Bilbet as a trustworthy and safe sportsbook.

Can I Create a Second Account to Get the Bonus?

You cannot create another account at Bilbet. If you currently have a Bilbet account, you are not allowed to open another. This is done to avoid major violations of Bilbet's rules and conditions as well as system abuse. We will immediately delete any accounts that have the same name, email address, phone number, or other personally identifying information.