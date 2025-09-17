Top Voices in Cricket: Best Commentators in the Game

Cricket is not just about the players on the field. The voices in the commentary box also play a big role in the sport. Good commentators help players, gamblers, and fans understand the game better and bring energy to every moment. Some commentators are now as popular as the players themselves, thanks to their strong knowledge and unique style. This article looks at some of the best cricket commentators who have earned respect all around the world.

Richie Benaud

Richie Benaud always had a powerful presence among cricket commentators. His early years on the field were impressive, with 248 wickets and 2201 runs as a solid leg-spinner and batsman. After leading the Australian team as captain, he moved into journalism and commentary in 1963. His work continued for 42 years at Channel Four until his retirement in 2005, while also contributing to Australia’s Channel Nine. Benaud always appreciated the players' efforts and showed respect in his commentary style. His steady voice guided many important international matches, and many cricket fans see him as one of the most respected commentators in the sport’s history.

Harsha Bhogle

Harsha Bhogle’s commentary career began when he was only 19, starting at All India Radio while living in Hyderabad. His path led him to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation in the 1991-1992 cricket series in India. Since 2009, he has remained a constant voice in every IPL season. His work with leading media houses such as ESPN, Star Sports, and the BBC brought him closer to cricket fans worldwide. Harsha is famous for deep analysis and his ability to connect with listeners during key international and IPL matches. His cricket knowledge and commentary style placed him among the best-known commentators.

David Lloyd

For more than twenty years, David Lloyd served as one of cricket’s most recognized voices. His time as a player included nine Test matches and eight ODIs for England from 1973 to 1980, scoring centuries in both formats, with a memorable unbeaten 214 against India in 1974. Joining Sky Sports in 1999, Lloyd became a regular voice in cricket broadcasting. His commentary during famous matches, such as Stuart Broad’s 8-wicket spell against Australia in 2015, remains unforgettable. Lloyd’s entertaining and personal style earned him strong appreciation from cricket fans around the world, with his long experience adding weight to his words.

Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri earned his place among cricket’s respected voices. His coaching period with the Indian team further expanded his cricket journey, but his commentary also gained a loyal following. Known for strong, energetic, and passionate remarks, Shastri often shared behind-the-scenes stories during live games. His involvement in international and domestic tournaments positioned him as a key figure in ICC events and the IPL. Shastri’s voice marked historic moments such as Yuvraj Singh’s six consecutive sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup and India’s 2011 World Cup victory with the famous line, “Dhoni finishes off in style”. His contribution as a commentator remains significant.

Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra built his name in commentary after his cricket playing days ended. Though his time as a player was short, his sharp commentary skills have made him one of the most famous Hindi voices in cricket. Today, his work extends beyond live commentary to his YouTube channel and brand collaborations, bringing in high earnings. His long-time involvement with Star Sports and Viacom 18 included coverage of key IPL and ICC tournaments. Chopra’s cricket knowledge, combined with humor and easy-going lines, created an enjoyable atmosphere for fans. His match reviews and online presence have helped him stay connected with cricket supporters.

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar, known as the ‘Little Master,’ holds a legendary status in both cricket and commentary. His playing career ended in 1987, but his journey continued with commentary, analysis, and writing. Gavaskar also served as the chairman of the ICC cricket committee, adding leadership experience to his cricket journey. His detailed game analysis and sharp understanding have made his voice a key part of major international matches and IPL games. Fans remember his lively celebration after India’s T20 World Cup win against Pakistan in 2022, which showed his passion while being part of the commentary team.

Michael Holding

Michael Holding’s voice earned deep respect in the cricket world. His international career spanned 60 Tests and 102 ODIs, where he collected 249 Test wickets and 142 ODI wickets. For 20 years, Holding worked with Sky Sports, where he became an important part of cricket broadcasts. His direct commentary style, which included strong opinions on cricket matters, sometimes brought him into the center of cricket debates. Holding’s criticism of players choosing leagues over national duty and his open comments on cricket boards like the BCCI displayed his bold nature. His decision to step away from commentary came later in life, as his schedule became tighter.

Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott, a former England and Yorkshire star, spent 25 years building an outstanding playing career with 151 first-class centuries and 108 Test matches. Cricket fans across generations remember his distinct voice in the commentary box. Although throat cancer forced him to step down, Boycott’s legacy remains strong. His battle with cancer began in 2002 when doctors warned of serious risks without quick treatment, leading to 35 chemotherapy sessions. Known for his detailed analysis and direct delivery, Boycott worked with media houses like Talksport and the BBC. His place among cricket’s greatest commentators is firmly secured.

Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar made his name both on the cricket field and behind the microphone. Born in Mangalore, Karnataka, in 1965, he is the son of India’s cricket great Vijay Manjrekar. Sanjay stepped into commentary after retiring at 32, bringing his cricket knowledge to television. His commentary covered key IPL and international matches for many years. Manjrekar’s style sparked some controversy, especially after his public comments about Ravindra Jadeja, which eventually led to his removal from the IPL 2025 commentary team. Still, his presence in cricket broadcasting remains a familiar one.

Isa Guha

Isa Guha stands out as one of cricket’s most recognized female commentators. As a player, she represented England in the 2005 and 2009 World Cups. Born to Indian parents who moved from Kolkata to the UK in the 1970s, Guha became the first woman of Indian origin to play for England. Her commentary career includes work with the BBC and Fox Sports, where she covers leagues such as the BBL and important international games. Guha’s detailed insights reflect her playing background. Though she faced criticism for a comment about Jasprit Bumrah during the BGT series, she remains a leading voice among female cricket commentators.

Conclusion

Richie Benaud, Harsha Bhogle, David Lloyd, and others have deeply influenced how cricket sounds and feels for the fans. Each commentator added a special style, combining personal cricket stories and sharp game observations. Their voices have been part of many important cricket moments that players and supporters still remember today. Fans around the world continue to value their deep knowledge, unique energy, and clear way of explaining the game.