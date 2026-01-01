Happistar Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Happistar App: 2.6 ★★★★★ Download APP Happistar Happistar app for Android and iOS is developed by a licensed bookmaker, so it will be one of the safest and most legal for Indian users. This is confirmed by the presence of an official license of the bookmaker Curacao (license 8048/JAZ). Join the Happistar app and get a Welcome Bonus 245% up to INR 30,000 + 70FS! Welcome bonus 245% up to INR 30,000 + 70FS Promocode: No promo Join Happistar

Happistar App Short Overview of General Points

Very soon on the betting market will be released a separate mobile application Happistar for devices with Android and iOS. The app will be presented by a licensed bookmaker, so it will be completely safe for use. The range of the application will include the most popular sports disciplines for betting on sports, as well as a variety of entertainment in the Casino section. The Happistar application is developed by the best specialists, so its functionality includes the most convenient features that will provide you with maximum comfort when using and smooth operation. In the table below you can find basic information about the individual mobile app Happistar for Android and iOS:

Current version of application We will know when the app is released APK filesize We will know when the app is released Installed client size We will know when the app is released Supported operating systems We will know when the app is released Cost of loading (for free download) Free License License Curacao (license 8048/JAZ) Welcome bonus 245% to INR 30,000 + 70FS Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods UPI, Crypto, Netbanking and others

The Happistar app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, tennis betting apps, best kabaddi bet app, chess betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings.

Screenshots of Happistar App

In the following screenshots you can see how the design of the Happistar app will look like for Android and iOS. The right color combinations make the app aesthetically appealing, trendy and modern. Also, the application has an intuitive interface that automatically adjusts to the working screen of your device. You can also see that finding the necessary section or information will not be difficult, because the functionality of the Happistar app is very conveniently located.

Features

We were able to test the Happistar mobile app for Android and iOS and we were able to find some distinctive features of the app. They are the main advantages that set it apart from other similar offers on the betting market. Study carefully the information provided below and get acquainted with the main advantages and disadvantages of the Happistar app.

Advantages:

When we analyzed the application, we found several advantages that will provide you with full comfort when using it and maximum convenience:

Line and Live mode;

Having a VIP-section;

Popular payment methods (UPI, Crypto, Netbanking and others);

A large number of options for sports betting and hundreds of casino entertainment;

Fast Deposit and Withdrawal;

24/7 customer support and others!

Disadvantages:

Also in our analysis of the app Happistar we noted some minor shortcomings, which will soon be corrected by the bookmaker:

No hotline phone;

The application is still under development.

The Happistar App Functionality and Design

Also during our study of the Happistar app for Android and iOS, we noted several key differentiating features that are included in its range. We gave a few examples that provide maximum comfort of use and will give you the opportunity to spend your time with pleasure:

The presence of two operating modes Live and Line;

Intuitive customizable interface;

Instant registration;

Modern and aesthetically pleasing design;

Fast loading of all graphic elements;

Welcome bonuses for every new user and much more!

You can get all of this when you download the Happistar app, so join now so you don't miss out on one of the most convenient options for betting!

Happistar APK Download for Android

Everyone will be able to download the application to their Android device, because it is available for free download. All you need is Internet access and 5 minutes of your time. We have prepared a special step-by-step instruction that will help you save time and do everything correctly:

Download Happistar App. Follow the direct link leading to the official site of the bookmaker, from your mobile Android device. To do this, go back to the beginning of the review and click on "Join the Happistar app"; Security Settings for Install the App. Go to the settings on your Android device, then in the "Security" tab allow access to download files from unknown sources; Complete the Download Process. After accessing the link leading to the official site of the bookmaker, go to the section "Mobile Applications". Then select the desired type of Android device and start the process of downloading the application; Confirm the File Installation. Go to "Downloads" from your device, then locate the downloaded apk files and start the application installation process.

Successful! Once you have done all the above steps, you can start using the application, because the Happistar icon will automatically appear on the desktop of your Android device. This will be a successful confirmation of downloading the application.

