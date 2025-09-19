Top Run Scorers in ODI Cricket.

Born on April 24, 1973, Sachin Tendulkar was a right-handed batsman and a part-time leg break bowler who also captained the Indian cricket team. Widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history, Tendulkar’s name appears at the top of many run-scoring records. Throughout his career, he played 664 international matches and amassed 34,357 runs, including a record 100 international centuries.

In Test cricket, Tendulkar participated in 200 matches, accumulating 15,921 runs with an average of 53.79, and scored 51 centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 248. In One Day Internationals, he appeared 463 times, scoring 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries. His T20 International career was limited to just one match, in which he scored 10 runs. Tendulkar made his international debut in 1989 against Pakistan and played his last match in 2013 against the West Indies. He earned the nicknames “Master Blaster” and “Little Master” for his batting prowess.