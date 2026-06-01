Parimatch Kabaddi Betting 2026

Parimatch App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Registration Parimatch Today, Parimatch is one of the largest and best-known international brands. As for legality, Parimatch has an international license from Curacao. Among the most popular sports categories with users from India is Parimatch kabaddi. Find out what Parimatch kabaddi betting has and join the sportsbook with our exclusive promo code SCAFE30 to get an increased welcome bonus of 150% up to ₹20,000! Welcome bonus [parimatch_sport_bonus Promocode: SCAFE30 Join Parimatch

Overview of Parimatch for Kabaddi Betting

Parimatch Kabaddi is an exciting and spectacular sports discipline that particularly attracts bettors from India. The bookmaker understands this and provides a full set of necessary options and features for the best experience. Over 10 tournaments are offered with dozens of markets for each of them. Kabaddi tournaments, both big and small, are held regularly, so you will always have the opportunity to bet on this sport at Parimatch.

We have identified the main advantages and disadvantages of Parimatch kabaddi betting and mapped them out for you below:

Advantages

A big welcome bonus of 150% up to ₹20,000 which can be applied to sports betting;

Availability of an exclusive promo code SCAFE30 which increases the welcome bonus up to Rs. 30,000;

Coverage of many popular kabaddi championships available for betting, including Pro Kabaddi League and Asian Kabaddi Championship;

Availability of Pre-match and In-match (Live Betting);

Availability of a variety of betting markets within any match including Winner of the Match, Handicap, Individual Stats and more.

Disadvantages

No statistics for past events;

LIVE broadcasts may run with a slight delay.

Parimatch Kabaddi Betting Offer

For bettors from India who do not yet have a Parimatch account, the bookmaker has prepared a great welcome bonus of 150% up to ₹20,000 on the first deposit. This money will be deposited into a separate bonus account balance. You can use the Parimatch bonus for kabaddi betting to significantly increase your winnings at the initial stage. To get the opportunity to cash it in, you need to bet on markets with odds of at least 1.8. The offer is valid for 14 days from the moment of registration, and the bonus amount must be wagered 10 times.

Exclusive Parimatch Kabaddi Promo Code up to Rs.30,000

If you are new to betting we suggest using our exclusive Parimatch kabaddi promo code "SCAFE30" upon registration to get a head start. It's completely free and will greatly improve your gaming experience by boosting your 150% welcome bonus up to Rs. 30,000 on sports!

In order to use the promo code "SCAFE30", you need to be of legal age and activate the offer when you create an account at Parimatch. After that, it is necessary to deposit at least Rs 200 in your betting account and the bonus funds will be credited to your balance.

How to Bet Online on Kabaddi at Parimatch?

Parimatch offers users from India over 18 years of age all the necessary tools to bet on kabaddi. The sports discipline has a separate section on the website and app where you will find all the upcoming matches available for betting.

We have prepared detailed instructions, following which you will successfully place a bet on Parimatch kabaddi:

1 Sign up Go to the Parimatch website or open the app to create a personal account. Click on the "Sign Up" button and fill in the fields of the registration form. Go to website 2 Make a deposit Click on the "Deposit" button and select the method you want to deposit your balance. Confirm the deposit and the money will be credited to your account. 3 Select kabaddi Go to the Live Events section or Upcoming Matches. Select kabaddi from the list on the left, where all the available sports are presented. 4 Choose a match On the sports page, you will see all kabaddi events. Select the league and then click on the match you want to bet on. 5 Select a market On the match page you will see all the markets available for betting, click on the one you want to bet on. 6 Confirm the bet In the bet coupon, enter the bet amount and confirm it. After that, your bet will be successfully calculated. Make a bet

It's done! At the end of the kabaddi match your winnings will be credited to your Parimatch account balance.

Exclusive Promo Code Parimatch for Asian Kabaddi Championship

Parimatch is among the best Kabaddi betting sites and Kabaddi betting apps, as it has everything an Indian player needs for a comfortable betting environment. Here you can bet on the Asian Kabaddi Championship, a major and spectacular kabaddi tournament. It is known to all Indian betting fans, as it is really interesting and allows you to get a lot of positive emotions. Before betting on the Asian Kabaddi Championship, use our promo code "SCAFE30" to get an increased Parimatch welcome bonus of 150% up to ₹20,000 and enjoy big winnings!

Other Tournaments and Championships on Which You Can Use the Promo Code

Kabaddi is the second most popular sport in India and Parimatch – one of the leading pro kabaddi betting sites, so obviously platform accepts bets on the most famous tournaments held within this discipline. The site features matches from sought-after tournaments, both regional and international, that you will surely be interested in watching and betting on. Here are some of them:

Asian Games Kabaddi Championship (Women's);

Other Women’s Kabaddi Competitions;

Pro Kabaddi League;

National Kabaddi Championship;

Federation Cup;

Beach National Kabaddi Championship;

Departmental National Kabaddi Championship;

Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Memorial All India National Style Kabaddi Championship;

Telangana Premier Kabaddi League.

