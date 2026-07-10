Kent vs Middlesex T20 Blast 2026 Match Prediction KEN 58 % Chance of Winning MID 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group stages of the T20 Blast are officially coming to an end, as the South Group will feature a clash between Kent and Middlesex. This match will be played on 12 July at 7:00 PM IST at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. Kent will aim to win this game taking the home-ground advantage and increase their chances of qualifying to the next round. On the other hand, Middlesex will be eager to win this game and end its campaign on a positive note this season.

Who will win? Kent Middlesex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Kent has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Middlesex, and lost just one.

Sam Billings, from Kent, has scored 8091 runs in 391 innings at an average of 24.66.

Luke Hollman, from Middlesex, has taken 87 wickets in 76 innings at an average of 23.28.

Kent vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Kent will enter the upcoming match against Middlesex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Middlesex and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sam Billings, who has scored 8091 runs in 391 innings at an average of 24.66, and Matt Milnes, who holds 72 wickets in 66 innings at an average of 27.13. On the other hand, Middlesex will be eager to end the campaign with a win. For this they will be relying on their winning streak, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Max Holden, who has scored 2904 runs in 123 innings at an average of 27.14, and Luke Hollman, who holds 87 wickets in 76 innings at an average of 23.28.

Kent Chances of Winning: 58%

Middlesex Chances of Winning: 42%

Kent vs Middlesex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Kent had a brilliant start to this campaign but they were not able to carry the same flow later on. Due to this reason, the team has managed to secure more losses than wins in this season. However, they have an opportunity to end the campaign with a win against Middlesex. Their record over Middlesex has been strong and also take the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Harry Finch, who has scored 772 runs in 41 innings at an average of 24.12, and Tawanda Muyeye, who has scored 1535 runs in 66 innings at an average of 23.61. Tom Rogers holds 98 wickets in 82 innings at an average of 25.65.

On the other hand, Middlesex had just the opposite campaign in this season. The team went on to start its season with several consecutive losses before finding its rhythm back. Still it will be challenging for them to come out victorious against Kent, as their record over them has not been favourable. But they will be relying on their winning momentum for the same. They have batsmen such as Luke Hollman, who has scored 1062 runs in 73 innings at an average of 19.66, and Joshua de Caires, who has scored 325 runs in 24 innings at an average of 15.47. Tom Helm has taken 139 wickets in 120 innings at an average of 26.63.

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Kent vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Kent and Middlesex will be played at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, which gives the home-ground advantage to Kent. This venue has hosted a total of 4 T20Is, out of which 2 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 2 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 148, but it falls to 138 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Kent and Middlesex won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Sunny 75% 18° - 24° C 27 kmph

Mostly Sunny 75% 18° - 24° C 27 kmph

Kent and Middlesex Player List

Team Form

Kent Team Form

Kent has not been able to do well in the current stages of the tournament. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it aims to get back on the track. They have players such as Keith Dudgeon, who holds 60 wickets in 50 innings at an average of 22, and Zak Crawley, who has scored 2599 runs in 104 innings at an average of 27.07.

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex has been able to regain its winning momentum towards the end. The team has managed to secure almost equal wins and losses in its recent games, as it aims to continue the same rhythm. They have players such as Zafar Gohar, who holds 93 wickets in 90 innings at an average of 25.68, and Leus du Plooy, who has scored 4515 runs in 200 innings at an average of 28.04.

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Kent vs Middlesex Top Batters

Sam Billings will be a key batsman for Kent in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 8091 runs in 391 innings in his T20 career at an average of 24.66.

Max Holden will be a key batsman for Middlesex in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 2904 runs in 123 innings in his T20 career at an average of 27.14.

Kent vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

Matt Milnes will be a key bowler for Kent in the upcoming match. In his T20 career, he has managed to take 72 wickets in 66 innings at an average of 27.13.

Luke Hollman is the leading wicket-taker for Middlesex in this tournament. In his T20 career, he has taken 87 wickets in 76 innings at an average of 23.28.