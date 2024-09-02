Diving deep into the daily life of superstar Indian cricketer, Axar Patel

(Axar Patel proposing to his girlfriend Meha to marry him)

Nowadays, all-rounders are the most important part of cricket because of the evolving style of cricket. Teams are finding more and more options, and in this scenario, among the few cricketers who emerged as the most talented allrounder, Axar Patel is one of them. As a debutant, he marked his name in history with a fifer in the second innings against England and dismissed legendary batters like Joe Root and Ollie Pope. Finishing the series with 27 wickets, Axar made a remarkable start and continued that throughout the years with his excellent performance. After Ravindra Jadeja, Axar established himself as the most qualified and dependable player who knows how to read the game and play according to need.

Exploring the daily chapters of ‘Bapu’ of team India, Axar Patel

From his recent wedding to IPL 2024, Axar Patel's life has been a roller coaster since last year. Fans will be amazed to know that in his regular life, Axar is as energetic as he is on the cricket field. He loves and believes that life is a one-time thing, so you have to live it to its fullest, having it in mind, he spends most of his vacations travelling and enjoying. No matter how busy or tiresome it gets, he constantly updates his fans about his daily life through his social media handles. He stays pretty active on his Instagram profile, so let's take a tour of this energetic youngster's profile to learn more about his daily life, hobbies, etc.

Axar & Meha's wholesome moments never fail to charm the fans

Axar tied the wedding knot with his girlfriend Meha in the year 2023, but fans were well aware of their relationship, as he used to post their adorable moments together. From the frequent posts, one can very well understand how much he cares & loves his wife. With such a pure and unconditional bond, it was obvious for Axar to make her birthday an unforgettable celebration.

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On Meha's birthday, Axar posted many pictures of their golden and cute couple moments where fans could spot them in an innermost pose. From the posts, one thing can be said for sure: from snowy valley to party clubbing, Axar always keeps Meha by his side. In the last picture, Axar shared a picture of his two pieces of heart, his soulmate, and his pet dog. From top to bottom in his recent posts, Axar manifests the couple's goal with his wife, which is extremely appreciated by his fans.

Brotherly bonds that go beyond the field

While sharing the wins and losses of the 22 yards, Axar Patel, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj, currently the top youngsters who carry widespread polarity in Indian cricket, grew a brotherly bond that can never be restricted within the borders of professionalism. Their friendship is a true eye-opener for this selfish world, and fans, in particular, love their wholesome moments together.

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In this post, the fans get to see this trio spending their holidays in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. They were posing on a bench in the valleys of Dharamsala and seemed to be extremely happy for having quality time together. Axar was leg-pulling Siraj in his native language through the caption by saying, Brother, you are looking fabulous in the glasses. This depicts their immense brotherhood, and this also brings out their best on-field in the national jersey.

In an adorable moment with his furry friend

The fans already know that Axar has been a dog person throughout his life. He never misses an opportunity to post a picture of his cute pet dog. From his leisure sofa moments to spending time with his wife, his dog frequently appears and charms the fans with his delightful presence in the Patel household.

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In this post, the viewers get to see a close, adorable moment of the owner-pet duo. In the picture, Axar is caressing his dog on his black Mercedes's dickey. The viewers can feel the warmth of their deep bond from the smile and the spark in the duo's eyes.

Celebrating the birthday of the shed of the ‘Patel Family’

Despite having a lot of success in his career, nothing holds more importance to Axar than celebrating his dad's birthday. He shows that even after achieving great success, he never really moved away from his roots and established himself as a grounded person. Not only that, but Axar is a burning example of how to achieve ultimate success even after staying humble.

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On his father's birthday, Axar shared many of their wholesome duo pictures and wished happy birthday wholeheartedly to one of the most precious people in his life. In the caption, he said that although the world regards you as a father to the family, you are the world.

A religious heart calls for the temple

After an exhausting session filled with wins & losses, everyone needs a positive boost to move forward and gather the energy to put out all in the next matches. Axar Patel & Rishabh Pant were seen together in the presence of the holy lands of Sri Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams, where they went to seek blessings for their upcoming life.

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In the post, viewers see Axar and Rishabh in complete white attire with a red shawl, which gives the picture a divine vibe. He describes in the caption that he does not have enough words to describe the positive energy of that holy place. After entering the temple, they both feel like never leaving the temple again because of the pure and warm spiritual energy of that place.

Axar Patel calling the pocket in the 8-Ball

After dominating the 22 yards throughout the year, everyone needs a change of mood once or twice, and Axar Patel is no exception. He mostly spends his leisure time travelling with family and friends, but that does not mean that the energetic youngster does not do anything other than travelling. In a recent post, he shared his billiards moments.

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In the post, the viewers get to see their beloved 'Bapu' in a completely new light. He was seen completely focused on the board of billiards. Even in the caption, he said that Where u look, the shot will follow, which shows the amount of concentration he was paying on the game. As a sportsperson, he possesses immense decoration and a competitive mindset, which push him to be the best and make each move perfect in every sport.