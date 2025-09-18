ODI Cricket’s Greatest Wicket Takers: Top 10 Legends with the Most Dismissals

Throughout the years, ODI cricket has seen bowlers who have built legendary careers by collecting wickets. These players worked hard across different tournaments, conditions, and stages of their journeys. Their names became known among players and cricket followers everywhere. Their records still stand as some of the most respected in the game. This article focuses on the top 10 bowlers with the highest number of wickets in ODI cricket.

Muttiah Muralidaran

Muttiah Muralidaran’s name stands above all when discussing the highest wicket-takers in ODI cricket. Across his long journey from 1993 to 2011, he collected 534 wickets in 350 matches. His bowling style, known for sharp turns and a unique action, created constant challenges for batsmen in every part of the world. His most remarkable performance came with figures of 7 wickets for just 30 runs, a display that underlined his ability to break through top batting orders. With 15 four-wicket hauls and 10 five-wicket hauls, his success was built on accuracy and smart variations rather than speed. Muralidaran also maintained a solid average of 23.08 while controlling the run flow with an economy rate of 3.93.

Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram, remembered as one of the finest fast bowlers, played ODI cricket from 1984 until 2003. Across 356 matches, he removed 502 batsmen, mastering both conventional and reverse swing. His deliveries, which moved in both directions, placed him among the most difficult bowlers to face. Akram’s contributions became key in Pakistan’s World Cup success in 1992, where his yorkers and bouncers regularly stunned top-order players. His career-best figures of 5 wickets for 15 runs clearly displayed his game-changing skills. He kept an average of 23.52 and an economy rate of 3.89, building pressure on opponents throughout his career. Akram also finished with 17 four-wicket hauls and 6 five-wicket hauls.

Waqar Younis

Waqar Younis built his reputation as one of the fastest and most aggressive bowlers between 1989 and 2003. Over 262 ODIs, he collected 416 wickets, often surprising batsmen with searing yorkers and reverse swing at high speeds. His unforgettable bowling figures of 7 wickets for 36 runs showed his ability to dominate any batting line-up. Waqar’s average stood at 23.84, and his economy rate of 4.68 reflected the attacking lines he bowled. He managed 14 four-wicket hauls and 13 five-wicket hauls, consistently striking at regular intervals. His partnership with Wasim Akram remains one of the most dangerous bowling duos in cricket history.

Chaminda Vaas

Chaminda Vaas, leading Sri Lanka’s bowling attack from 1994 to 2008, became known for sharp swing and precise control. Across 322 ODIs, he gathered 400 wickets, often delivering crucial breakthroughs for his team. His incredible performance of 8 wickets for just 19 runs remains one of the best bowling records in ODI history. Vaas kept a bowling average of 27.53 and controlled the run flow with an economy rate of 4.18. His patience and disciplined line allowed him to secure 9 four-wicket hauls and 4 five-wicket hauls over his career.

Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi became known not only for his powerful batting but also for his valuable leg-spin bowling. Playing from 1996 to 2015, Afridi completed 398 ODIs and claimed 395 wickets. His ability to deliver sudden breakthroughs made him an important part of Pakistan’s bowling attack. His best bowling figures of 7 wickets for 12 runs remain one of the most destructive spells in ODI history. Afridi’s average was 34.51, while his economy rate stood at 4.62. Across his career, he produced 4 four-wicket hauls and 9 five-wicket hauls, showing his impact in key moments.

Shaun Pollock

Shaun Pollock was South Africa’s bowling anchor from 1996 to 2008, known for his precision and control. Across 303 ODIs, he collected 393 wickets, regularly building pressure on opposing batsmen with tight bowling. His career-best performance of 6 wickets for 35 runs demonstrated his ability to break partnerships and lead from the front. Pollock’s career numbers include an average of 24.50 and a strong economy rate of 3.67. His 12 four-wicket hauls and 5 five-wicket hauls came through disciplined bowling rather than raw pace.

Glenn McGrath

Glenn McGrath, leading Australia’s bowling from 1993 to 2007, built his success on accuracy and patience. Across 250 ODIs, McGrath removed 381 batsmen, regularly exploiting weaknesses with his consistent line and bounce. His finest bowling display, 7 wickets for 15 runs, stands among the most dominant ODI spells. McGrath’s numbers included a bowling average of 22.02 and an economy rate of 3.88, showing his ability to control scoring while taking wickets. He secured 9 four-wicket hauls and 7 five-wicket hauls during his career.

Brett Lee

Brett Lee’s name became linked with raw pace and aggressive bowling from 2000 to 2012. Across 221 ODIs, Lee dismissed 380 batsmen while regularly bowling at speeds above 150 km/h. His best performance, 5 wickets for 22 runs, proved his ability to take quick wickets and turn matches. Lee’s bowling average of 23.36 and economy rate of 4.76 reflect his attacking approach. Across his career, Lee reached 14 four-wicket hauls and 9 five-wicket hauls, often stepping up in critical moments.

Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga, known for his slingy bowling action, led Sri Lanka’s attack from 2004 to 2019. Across 226 ODIs, Malinga collected 338 wickets, troubling batsmen with deadly yorkers and well-disguised slower balls. His top performance of 6 wickets for 38 runs showed his skill in breaking partnerships. Malinga’s average stood at 28.87, while his economy rate of 5.35 reflected his frequent appearances during the death overs. His record includes 11 four-wicket hauls and 8 five-wicket hauls.

Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble, the leading Indian bowler in ODIs, built his reputation between 1990 and 2007. Across 271 ODIs, Kumble secured 337 wickets with his steady line and controlled bounce. His best performance, 6 wickets for 12 runs, stands as one of the most efficient spells in ODI cricket. Kumble’s average of 30.89 and economy rate of 4.30 reflected his ability to control long bowling spells. He achieved 8 four-wicket hauls and 2 five-wicket hauls, playing an important role in many of India’s victories.

Conclusion

These ten bowlers changed the shape of ODI cricket with their skill and determination. Muttiah Muralitharan, Brett Lee, Wasim Akram, and others achieved incredible success by using different bowling styles. Each player brought something special, like swing, speed, spin, or perfect accuracy, and helped their teams win many matches. Their records still inspire young cricketers across the world.