Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has officially started his practices for an ODI comeback. After a long time, he has been named for India's ODI squad against England. Bumrah last played an ODI match for India against Australia in the 2023 World Cup final.

All the cricket news about Jasprit Bumrah is presented for you here: all his wins and losses, results of past matches and participation in tournaments.

Bumrah has a majestic hand that was made to perform on the stage, and he has been proving his worth year after year. Bumrah got his first shot in the Indian national team a bit easily due to his extravagant performances in domestic cricket and IPL seasons. Here are some instances of his international career:

In today's cricketing world, he is widely recognized as the lone warrior – Jasprit Bumrah, the right-arm fast bowler with a gifted bowling action. His unique action, while setting him apart, has also led to injuries that have cost him critical matches due to the strain it places on his body. Despite these setbacks, Bumrah has been on a relentless streak right from the early days of his career and has been dismissed batters worldwide, whether they're legends or maestros. Born on December 6, 1993, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, it was on 23rd January 2016, that the world witnessed the emergence of a lethal, match-winning bowler, as Bumrah made his debut on the global stage.

Bumrah was retained by Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2025 IPL mega auction for INR 18 crores. He became the franchise's highest wicket-taker in history (reaching 183 wickets total) and maintained an economy rate under 7.00 despite the high-scoring nature of the tournament.

He was retained by MI for INR 12 crores again, and he played 13 matches this season, attaining 20 wickets, including his 2nd IPL five-wicket haul with an average of 16.8 and an economy of 6.48.

He was again retained by MI for INR 12 crores. But this season was a tragic one for him as he missed this season due to a serious back injury and needed surgery for that.

This season he again got a raise and was retained by MI for INR 12 crores. He played 14 matches, taking 15 wickets, including a five-wicket haul against KKR, with an average of 25.53 and an economy of 7.18.

He was meant to be retained this season and MI paid him INR 7 crores. He appeared for 14 matches and took 21 wickets which was the 3rd highest in the season, with an average of 19.52 and an economy of 7.45.

He was retained by Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 7 crores. He was the hero of this season by securing 27 wickets in 15 matches with an average of 14.96 and an economy of 6.73 and became the 2nd highest wicket-taker of the season.

He was retained by Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 7 crores. He played 16 matches while taking 19 wickets with an average of 21.52 and an economy of 6.63. Again, Bumrah played a pivotal role in MI’s winning by securing the Player of the Match in the finals.

He got a raise in 2018 and was retained by Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 7 crores. He appeared in 14 matches and took 17 wickets with an average of 21.88 and an economy of 6.88, and his best bowling figures in this season were 3/15.

Again, he was retained by the Mumbai Indians (MI) due to his excellent performance last season for INR 1.2 crores. He played a key role in winning MI the title this season. He played 16 matches and bagged 20 wickets with an average of 21.95 and an economy of 7.39.

He was retained by Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 12 crores. Bumrah appeared in 14 matches this season and dismissed 15 batsmen with an average of 27.06 and an economy of 7.8. His best bowling figures this season were 3/13, and he took four 3-wicket hauls.

Bumrah was retained by Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 1.2 cores. This season again, he did not get many chances to play, but he played 4 matches and secured 3 wickets with an average of 61.33 and an economy of 12.26.

Although after an average performance last season, he was again retained by Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 1.2 crores. But this season, he played around 11 matches and grabbed 5 wickets with an average of 60.2 and an economy of 7.58.

Bumrah made his debut this season; he was bought by Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 10 lakhs. He got to play only 2 matches in this season and took 3 wickets, but the highlight was the first wicket of his IPL career, which was of Virat Kohli.

Bumrah has had a remarkable IPL career to date and may evolve his greatness in the league in further years. He won 5 titles with the team in 2013 (his debut year), 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Let’s take a brief look at his IPL career over the years:

A rising star was spotted and came to everyone’s notice due to the Indian Premier League as Bumrah was part of the 2013 Mumbai Indians team, which won the IPL title that year. He had played for Mumbai Indians since 2013 as the coach of MI was impressed by Bumrah’s performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2013-14. He has played 133 matches and acquired 165 wickets with an average of 22.51 and an economy of 7.3. He is amongst the most wicket-takers in the league.

He made his First Class debut on October 27, 2013, for Gujarat against Vidarbha in the 2013-14 Ranji Trophy. He took a four-wicket haul with an economy of 2.3 and scored 14 runs with a strike rate of 48.27 in the 1st innings, and again bagged a three-wicket haul with an economy of 2.36 in the 2nd innings. He accumulated 297 wickets in his first-class career despite multiple injuries throughout his career.

