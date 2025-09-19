Top Run Scorers in ODI Cricket
In the world of ODI cricket, some batsmen have stood out by building huge run totals that tell stories of skill and dedication. Leading this group is Sachin Tendulkar, whose records set a benchmark hard to reach. Alongside him, players like Mahela Jayawardene crafted their careers with steady performances that helped their teams compete at the highest level. This article takes a closer look at these top run-scorers and the marks they left on ODI cricket history.
Sachin Tendulkar
Born on April 24, 1973, Sachin Tendulkar was a right-handed batsman and a part-time leg break bowler who also captained the Indian cricket team. Widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history, Tendulkar’s name appears at the top of many run-scoring records. Throughout his career, he played 664 international matches and amassed 34,357 runs, including a record 100 international centuries.
In Test cricket, Tendulkar participated in 200 matches, accumulating 15,921 runs with an average of 53.79, and scored 51 centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 248. In One Day Internationals, he appeared 463 times, scoring 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries. His T20 International career was limited to just one match, in which he scored 10 runs. Tendulkar made his international debut in 1989 against Pakistan and played his last match in 2013 against the West Indies. He earned the nicknames “Master Blaster” and “Little Master” for his batting prowess.
Kumar Sangakkara
Kumar Sangakkara was born on October 27, 1977. He played as a left-handed batsman and wicketkeeper for Sri Lanka, and also captained the national team. Sangakkara is known as one of the greatest wicket-keeper batsmen and ranks second in the list of highest run-scorers in international cricket. His nickname is "Sanga".
His international career began on July 5, 2000, in a match against Pakistan, and he played his final international game against India on August 20, 2015. Sangakkara appeared in 594 international matches and scored a total of 28,016 runs.
In Test cricket, he played 134 matches and scored 12,400 runs, maintaining an average of 57.14. His highest Test score is 319. In One Day Internationals, Sangakkara played 404 matches, scoring 14,234 runs with an average of 41.99, and his highest ODI score is 169. In T20 Internationals, he featured in 56 matches and scored 1,382 runs at an average of 31.41, with a top score of 78. Throughout his career, Sangakkara scored 63 international centuries - 38 in Tests and 25 in ODIs.
Ricky Ponting
Ricky Ponting was born on December 19, 1974. He was a right-handed batsman and a top-order player for Australia, also serving as the team’s captain. Ponting holds the record as the most successful captain in international cricket. His nickname was "Punter".
His international career began on February 15, 1995, against South Africa. Ponting appeared in 560 international matches and scored a total of 27,483 runs. In Test cricket, he played 168 matches, accumulating 13,378 runs with an average of 51.85, including 41 centuries. In One Day Internationals, Ponting played 375 games and scored 13,704 runs at an average of 42.04, with 30 centuries. He also played 17 T20 internationals and scored 401 runs.
Throughout his career, Ponting reached 71 international centuries, with his highest score being 257. His last international appearance was against South Africa on December 3, 2012, after which he retired from international cricket.
Mahela Jayawardene
Mahela Jayawardene was born on May 27, 1977. He was a right-handed batsman and captain for the Sri Lankan national cricket team. Jayawardene is considered one of the finest batsmen in international cricket history.
His international career began on August 2, 1997, against India, and his last match took place on March 18, 2015, versus South Africa. Over his career, Jayawardene played 652 international matches and scored a total of 25,957 runs, with 54 centuries to his name.
In Test cricket, he played 149 matches, scoring 11,814 runs at an average of 49.85, including 34 centuries. In One Day Internationals, he appeared in 448 matches and scored 12,650 runs, hitting 19 centuries with an average of 33.38. Jayawardene also played 55 T20 internationals, scoring 1,493 runs with an average of 31.77, including one century. His highest international score is an impressive 374.
Jacques Kallis
Jacques Kallis, born on October 16, 1975, is known as one of the greatest all-rounders in international cricket. He batted right-handed and bowled right-arm medium-fast. His international career began on December 14, 1995, against England.