Happistar App for Android

The Happistar app for Android was developed by highly qualified specialists, so it ensures smooth operation and full comfort in use. The application is designed in such a way that even a novice can quickly figure out how to use it. In the range you will find the most popular sports for betting and favorable odds. Using the application you will be able to bet anywhere and anytime, having only access to the Internet!

System Requirements



Since the application is developed by highly qualified specialists and supported by the best and most famous software representatives in the world, it requires minimum system specifications from your device. In the table you can see the basic technical requirements for Android devices to download the Happistar app:

Android Available Versions We will know when the app is released APK File Size, memory space We will know when the app is released RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,4 GHz

Supported Android Devices

We were also able to find a list of devices on which the Happistar Android app was tested. All devices in the list below ensure smooth operation of the application, read it carefully:

Xiaomi Redmi note 7/8/9, etc;

Samsung A50, A52, A54, Galaxy M50, A51, A53, S 6/7/8/9/10 and etc;

Huawei P8, P20, etc;

HTC One, One X, etc;

Google Pixel 2/3/4 and higher.

If you don't find your device type on the list, don't worry. Check if your device meets the minimum system requirements and if it does, the app will work just as well on your Android device.

Download Happistar App for iOS

The Happistar app is also available for download and for owners of IOS devices such as iPhone and iPad. All you need to download the application is an Internet connection. Use the step-by-step instructions to download the Happistar app for iOS devices.

Access to the Official Website. Use the direct link leading to the official website of the bookmaker to download the app Happistar. To do this, go back to the beginning of the review and in the header of your profile click on "Join the Happistar app"; Go to Registration. After clicking on the link, you need to go through the registration process. Click the "Register" button and enter all the necessary data. Downloading the Application. After successfully completing the registration process. Go to Mobile Apps, then select the desired IOS device type and start the download process.

Done! Once you've completed all of the above steps, the Happistar app icon will automatically appear on your iOS device's desktop screen. This will be a confirmation of the successful download of the application and you can immediately start playing and betting!

Happistar App for iOS

The Happistar team cares about its customers and tries to fully meet their needs. That's why the app works on two major operating systems. You can take advantage of the full package of services using the app on your IOS device. bet on the most popular sports and play the most popular games in the Casino section.

System Requirements

In order to download the Happistar app to your IOS device, it must also have minimum system specifications to ensure high speed and good performance without freezes and glitches. The minimum specifications required to download the Happistar app for IOS devices:

IOS Available Versions We will know when the app is released APK File Size, memory space We will know when the app is released RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,4 GHz

Supported iOS Devices

We also found a list of IOS devices on which the Happistar app has been tested. We have prepared a list of these devices, they guarantee the smooth operation of the application:

iPhone 4 /4S;

iPhone 5/5S,5c;

iPhone 6 (6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus);

iPhone 7/7 Plus;

iPhone 8/8 Plus;

iPhone X, XS, Xs Max, XR;

iPhone 12(Pro, Pro Max), 13(Pro, Pro Max), 14(Pro, Pro Max) and newer.

If you don't find your device model here, the app will probably also work if your device has minimal system specifications. A list of minimum system specifications for iOS devices is provided above.

How to Install a Happistar App?

Once you have successfully downloaded the Happistar app to your device, you will need to go through the installation process. The process is very fast and will not take much of your time, but it will give you access to all the services of the application. Use the step-by-step instructions to install the Happistar app:

Access the site. Use the pre-caught direct link leading to the official site of the bookmaker. To do this, go back to the header of the review and click on "Join the Happistar app"; Download process. Under "Mobile apps", select the desired device type and start the process of downloading the app; Complete the installation process. Wait a couple of minutes until the app is fully installed on your device.

Done! Once you've completed these steps, you can go straight to the registration process to get access to all the services of the Happistar app!

How to Register in a Happistar App?

