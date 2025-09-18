Known as the “Master Blaster”, Sachin Tendulkar leads the list of top run scorers in Cricket World Cup history with 2,278 runs scored across six tournaments from 1992 to 2011. He played in 45 World Cup matches before finally winning the trophy with India. Tendulkar holds the record for the most centuries (6) and fifties (15) in World Cup cricket, showing his ability to deliver big innings over a long period.

His highest score of 155 came against South Africa during the 2003 World Cup, where he also set the record for most runs scored in a single tournament, accumulating 673 runs. Except for 2007, he averaged over 40 in all his World Cup appearances, including two finals. Tendulkar’s mix of skill, grace, and experience on cricket’s biggest stage makes him the top World Cup run scorer of all time.