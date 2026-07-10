Derbyshire vs Leicestershire T20 Blast Match Prediction DER 57 % Chance of Winning LEI 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The next game in the North Group of the T20 Blast has kept the fans excited, as it will be Derbyshire going against Leicestershire. This match will be played on 12 July at 3:30 PM IST at County Ground in Derby. Derbyshire will be looking at this game as a chance to end the group stages with a win at their home-ground. On the other hand, Leicestershire will be eager to secure a win in this game and end the group stages on a strong note.

Who will win? Derbyshire Leicestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Derbyshire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Leicestershire.

Martin Andersson, from Derbyshire, has scored 999 runs in 54 innings at an average of 21.25.

Ben Green, from Leicestershire, has taken 115 wickets in 91 innings at an average of 22.28.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Derbyshire will enter the next game against Leicestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Leicestershire in recent games, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Martin Andersson, who has scored 999 runs in 54 innings at an average of 21.25, and Nick Potts, who holds 13 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 23.07. On the other hand, Leicestershire will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances to come out victorious. They have players such as Nick Kelly, who has scored 2167 runs in 99 innings at an average of 24.90, and Ben Green, who holds 115 wickets in 91 innings at an average of 22.28.

Derbyshire Chances of Winning: 57%

Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 43%

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Derbyshire has not been able to do much well in this edition of T20 Blast. The team holds more losses than wins in this season, as they became one of the first teams to be knocked out of the tournament. But their last group game is coming against Leicestershire, where they take the home-ground advantage and have also been strong over them in recent games. They have batsmen such as Aneurin Donald, who has scored 2122 runs in 98 innings at an average of 22.81, and Matthew Montgomery, who has scored 911 runs in 47 innings at an average of 22.21. Jack Morley has taken 10 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 21.60.

On the other hand, Leicestershire has shown almost similar form to Derbyshire in this season. The team holds more losses than wins in this season, as it now aims to end the campaign on a positive note. Still, it will be quite challenging for them to defeat Derbyshire at their own home ground. They have batsmen such as Ben Cox, who has scored 3076 runs in 171 innings at an average of 26.98, and Ashton Turner, who has scored 4536 runs in 243 innings at an average of 25.77. Rehan Ahmed has taken 92 wickets in 95 innings at an average of 27.44.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Derbyshire and Leicestershire will be played at County Ground in Derby, which gives the home-ground advantage to Derbyshire. This venue has hosted a total of 11 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 5 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 136, but it falls to 116 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Derbyshire and Leicestershire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 61% Humidity 14° - 24° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 61% Humidity 14° - 24° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Derbyshire and Leicestershire Player List

Team Form

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire has not been able to perform well in the current stages of the tournament. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Ben Aitchison, who holds 28 wickets in 21 innings at an average of 27.53, and Ross Whiteley, who has scored 3885 runs in 220 innings at an average of 23.40.

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire also got its winning momentum affected in this tournament. The team has been on a losing streak in the current phases, as it aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Liam Trevaskis, who holds 72 wickets in 79 innings at an average of 30, and Rishi Patel, who has scored 1614 runs in 77 innings at an average of 21.52.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire T20 County Ground, null Derbyshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Martin Andersson is the highest run-scorer for Derbyshire in this season. In his T20 career, he has managed to score 999 runs in 59 innings at an average of 21.25.

Nick Kelly will be a key batsman for Leicestershire in the upcoming match. In his T20 career, he has managed to score 2167 runs in 99 innings at an average of 24.90.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

Nick Potts has been a key bowler for Derbyshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 13 wickets in his T20 career in 10 innings at an average of 23.07.

Ben Green will be a key bowler for Leicestershire in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 115 wickets in just 91 innings at an average of 22.28.