Since the Happistar app is presented by a licensed bookmaker in order to start playing and betting you need to be a registered user. In order to successfully register you must be at least 18 years old. Then we prepared a special step-by-step instruction, which will help you to do everything correctly and save your time:

Access to the official site. Go to the direct link leading to the official site of the bookmaker. To do this, go back to the beginning of the review and click on "Join Happistar app" in the header; Start the registration process. Click the green "Join" button; Fill in your details. Consistently fill in the registration fields with correct and truthful information (name, surname, phone number, country, currency, etc.); Complete the registration process. Check that all the data you have entered is correct and confirm your registration by clicking on the "Done" button.

Successful! Immediately after registration, you will receive a confirmation email. Then you will get access to your personal account and will be able to use any services in the Happistar app.

Welcome Bonuses for App`s Players

Team Happistar cares about each of their users, that's why for each new customer in the application has the opportunity to activate the Welcome Bonus! With Bonus you can use the services of the platform on special conditions. And also you will get a chance to make the amount of your deposit more. Below we will tell you in detail about each of the Welcome Bonus options included in the Happistar app assortment.

Betting Bonus

For the sports betting section of the Happistar app, there is a Welcome Bonus 245% up to INR 30,000 + 70FS! The bonus is valid for new users only and is available in three steps. You can read all the Happistar Welcome Bonus terms in the table below:

Deposit Maximum Bonus Terms and Conditions First 120% up to INR 10,000 + 70 FS The minimum deposit amount is INR 300; Bets must be at odds of 1.5 or higher; The wagering amount is 15 times; The wagering amount of Free Spins is 40 times; Bonus can be activated only once. Second 75% up to INR 10,000 The minimum deposit amount is INR 300; Bets must be at odds of 1.5 or higher; The wagering amount is 12 times; Bonus can be activated only once. Third 50% up to INR 10,000 The minimum deposit amount is INR 300; Bets must be at odds of 1.5 or higher; The wagering amount is 10 times; Bonus can be activated only once.

Casino Bonus

For the Casino section, the team at Happistar is offering a Welcome Bonus 245% up to INR 80,000 + 30FS! Bonus is also active only for new users and gives you the opportunity to make the amount of your first deposit. Bonus is valid in three steps. In the table below we have described all the rules for bonus usage, read them carefully:

Deposit Maximum Bonus Terms and Conditions First 120% up to INR 30,000 + 30 FS The minimum deposit amount is INR 300; The wagering amount is 16 times; The wagering amount of Free Spins is 40 times; Bonus can be activated only once. Second 75% up to INR 25,000 The minimum deposit amount is INR 300; The wagering amount is 13 times; Bonus can be activated only once. Third 50% up to INR 25,000 The minimum deposit amount is INR 300; The wagering amount is 10 times; Bonus can be activated only once.

How to Get a Bonus in the Happistar App?

Getting a bonus in the Happistar app is quick and easy. You must download the app to your device and be logged in. You also need to have a positive balance. Use the step-by-step guide, where we have summarized the steps to get the bonus in the Happistar app:

Open an already downloaded application on your device; Go through the registration process and choose for which section you want to use the sports betting bonus or online casino; Refill your account with at least INR 300; Bonus will be automatically credited to your account.

Done! Now you know how to get the right bonus in the app Happistar, which means you can now download the app and do not miss your chance to make your first deposit more!

Payment Methods

Since the Happistar app is developed by a licensed bookmaker, its range is fully consistent with the official page. You will be able to make a deposit or withdraw bonus money in any way convenient for you, and it also gives you the opportunity to do it legally and safely. In the Happistar app the following payment system options are available for making a deposit or withdrawing money:

UPI;

Crypto;

Netbanking and others!

Another advantage of the Happistar app is that the money you deposit will be credited to your account immediately, but it will take 1-3 business days to withdraw. Register with Happistar choose a deposit option that is convenient for you and you can start playing right now!

How to Update the Happistar App to the Latest Version?

