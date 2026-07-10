Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan T20 Blast 2026 Match Prediction GLO 58 % Chance of Winning GLA 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast gets more exciting for the fans, as the next game in the Central and West Group will feature Gloucestershire going against Glamorgan. This match will be played on 12 July at 7:00 PM IST at County Ground in Bristol. Gloucestershire will be eager to win this game at their own home-ground and make it to the playoffs. On the other hand, Glamorgan will be looking at this game as a do-or-die situation, if they want to reach the next stage.

Who will win? Gloucestershire Glamorgan Vote 0 votes

Facts: Gloucestershire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Glamorgan.

Nathan McAndrew, from Glamorgan, has taken 126 wickets in 116 innings at an average of 27.16.

D'Arcy Short, from Gloucestershire, has scored 5769 runs in 190 innings at an average of 33.54.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire will enter the next game against Glamorgan with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Glamorgan in recent games and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as D'Arcy Short, who has scored 5769 runs in 190 innings at an average of 33.54, and Marchant de Lange, who holds 186 wickets in 161 innings at an average of 25.43. On the other hand, Glamorgan will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team will be relying on its player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Kiran Carlson, who has scored 2057 runs in 91 innings at an average of 23.37, and Nathan McAndrew, who holds 126 wickets in 116 innings at an average of 27.16.

Gloucestershire Chances of Winning: 58%

Glamorgan Chances of Winning: 42%

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Gloucestershire has been one of the finest performing teams in this season. Even though they received a strong start to the tournament, it got affected with a recent string of losses in the current stages of the tournament. But the next game against Glamorgan comes as an opportunity. Their record against Glamorgan has been good and the team also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Dawid Malan, who has scored 10950 runs in 389 innings at an average of 33.18, and Jack Taylor, who has scored 2520 runs in 141 innings at an average of 23.33. D'Arcy Short also holds 76 wickets in 121 innings at an average of 30.97.

On the other hand, Glamorgan has shown mixed performances in this tournament. The team has managed to secure almost equal wins and losses this season, as they aim to secure another win in the next match. Still, it will be quite challenging, noting that they will face Gloucestershire. They have batsmen such as Sean Dickson, who has scored 1896 runs in 82 innings at an average of 32.13, and Will Smale, who has scored 769 runs in 37 innings at an average of 20.78. Mason Crane holds 147 wickets in 122 innings at an average of 22.64.

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Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

The match between Gloucestershire and Glamorgan will be played at County Ground in Bristol, which gives the home-ground advantage to Gloucestershire. This venue has hosted 22 T20Is, out of which 10 have been won by the team batting first, and 12 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 158, but it falls to 142 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Gloucestershire and Glamorgan won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Sunny 54% 16° - 30° C 21 kmph

Mostly Sunny 54% 16° - 30° C 21 kmph

Gloucestershire and Glamorgan Player List

Team Form

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire has not been able to do well in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Matt Taylor, who has taken 93 wickets in 86 innings at an average of 26.56, and Miles Hammond, who has scored 2695 runs in 128 innings at an average of 22.27.

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Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan has shown some good performances in the tournament lately. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Asa Tribe, who has scored 1249 runs in 56 innings at an average of 27.15, and Dan Douthwaite, who has scored 941 runs in 69 innings at an average of 18.09.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Top Batters

D'Arcy Short will be a key batsman for Gloucestershire in the next game. In his T20 career, he has managed to score 5769 runs in 190 innings at an average of 33.54.

Kiran Carlson is the highest run-scorer for Glamorgan this season. In his T20 career, he has managed to score 2057 runs in 91 innings at an average of 23.37.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers

Marchant de Lange is the leading wicket-taker for Gloucestershire this season. He has managed to take 186 wickets in 161 innings at an average of 25.43.

Nathan McAndrew will be a key bowler for Glamorgan in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 126 wickets in 116 innings at an average of 27.16.