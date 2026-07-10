Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire T20 Blast 2026 Match Prediction NOR 56 % Chance of Winning WAR 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is about to get much more exciting on the last group stage day, as it will be Northamptonshire going against Warwickshire. This match will be played on 12 July at 3:30 PM IST at County Ground in Northampton. Northamptonshire will be heading to this game taking the home-ground advantage, as they aim to finish the group stages at the top. On the other hand, Warwickshire will enter this game, eager to end the campaign on a strong note.

Who will win? Northamptonshire Warwickshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Northamptonshire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Warwickshire.

Chris Lynn, from Northamptonshire, has scored 9141 runs in 306 innings at an average of 33.36.

Usman Tariq, from Warwickshire, has taken 103 wickets in 68 innings at an average of 17.62.

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire will enter the next game against Warwickshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Warwickshire and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Chris Lynn, who has scored 9141 runs in 306 innings at an average of 33.36, and James Sales, who holds 21 wickets in 18 innings at an average of 23.76. On the other hand, Warwickshire will be eager to secure a win in the next game. The team will be relying on its winning momentum, which could help them to secure a win against Northamptonshire. They have players such as Beau Webster, who has scored 2515 runs in 96 innings at an average of 31.43, and Usman Tariq, who holds 103 wickets in 68 innings at an average of 17.62.

Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 56%

Warwickshire Chances of Winning: 44%

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Northamptonshire has been the best performing team in the T20 Blast. Holding the top spot in the North Group standings, the team has managed to win the majority of the matches it has played. Their upcoming match against Warwickshire comes as an opportunity, as they have been strong against them and also take the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as David Willey, who has scored 5155 runs in 284 innings at an average of 22.41, and Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 1055 runs in 41 innings at an average of 30.14. Calvin Harrison has managed to take 83 wickets in 79 innings at an average of 22.54.

On the other hand, Warwickshire will be able to end this season on a strong note. Even though the team started its campaign with various losses, it was able to regain the rhythm back and secure some wins. But the next game against Northamptonshire comes as a real challenge, if they want a positive end to the campaign. They have batsmen such as Dan Mousley, who has scored 1844 runs in 91 innings at an average of 23.64, and Sam Hain, who has scored 5293 runs in 180 innings at an average of 38.63. Richard Gleeson has taken 178 wickets in 147 innings at an average of 23.08.

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Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Northamptonshire and Warwickshire will be played at County Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Northamptonshire. This venue has hosted 8 T20Is, and all of them have been won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 140, but it falls to 88 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Northamptonshire and Warwickshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 59% 13° - 25° C 23 kmph

Sunny 59% 13° - 25° C 23 kmph

Northamptonshire and Warwickshire Player List

Team Form

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire has been on a strong run in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as it now aims to continue the same momentum. They have players such as Ben Sanderson, who holds 141 wickets in 115 innings at an average of 23.44, and Ricardo Vasconcelos, who has scored 1773 runs in 72 innings at an average of 26.07.

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire has also shown a strong form in the current phases of the tournament. The team has managed to secure more wins than losses in its last five games, as it now aims to carry the same form in the next game. They have players such as Jordan Thompson, who holds 140 wickets in 128 innings at an average of 25.75, and Rob Yates, who has scored 1120 runs in 49 innings at an average of 23.33.

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Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Top Batters

Chris Lynn will be a key batsman for Northamptonshire in the next game. He has managed to score 9141 runs in 306 innings at an average of 33.36.

Beau Webster will be a key batsman for Warwickshire in the next game. He has managed to score 2515 runs in 96 innings at an average of 31.43.

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers

James Sales is the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire this season. In his T20 career, he has taken 21 wickets in 18 innings at an average of 23.76.

Usman Tariq is the leading wicket-taker for Warwickshire this season. In his T20 career, he has taken 103 wickets in 68 innings at an average of 17.62.