In order to update the Happistar app to the latest version you only need a couple of minutes of your time and an Internet connection. Since the application is developed by the best experts and is high-tech, it has an automatic update function, you only need to confirm it. Use the step-by-step instructions on how to update the Happistar app to the latest version:

After successfully installing the application on your device, when there is a new update, you will receive an information notice; You need to sign in to the application from your device and agree to the update.

Successful! You are now a user of the latest version of the standalone Happistar mobile app for users with Android and iOS devices!

Login

After successfully completing the registration process, you will need to complete the login process to gain access to your personal account. The login process is very quick and easy. Use the step-by-step instructions to save time and get it right:

Access to the website. Follow the direct link to the bookmaker's official website; Sign in to the system. Click on the "Login" button and enter the username and password you created earlier; Complete the login. Check that the details you entered are correct and complete your login by clicking on the "Login" button.

After completing all these steps, you will immediately get access to your personal account. You can recharge your account by any convenient way and immediately start playing with the Happistar app!

Sports Betting

The Happistar app will feature a separate Sports section for betting. The assortment of the section includes the most popular sports disciplines, favorable odds and large-scale sports markets. On a separate page you will find all the necessary information about the upcoming matches. In the Happistar app you will be able to bet on the following sports:

Cricket;

Football;

Basketball;

Hockey;

Tennis;

Volleyball;

Rugby;

Handball and others.

Next, we'll tell you about the most popular sports available in the Happistar app. So download the app to your device and start betting on the most popular sports in India now!

Cricket App

Cricket is the most popular sports discipline for sports betting among Indian users. This sport offers high odds and large-scale markets. In the Happistar app you will be able to bet on Cricket on the following sporting events:

Indian Premier League;

One Day International;

ICC T20 and more!

Football App

Football is one of the standard options for betting on sports all over the world, including India. The app also offers a separate page with all the necessary information about the sport. Also Football supports Live Mode, which will give you the opportunity to better predict the outcome and enjoy a realistic game. The Happistar app allows you to bet on the following sporting events:

I-League;

Indian Super League;

Santosh and others!

Basketball App

Basketball is no less popular sports discipline for sports betting in India. The "Basketball" section also has a separate page where you will find all the necessary information about upcoming tournaments and odds. This sport supports Live Mode, which will give you the opportunity to feel the realism of the game. In the application Happistar, you can bet on the following sporting events:

NCAA;

NBA;

CBA and much more!

Tennis App

Tennis has only recently become a popular sport for betting and is still developing. This sport has the direction of Table Tennis, you will be able to choose the option that suits you. On a separate page in the app Happistar, you can find all the necessary information about upcoming events and odds. In the application you will be able to bet on the following sporting events:

ATP;

ITT M25;

ITF W60 and much more!

Esports Betting at the App

Ersports is now one of the fastest growing sports disciplines around the world, including India. That's why the Happistar platform couldn't help but include this sport in the app's assortment. The most popular cyber games among Indian players are considered to be:

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

Dota 2;

King of Glory and much more!

Download the Happistar app, register, fund your account and don't miss the opportunity to bet on Esports!

Virtual Sports Betting at the App

Another advantage of the Happistar app is the Virtual Sports section. For those who are bored with regular sports betting the team offers to bet on Virtual Sports. This is an opportunity to bet on almost any simulated sporting event in computer graphics. The following sports disciplines are available in the Happistar app:

V-League;

V-Football;

V-Tennis;

V-Evro;

V-Horses and much more!

This section works in Live mode and gives you the opportunity to bet in real time. Download the Happistar app, sign up, fund your account and bet on Virtual Sports!

How to Bet on Cricket Using a Happistar App?

You can bet with ease in the Happistar app. The following will show you how to bet on the most popular sport for betting in India - Cricket. To do this you need to be an adult, registered user and follow the instructions. Use the step by step instructions on how to bet on Cricket:

Log in to the Happistar app already downloaded on your device; Sign in. Enter the username and password you thought of earlier; Refill your wallet. In the "Accounts" section make a deposit using any convenient payment option; Go to the sports betting section and select Cricket; Select the event you are interested in and check the odds; Enter the desired amount and make a bet!