Every match in both LINE and LIVE mode will be filled with a huge selection of kabaddi markets with great odds, ranging from match winner to individual statistics. Rest assured that you will always have something to bet on at Paimatch and have a great betting experience.

Parimatch Kabaddi Betting App and APK Download

Parimatch has a mobile app for Android, with which you can bet on sports matches in LINE or LIVE mode at any time. The Parimatch kabaddi app is completely free and has low system requirements, but at the same time possesses a huge set of opportunities for betting. It works fast on most modern devices and has a simplified interface. This allows you to analyze kabaddi markets, view team statistics and place mobile bets wherever you are.

Indian users can download and install the Parimatch app for free by following our detailed instructions below:

Navigate to the Parimatch mobile site using any browser on your mobile device; Scroll down to the bottom of the homepage and find the app file for Android. Click on it and confirm the download; Unzip the downloaded Parimatch app file and start installing the app. In a few seconds you will receive a notification of successful download and the Parimatch icon will appear in your smartphone menu.

Success! Now you can launch the app, log in to your Parimatch account and start betting on kabaddi with the utmost comfort!

Available Payment Methods for the Deposit Account

For convenience in depositing funds, Parimatch has added a good variety of payment systems that are popular in India. This includes e-wallets, debit cards and even cryptocurrency. INR is one of the main currencies on the website and will be your account currency after registration. All Parimatch deposit methods are secure and include the following options for Indian users:

PayTM;

UPI;

PhonePe;

Crypto.

Once you confirm your deposit on the payment system page, the money is instantly deposited into your Parimatch account and you can start betting on kabaddi. At the same time, the bookmaker does not charge users any internal commissions and securely protects user data from third parties.

Other Kabaddi Betting Opportunity at Parimatch

Throughout its over 20 years of existence, Parimatch has been regularly improving its betting options to provide users with the best possible experience. In an effort to ensure the best conditions, in addition to classic kabaddi betting, the bookmaker runs other options:

Parimatch Virtual Kabaddi Betting;

Parimatch Kabaddi Live Score and Live Kabaddi Betting;

Parimatch Bet Builder.

Let's look at each of the options in more detail.

Parimatch Virtual Kabaddi Betting

On Parimatch you can bet on virtual kabaddi events. The main difference between virtual matches and real ones is that the results of matches are generated by a random number generator, so it is quite difficult to predict the exact outcome based on the statistics of previous games. The odds are based on real statistics, so betting on virtual kabaddi is just as tempting as betting on real kabaddi leagues and tournaments.

Parimatch Kabaddi Live Score and Live Kabaddi Betting

In live betting mode, you can bet on kabaddi matches in real time. The kabaddi odds are updated every second and are only determined by what is happening on the field at the moment. You can watch the Parimatch live broadcast, analyze the statistics, understand how the match will develop and choose the right market. Players can wait for the right moment and predict the best outcome of their bet to make a big profit.

Parimatch Bet Builder

Bet Builder is one of the best and most efficient tools for sports betting. With it, you can place several bets on the same match at once in an accumulator bet. The odds will be automatically updated every time you add an outcome to Parimatch bet builder, so you can experiment with it until you get the combination and the desired odds.

Parimatch Kabaddi Betting Tips

Kabaddi betting is widely popular in India and professional bettors have a range of strategies to increase the chances of winning. We have analyzed and prepared for you a number of kabaddi tips and predictions that may prove useful for your bets:

Analyze in which lineup the players will come out, as well as study their recent form and health;

Study statistical information about the team's previous matches, and their latest form to analyze all the features before placing a bet;

Learn the opinion of professional sports analysts, who often share their kabaddi predictions on social networks or on various resources;

Study all available betting markets to choose the most winning one. The odds on the market are set based on statistical information, and the lower the odds, the more likely the result will be;

Analysis of weather conditions and the playing field;

Use various methods of analysis;

Use software for prediction and machine learning;

Use variable bets.

Spend some time to prepare by studying our tips. This will help you avoid risks and win more in kabaddi betting at Parimatch!

Parimatch Kabaddi Odds

Parimatch odds are compiled by a team of highly qualified analysts and depending on the market and event they can range from 1.001 to 51.0 and even more. The odds are presented in the European format, but for the convenience of players, the bookmaker proposes other formats as well. To calculate these odds, simply multiply the amount of your bet by the odds to get the total profit. Parimatch offers favorable odds on big kabaddi events, so you can get a good payout even with a small bet.

FAQ

We have answered the most important questions about Parimatch kabaddi that Indian players have before they start betting. Check out the answers below:

Is It Legal to Bet on Kabaddi at Parimatch?

Yes, Parimatch adheres to Indian law and only allows real money betting for users over 18 years of age. In addition, it has an international gambling license from Curacao, which confirms the bookmaker's legality.

Can I use INR for Kabaddi Betting?

Yes, INR is one of the major currencies at Parimatch and Indian players can use it for cash transactions and kabaddi betting. A wide range of methods including UPI and Paytm are available for deposits and withdrawals.

Can I Watch Live Matches for Free at Parimatch?

Yes, you can. When betting on kabaddi, you can watch all international and local official matches for free. To do so, you need to be a registered Parimatch user and log in to your account.