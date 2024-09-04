Discovering the daily life happenings of Pakistani all-rounder, Shadab Khan

(Shadab Khan at his wedding ceremony with his newly married wife Malaika Saqlain)

The Asian countries that have been producing the finest cricketers since day 1, Pakistan is one of them and also holds the badge of the strongest after the mighty Indian team. Many outstanding all-rounders made their appearance with the Pakistani Jersey, and in recent years, Shadab Khan cemented his place in the national team. Debuting in 2017, Shadab displayed some unbelievable efforts on the field and kept the opponent under pressure all the time. From achieving the place of vice-captain of the T20 World Cup team of Pakistan to becoming the first male cricketer to take 100 T20I wickets for Pakistan, his journey was quite a rollercoaster ride throughout the years.

How does Shadab Khan spend his leisure time outside the cricket field?

Shadab Khan, the 25-year-old cricket prodigy from Pakistan, is an all-rounder who strikes fear in opponents with his leg-break masterclass and dependable batting performance. Fans have seen him shine in countless hardships in international matches and franchise cricket, leading his team to victory. But off the field, Shadab is a very humble young guy who never lets his ego talk and loves to answer all the criticisms on-field. Fans who love him may get curious about this super-talented guy's average daily life outside of the limelight of the cricket field. Let's dig deeper into his Instagram to take a closer look at the undiscovered facts about Shadab Khan.

A fresh start always kicks the tiredness away.

After an exhausting season, it's crucial to boost up for the upcoming schedule, and Shadab knows how to do it. He loves to go on vacations to different destinations filled with adventures and scenic beauty to get healing from Mother Nature, and that's why he can be seen in a bright mood on all his vacations. The post's caption seems to be a message to himself and his fans to keep smiling and believing in enjoying life and staying happy.

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The shared snippets were a treat for Shadab fans as they saw their beloved Shadab in a series of holiday photos looking relaxed and happy. In the pictures, Shadab was dressed casually in a light green sweater, white jeans and with matching accessories like watch, sunglasses, and sneakers. The picture was a bold statement about his great fashion sense and all the clothing matched the tone and vibe of the vibrant background. His confidence shone through his bright smile in all the pictures.

Remembering roots is the key to success.

Shadab's down-to-earth personality is another main reason behind his immense popularity among fans. On the sacred day of Eid, he chose to return to his village and celebrate with the people of his hometown. This heartfelt gesture of Shadab brought joy to those people as they warmly welcomed and showered him with blessings for the upcoming season.

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This reel is a perfect example of how much Shadab is connected to the grassroot level despite touching the peak of success. Dressed in a traditional white long kurta and matching 'Nehru coat' for the holy festival, he was seen walking with his hometown folks. Everyone was eager to capture a selfie or photo with him, and he happily cooperated with them to spread joy throughout the celebration. He never let them feel his stardom and assembled with them to celebrate this day.

Glam boy of the Pakistan cricket team, Shadab Khan, in his Eid special attire

Shadab Khan gave his fans another treat for Eid by coming as a fashion avatar on the day of sacred happiness. As mentioned above, he has a great sense of fashion and fans got another showcase of his amature glamour show in his Eid special pictures recently. In the pictures, Shadab was dressed in an elegant white sherwani with a luxurious matching watch and he was looking exceptionally good in that look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5kbvr5Iz58/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The dress was exclusively designed by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, who has a famous clothing brand based in Lahore, Karachi and London. In the caption, he wished everyone Eid Mubarak with blessings for good health, joy and success. The fans also showered their beloved Shadab with lots of love and blessings in return in the comment section.

Shadab undoubtedly has a great sense of humour.

Shadab Khan & Hassan Ali are the pair of nightmares for any opposition team on the field because of their bowling mastery. But how many fans know that outside the 22 yards, these two are the best of friends! They love to hang out & poke fun at each other to maintain the chill vibe which encourages their bond in the cricket field also and the recent Instagram post of Shadab is a snippet of their bromance of course.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5YqdeXL9fx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The picture features the duo posing against a backdrop of a majestic mountain range and a beautiful town in the valley. Shadab was looking at the distance in the picture to get a beautiful candid, while Hassan was looking straight at the camera with a serious mood, which spoils the actual goal of the picture but makes it even more funny. Shadab playfully captioned the picture on his instagram, asking Hassan, "Weren't we supposed to look to the right?"

Sharing the pride of victory with the dark watcher of our life

Shadab Khan's joy of winning the 2024 PSL tournament with Islamabad United was doubled by the overwhelming moment he shared with his parents during the post-match celebrations. In a heart-touching scene, Shadab is embraced by his parents for his victory, and they showered him with lots of love and blessings. Tears of happiness were falling from their eyes as they celebrated their son's achievement.

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In the caption, Shadab could not hold his emotions and said nothing is comparable to a mother's love. He said he was grateful to his parents and believed that their support and prayers lifted him higher every time he stepped onto the field and mentioned them as his motivation and inspiration. Finally, he said that with their blessings, he would surely be unstoppable in future battles.

Celebrating the first anniversary of Shadab and Malaika Saqlain in the presence of 'His' Holiness

Last year, Shadab married Malaika Saqlain, the daughter of famous former Pakistani cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq. Recently, Shadab celebrated his first wedding anniversary with Malaika in a very unique way. They visited Mecca, the holiest city in Islam, to mark this special occasion with the presence of the divinity. In a wholesome Instagram post, Shadab shared a picture of them standing while holding each other's hand and looking towards the Al-Masjid an-Nabawi.

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In the caption, he expressed his gratitude towards his wife for staying through all the ups and downs of his life throughout the last year. He mentioned that they had laughed, cried, and created countless memories in this short yet memorable time, and he did not have enough thanks to Allah for bringing her into his life. Finally, he wished Allah to keep them together for the rest of their lives and to keep them happy & healthy.