Done! Now you know how to bet correctly. After the match is over, you will be able to find out the outcome and if it is positive, the bonus money will be automatically credited to your account.

Available Type of Bets at the App

The Happistar team strives to fully meet all the needs of its users. That's why the app's assortment includes several basic types of bets. This will give you the opportunity to choose the type of bet that is convenient and suitable for you. The following types of bets will be available in the Happistar app:

Single. The classic type of betting acts, which gives the opportunity to bet on a single outcome of a sporting event (victory of one of the teams or a draw). All odds are determined in advance and the higher they are, the higher is the winning amount.

Parlay. This type of betting gives the opportunity to bet on several independent sporting events. In order to win, all bets must play positively. Losing one of the results results in the cancellation of all bets. The advantage is that this type of bet gives the opportunity to get the biggest winnings, but it is also the most risky.

System. A betting system gives you the opportunity to place several bets of equal size on several sporting events at the same time. If at least one bet is unsuccessful, you will still receive a certain amount of winnings. This type of bet is one of the most profitable.

Now you can choose the betting option that is most profitable for you. Download the Happistar app and start playing now!

Betting Options at the App

The functionality of the Happistar app includes a large number of convenient options that allow you to use the platform with even greater comfort. We have found several such options and have compiled a list of the main ones:

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics.

Below we have briefly described each of the available options. Study carefully to be able to take advantage of each option.

Live Streaming

It gives you the opportunity to bet on sports in real time on a sporting event. This option adds even more excitement and allows you to predict the outcome more accurately. Refill your wallet and bet on any of the sports disciplines that support Live mode.

Push Notifications

Sends notifications of upcoming matches, current bonuses and promotions, and any changes to the platform. So you'll be the first to know all the news.

Online Casino Games

The Casino section includes more than a hundred different types of entertainment for all tastes. The section is supported by the best providers and provides high quality games. Fill up your wallet and enter the online casino section to have a great time!

Live Casino

This option gives users the opportunity to play with a live dealer. You will feel the realism of the game and plunge into the atmosphere of big money. Here you can win the biggest amount of money. Fill up your wallet and visit the Live Casino section to experience it for yourself.

Cash-out

This option gives you the opportunity to accumulate winnings and withdraw funds when the odds, in your opinion, are not quite favorable. Simply put, you can withdraw your betting money before the event even begins.

Live Cricket Betting

Gives you the opportunity to bet on the most popular sport in India - Cricket in real time. You can follow all the changes in the game and make bets based on analysis of the current match outcome. This will allow you to predict the outcome more accurately. Top up your wallet and bet on Cricket in the sports betting section.

Esports Betting

The Esports section gives users the opportunity to bet on a fast-growing trend in the world of sports betting. Refill your wallet and bet on Esports to be on trend and try a new popular trend!

Pre-Match Betting

Gives the opportunity to bet strictly before the match and on a particular outcome. The higher the odds offered, the higher the amount of your final winnings.

Multi-Betting

One of the most profitable options in the Happistar app. You will be able to bet on several sports events, all odds are multiplied with each other and give you the opportunity in case of losing one or more bets to get a certain amount of winnings.

Live Match Statistics

All registered users have access to the option "Statistics". Here you can observe tournament tables, see all odds and outcomes. This will help you to make rational bets and predict the outcome even better.

Happistar Casino App

In the Happistar app you can not only bet, but also play in the Casino section. The section includes more than hundreds of different games for all tastes. Also, the Casino works in two modes, such as Live and Live, which will give you the opportunity to try the game with a live dealer. Here you will definitely be able to find something for yourself, as well as get unforgettable emotions.

Entertainment at the Casino App

The Casino section of the Happistar app includes more than a hundred different types of entertainment. Each entertainment scenario is unique and exciting, so you will definitely not get bored. According to Indian users, the most popular entertainment in the Happistar app are the following:

Baccarat;

Roulette;

Poker;

Bingo;

Sweet Bonanza and others!