Kallis played 519 international matches, scoring a total of 25,534 runs. He hit 62 international centuries, with his highest score being 224. In Test cricket, Kallis appeared in 166 matches, scoring 13,289 runs at an average of 55.37, including 45 centuries. In One Day Internationals, he played 328 matches and made 11,579 runs with an average of 44.36, hitting 17 centuries. In T20 internationals, Kallis featured in 25 matches and scored 666 runs, maintaining an average of 35.05. His last international game was against Sri Lanka on July 12, 2014.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli was born on November 5, 1988. He bats right-handed and has been a key player and former captain of the Indian cricket team. Known as King Kohli, he ranks among the best batsmen of the modern era. His international career began on August 18, 2008, against Sri Lanka.
Kohli has played 497 international matches so far and scored 25,322 runs. Many expect him to break more records in the future because of his talent and skill. He holds 75 international centuries, with a highest score of 254 not out.
In Tests, Kohli has appeared in 109 matches, scoring 8,474 runs at an average of 48.98, including 28 centuries. In One Day Internationals, he played 274 matches, amassing 12,898 runs with 46 centuries and an average of 57.32. In T20 internationals, Kohli appeared in 115 matches, scoring 4,008 runs at an average of 52.74, with one century. Beyond cricket, Kohli is the most followed Indian on Instagram, admired for his skills, attitude, fitness, and style.
Rahul Dravid
Rahul Dravid was born on January 11, 1973. He played as a right-handed top-order batsman for India and is now the head coach of the Indian cricket team. Known as "The Wall" and "Mr. Dependable", Dravid earned respect for his solid batting technique. His international career began on April 3, 1996, against Sri Lanka.
Dravid played a total of 509 international matches, scoring 24,208 runs with 48 international centuries. His highest score in international cricket is 270. In Test matches, he appeared in 164 games, scoring 13,288 runs with an average of 52.31, including 36 centuries. In One Day Internationals, Dravid played 344 matches and scored 10,889 runs at an average of 39.17, with 12 centuries. He also played one T20 international match, scoring 31 runs. His last international match was against Australia on January 24, 2012.
Brian Lara
Brian Lara was born on May 2, 1969, in Trinidad. He was a stylish left-handed batsman who played for the West Indies. Lara is known as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history, especially for raising the level of Test batting during his era. He holds the record for the highest individual score in a Test innings, scoring 400 not out against England. Lara started his international career on November 9, 1990, against Pakistan.
Throughout his career, Lara played 430 international matches and scored 22,358 runs, including 53 centuries. His highest score in international cricket is the unbeaten 400 in Tests. He played 131 Test matches, scoring 11,953 runs with an average of 52.89, including 34 centuries. In One Day Internationals, Lara appeared in 299 games and scored 10,405 runs with an average of 40.17, including 19 centuries. He did not play any T20 internationals. Lara played his last international match against England on April 21, 2007.
Sanath Jayasuriya
Sanath Jayasuriya was born on June 30, 1969. He played as a left-handed hard-hitting batsman and bowled left-arm orthodox spin. Jayasuriya captained the Sri Lankan cricket team and became famous for his explosive batting style, which attracted many fans worldwide. He began his international career on December 26, 1989, against Australia.
During his career, Jayasuriya appeared in 586 international matches and scored 21,032 runs with 42 centuries. His highest international score is 340. He played 110 Test matches, scoring 6,973 runs at an average of 40.07, including 14 centuries. In One Day Internationals, he played 445 matches, scoring 13,430 runs with an average of 32.13, including 28 centuries. Jayasuriya also took part in 31 T20 international matches, scoring 629 runs with an average of 23.3. His final international match was against England on June 28, 2011.
Shivnarine Chanderpaul
Shivnarine Chanderpaul was born on August 16, 1974. He was a left-handed batsman from Guyana and played for the West Indies cricket team, where he also served as captain. His international career began on March 17, 1994, in a match against England. Chanderpaul played his last international game on May 1, 2015, again facing England.
Over his career, Chanderpaul played 454 international matches and scored 20,988 runs. He achieved 41 international centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 203. In Test cricket, he appeared in 164 matches, accumulating 11,867 runs at an average of 51.37, including 30 centuries. In One Day Internationals, he played 268 matches and scored 8,778 runs, averaging 41.41, with 11 centuries. His T20 international career consisted of 22 matches, where he made 343 runs at an average of 20.18.
Conclusion
These cricketers have left strong marks on international cricket through their skill and hard work. Each player showed unique strengths in different formats and reached important milestones and records. Their achievements helped shape the game and inspired many future players worldwide. Together, they stand as some of the greatest batsmen in cricket history.
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