Jasprit Bumrah began his domestic career in 2013 when he made his List-A cricket debut on August 18, 2013, for India U-23s against Pakistan U-23s in Singapore in the Asian Cricket Council Emerging Teams Cup. However, he was unable to pick any wickets in that match but did a good job bowling 8 overs with an economy of 4.5. He took 201 wickets in his List-A career with an economy of 4.5.

He has set and broken various records in his excellent career till today and has earned the respect of many. Let’s learn about some of his records below.

Bumrah’s unforgettable contributions to Indian cricket have been acknowledged by several awards, out of which we will be highlighting some below.

Jasprit Bumrah has set various records and has won many awards for his outstanding performances across all formats. Let us peek into his awards and records window.

Personal Life

‘The Pride’ of both the Indian cricket team and all the Indians, Japrit Bumrah is an impeccably storming bowler of the Indian national cricket team who is known for his fearsome deliveries that could shake the existence of his opponents. He was born on 6 December 1993 in Ahmedabad, the capital city of Gujarat, India. He originally belonged to a Sikh Punjabi family but has spent his entire childhood in Ahmedabad. Bumrah went to Nirman High School in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad.

He was also part of the cricket team of his school. Currently, due to his importance in the team and peak cricketing career, Bumrah lives a very systematic, disciplined, and healthy life to maintain consistency in his playing style. He has always been seen as a calm and composed person, and apart from this, he has great sympathy for sensitive conditions which is reflected by his activeness in philanthropy.

Family Life He belongs to a Sikh Punjabi family residing in Ahmedabad. His father, Jasbir Singh, was a businessman who had a business of chemicals. But there occurred a heart-breaking tragedy when Bumrah’s father passed away due to Hepatitis B when he was just 5 years old. Since then his mother, Daljeet Bumrah, has raised him with all her love and care. She was a school teacher earlier, and then she was the vice principal in her son’s school. Juhika Bumrah is Bumrah’s elder sister, and she has always supported her mother in all situations, she also works as a school teacher. In 2013, he met Sanjana Ganesan, a model and cricket presenter, in an IPL interview, and they became friends from their first sighting. They dated for two years, and then the couple married in 2021 and on 4 September 2023, they welcomed their baby son Angad.

Financial Standings The greatest bowler of the decade has showcased his talent and consistency to the whole world with his perfect cricketing abilities. He has made his face value with his contributions to his representations at different levels and places. Bumrah charges around INR 1-2 crore for just one endorsement, he has a brand value that is considered by numerous brands. Here are some brands that are endorsed by Jasprit Bumrah - Asics, Bharat Pe, Thumbs Up, Performax Activewear, Cultsport, BoAt, Dream 11, Zaggle, Seagram’s Royal Stag and Estrolo. He earns his major earnings from his major cricket contracts (his central contract with BCCI under the Grade A+ category pays him an annual salary of INR 7 crores and various IPL contracts over the years) and his brand endorsements. Bumrah has a gigantic net worth of around 7 million dollars, which is over INR 60 crores in 2025.

Cars and Houses Leading a lavish life with a lot of wealth like other big cricketers, Bumrah also has a great interest in cars due to the influence of sports and a fast lifestyle. His garage features a variety of luxurious sports and family cars. He owns a Range Rover Velar (worth INR 88 crores approx.), a Nissan GTR (worth INR 2.5 crores), a Mercedes-Maybach S560 (worth INR 2.55 crores), a Toyota Innova (worth approx. INR 20 lakhs), a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire (worth around INR 6.5 lakhs), a Hyundai Verna (worth INR 15 lakhs approx.) and a Toyota Etios (worth almost INR 8 lakhs). He has investments in various properties and assets, among which is his luxurious house in Ahmedabad which is designed by him and his wife and the house is worth around INR 3 crores or more. He also purchased a house in Mumbai after his marriage which is worth around INR 2 crores and reportedly, he owns some more properties around the country.

Scandals Renowned for his calm and composed personality, Bumrah hardly loses his cool on and off the field. He has always replied to the bullies with his aggressive gameplay and not any sort of physical actions or abuse. However, there are some relatively mere controversies and heated situations that he has been involved in, like, in 2017, during the Champions Trophy Finals, he delivered a no-ball to Fakhar Zaman, which gave him a second chance to bat and score a century to lead Pakistan towards their victory. Bumrah faced extreme criticism from his Indian fans on social media and got trolled for this. Following the incident, he was mocked for his no-ball on a hoarding in Bengaluru for taking his example for not crossing the line in traffic signals. He expressed his disappointment on this act in a tweet and later, the Bengaluru police apologized on this matter. He has also been involved in some heated word and stare exchanges with James Anderson, Marco Jansen, and some more players for sledging him.