Happistar Mobile Version (Website version)

While a separate Happistar mobile app is under development, the team suggests you use the Mobile Website. It gives you the ability to access the platform from any installed browser on your device, as it does not require any system specifications. The Mobile Website includes the full range of services of the platform. Individual elements of the page may take longer to load, so a stable Internet connection is required for use.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website

In the table below we have briefly described the main differences between the Mobile Website and the separate Happistar app for Android and iOS devices. Although at first glance it may seem that they are similar, they are not. Read the information in the table and choose the option that suits you best:

Happistar Mobile website Happistar App Accessible from any browser Requires installation No ability to send notifications Ability to send notifications Needs longer loading of graphic elements Requires no loading of individual platform elements Does not require installation and loading Requires minimum system requirements from the device

Download Happistar for PC

Unfortunately, at the moment bookmaker Happistar does not have a separate application for users of PC devices. But the team is very appreciative of its users, so everyone can use the Browser Site from any installed browser on their computer. It does not require free space and technical specifications from your device. You will also be able to place bets with just an Internet connection.

Features of Happistar App

While studying the work of the Happistar app for Android and iOS, we were also able to find and highlight a few distinctive features. The presence of these features ensures comfortable operation of the application and distinguishes it from other similar ones. We have highlighted three main features and briefly described each of them, studying the information provided below.

24-hour Customer Service

Gives you the ability to ask any question and get immediate help at any time of the day or night. In addition, the Happistar app gives you more than one option for communication, so you can choose the one that's right for you!

High Work Speed

The application, installed by you on any device, does not need additional downloads of individual graphics. That's what gives it the ability to run at the fastest speed without crashing or freezing.

Notifications

This feature gives you the opportunity to be the first to know about all the changes. You will be the first to receive notifications about upcoming matches and tournaments, the highest odds, bonuses and promotions!

Security of the App

The Happistar team strives to fully protect its users, so it incorporates the latest technology into the security of the app. Today the bookmaker is one of the safest and most legal for Indian users. We found some facts which fully confirm it:

Legality officially licensed by Curacao (license No. 8048/JAZ);

Use of the latest security technologies, such as 128 bit SSL encryption;

Storing personal user data on encrypted hard drives;

Several stages of data verification and more.

So when you download the Happistar app you can absolutely not worry about the security and privacy of your personal data.

Customer Support Service on the Happistar Mobile App

As we said earlier, the Happistar app has 24/7 customer service. You can get highly qualified help at any time. The manager's response time is usually up to 10 minutes, so you won't have to wait long. In the app, you'll find the following ways to contact support:

The ways to contact Details E-mail support@happistar.com Online Chat The opportunity to write personally to the administrator and get an answer to your question, the icon is in the lower left corner when you log on to the platform. Telegram @Happistar_bot

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the Happistar App

At the end of the review, I would like to confidently award the Happistar app the Sportscafe badge! This means that the app is completely legal and safe to use. It provides a seamless experience for customers and is fully compliant with all functionalities. So you can download the Happistar app to your device and be assured of comfortable use.

The Most Common Questions about the Happistar App

In order to provide you with all the information in full about using the Happistar app, we have answered several popular questions from Indian users in-depth. Study the questions below carefully and you'll be sure to have no questions at all!

Is the Happistar App Free to Download in India?

Yes, of course. The Happistar app for Android and iOS devices is presented by a licensed bookmaker, so it is available for download absolutely free. You can also use any of the instructions presented in the review to download the app correctly and save time.

Where Can I Download the Latest Version of Happistar APK?

The Happistar app is high-tech, so it has an automatic update feature. In the review section "How to Update the Happistar App to the Latest Version?" you will find step-by-step instructions on how to update the app to the latest version.

What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?

In case you can't install the Happistar app on your device, you need to check the download source because it has to be correct. Refer to the review section "How to Install a Happistar App?" where you can find the correct download source as well as detailed instructions.