Kent vs Middlesex T20 Blast 2026 Match Prediction
KEN
58%
Chance of Winning
MID
42%
Parimatch
T20
St Lawrence Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Kent has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Middlesex, and lost just one.
- Sam Billings, from Kent, has scored 8091 runs in 391 innings at an average of 24.66.
- Luke Hollman, from Middlesex, has taken 87 wickets in 76 innings at an average of 23.28.
Kent vs Middlesex Chances of Winning
Kent will enter the upcoming match against Middlesex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Middlesex and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sam Billings, who has scored 8091 runs in 391 innings at an average of 24.66, and Matt Milnes, who holds 72 wickets in 66 innings at an average of 27.13. On the other hand, Middlesex will be eager to end the campaign with a win. For this they will be relying on their winning streak, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Max Holden, who has scored 2904 runs in 123 innings at an average of 27.14, and Luke Hollman, who holds 87 wickets in 76 innings at an average of 23.28.
- Kent Chances of Winning: 58%
- Middlesex Chances of Winning: 42%
Kent vs Middlesex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Kent had a brilliant start to this campaign but they were not able to carry the same flow later on. Due to this reason, the team has managed to secure more losses than wins in this season. However, they have an opportunity to end the campaign with a win against Middlesex. Their record over Middlesex has been strong and also take the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Harry Finch, who has scored 772 runs in 41 innings at an average of 24.12, and Tawanda Muyeye, who has scored 1535 runs in 66 innings at an average of 23.61. Tom Rogers holds 98 wickets in 82 innings at an average of 25.65.
On the other hand, Middlesex had just the opposite campaign in this season. The team went on to start its season with several consecutive losses before finding its rhythm back. Still it will be challenging for them to come out victorious against Kent, as their record over them has not been favourable. But they will be relying on their winning momentum for the same. They have batsmen such as Luke Hollman, who has scored 1062 runs in 73 innings at an average of 19.66, and Joshua de Caires, who has scored 325 runs in 24 innings at an average of 15.47. Tom Helm has taken 139 wickets in 120 innings at an average of 26.63.
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Kent vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction
The match between Kent and Middlesex will be played at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, which gives the home-ground advantage to Kent. This venue has hosted a total of 4 T20Is, out of which 2 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 2 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 148, but it falls to 138 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Kent and Middlesex won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Kent and Middlesex Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Muyeye Tawanda
batsman
Caires Joshua Michael De
batsman
Bell-Drummond Daniel
batsman
Boyle Matt
batsman
Crawley Zak
batsman
Holden Max
batsman
Billings Sam
wicket keeper
Du Plooy Leus
batsman
Finch Harry
batsman
Singh Ekansh
no information yet
Hollman Luke
all rounder
Denly Jaydn
all rounder
Cracknell Joe
wicket keeper
Stewart Grant
all rounder
Gohar Zafar
bowler
Rogers Tom
bowler
Bosch Eathan
all rounder
Lintott Jacob
bowler
Helm Tom
bowler
Mahmud Hasan
bowler
Sharma N
no information yet
Team Form
Kent Team Form
Kent has not been able to do well in the current stages of the tournament. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it aims to get back on the track. They have players such as Keith Dudgeon, who holds 60 wickets in 50 innings at an average of 22, and Zak Crawley, who has scored 2599 runs in 104 innings at an average of 27.07.
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex has been able to regain its winning momentum towards the end. The team has managed to secure almost equal wins and losses in its recent games, as it aims to continue the same rhythm. They have players such as Zafar Gohar, who holds 93 wickets in 90 innings at an average of 25.68, and Leus du Plooy, who has scored 4515 runs in 200 innings at an average of 28.04.
Kent vs Middlesex
T20
St Lawrence Ground, null
Kent
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Middlesex
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Kent vs Middlesex Top Batters
Sam Billings will be a key batsman for Kent in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 8091 runs in 391 innings in his T20 career at an average of 24.66.
Max Holden will be a key batsman for Middlesex in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 2904 runs in 123 innings in his T20 career at an average of 27.14.
Kent vs Middlesex Top Bowlers
Matt Milnes will be a key bowler for Kent in the upcoming match. In his T20 career, he has managed to take 72 wickets in 66 innings at an average of 27.13.
Luke Hollman is the leading wicket-taker for Middlesex in this tournament. In his T20 career, he has taken 87 wickets in 76 innings at an average of 23.28.
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