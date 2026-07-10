Sussex vs Hampshire T20 Blast Match Prediction SUS 45 % Chance of Winning HAM 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the South Group of the T20 Blast is awaited by the fans, as it would be Sussex going against Hampshire. This match will be played on 12 July at 3:30 PM IST at County Ground in Hove. Sussex will be heading to this game eager to get a win at their home ground and end the campaign on a strong note. On the other hand, Hampshire will head to this game as an opportunity to cement their spot at the top of the table as the group stages end.

Who will win? Sussex Hampshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Hampshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Sussex.

Scott Currie, from Hampshire, has taken 117 wickets in 79 innings at an average of 18.66.

Daniel Hughes, from Sussex, has scored 3777 runs in 147 innings at an average of 29.05.

Sussex vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Hampshire will enter the next game against Sussex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Sussex in recent head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Joe Weatherley, who has scored 2462 runs in 98 innings at an average of 30.02, and Scott Currie, who holds 117 wickets in 79 innings at an average of 18.66. On the other hand, Sussex will also be keen to end the campaign with a win. For this, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to secure a win. They have players such as Daniel Hughes, who has scored 3777 runs in 147 innings at an average of 29.05, and Tymal Mills, who holds 337 wickets in 265 innings at an average of 23.48.

Sussex Chances of Winning: 45%

Hampshire Chances of Winning: 55%

Sussex vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Sussex had a tournament to forget in the recent edition of the T20 Blast. Since the team secured more losses than wins in this season, they eventually became the first to be knocked out as well. With the last group game being against Hampshire, they will be keen to secure a win, as they also take the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Harrison Ward, who has scored 1133 runs in 54 innings at an average of 22.66, and Tom Alsop, who has scored 2412 runs in 106 innings at an average of 26.80. Sean Hunt has managed to take 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 20.

On the other hand, Hampshire has been the most dominant team in the South Group. The team has managed to secure much more wins than losses this season, as it now aims to end the group stages with yet another win. Since the next game is against Sussex, it is an opportunity for the team to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Hilton Cartwright, who has scored 2889 runs in 138 innings at an average of 29.18, and Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 3923 runs in 167 innings at an average of 34.71. Chris Wood has taken 258 wickets in 234 innings at an average of 25.37.

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Sussex vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Sussex and Hampshire will be played at County Ground in Hampshire, which gives the home-ground advantage to Sussex. This venue has hosted a total of 11 T20Is, out of which 7 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 4 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 122, but it falls to 94 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Sussex and Hampshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 56% Humidity 17° - 27° C Temperature 31 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 56% Humidity 17° - 27° C Temperature 31 kmph Wind Speed

Sussex and Hampshire Player List

Team Form

Sussex Team Form

Sussex has not been able to perform well in the current stages of the tournament. The team has lost more games than it has won lately, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Danny Briggs, who holds 320 wickets in 271 innings at an average of 21.76, and John Simpson, who has scored 3325 runs in 182 innings at an average of 21.31.

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire has been on a strong run in the current phases of the tournament. The team has managed to secure more wins than losses in its recent games, as it now aims to continue its winning streak. They have players such as Sonny Baker, who holds 35 wickets in 29 innings at an average of 24.20, and James Vince, who has scored 13413 runs in 468 innings at an average of 31.85.

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Sussex vs Hampshire Top Batters

Daniel Hughes is the key batsmen for Sussex in this tournament so far. In his T20 career, he has managed to score 3777 runs in 147 innings at an average of 29.05.

Joe Weatherley will be a key batsman for Hampshire in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 2462 runs in 98 innings at an average of 30.02.

Sussex vs Hampshire Top Bowlers

Tymal Mills will be a key bowler for Sussex in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 337 wickets in his T20 career in 265 innings at an average of 23.48.

Scott Currie has been the star with the ball for Hampshire this season. In his T20 career, he has taken 117 wickets in just 79 innings at an average of 18.66.