Strange Reasons Cricket Matches Hit Pause

(A cricket match being stopped because of a Monkey on the field)

In cricket, we have always had moments where the matches have been stopped because of rain, poor weather or the pitch being wet which makes it tough for the players to come out and play. But have you ever wondered why a cricket match was paused because of a car coming onto the field? Yes, you have heard it right as there have been several instances where the game of cricket was paused because of some intervention because of the things that came on the field. From unexpected animal invasions to equipment malfunctions, the game has experienced its fair share of unusual pauses. Despite being amusing anecdotes, these interruptions highlight the unpredictability of cricket and the need for organizers to adapt to various circumstances to ensure smooth gameplay.

Moments when the matches were stopped because of unexpected reasons

Cricket is a game full of fun moments that keep us entertained. But sometimes, it can be annoying when matches have to stop because of things like rain or not enough light. Other sports don't always have these kinds of delays, so it can feel a bit unfair. Still, these interruptions remind us that cricket is played outdoors and nature can be unpredictable. Some of the most unexpected moments have been listed below:

1. Finding the ball despite having it in the pocket

One of the funniest incidents in the Indian Premier League has been of the umpires who were searching for the ball despite the ball being in their pockets. In a hilarious turn of events during an IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019, the game came to a standstill when the ball mysteriously vanished after a strategic time-out during RCB's batting in the 14th over. It was a moment of astonishment for everyone because even the crowd was looking at the big screens to see where the ball was.

(Umpires searching for the ball during Punjab and Bangalore match)

The fourth umpire rushed onto the field with a fresh batch of balls, but the search for the missing ball continued. After a comical few minutes, umpire Shamshuddin had a revelation – the ball was in his own pocket all along! As the crowd erupted into laughter, even the players couldn't help but share in the amusement. This unexpected incident added a delightful twist to the match, leaving fans thoroughly entertained and showcasing the lighter side of cricket.

2. A car entering the ground during a Ranji Trophy match

Driving on an empty road is always fun and exciting unless you are going into the stadium with your car coming out at the field. In 2017, during a Ranji Trophy match at the Palam Air Force Ground, Delhi faced off against Uttar Pradesh in a highly anticipated showdown. The match boasted a star-studded lineup including the likes of Gautam Gambhir, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Suresh Raina. However, on the third day of play, the match took an unexpected turn when a car managed to breach all security measures and drove onto the field, surprising everyone present.

(A car on the pitch during a Ranji Trophy game in 2017)

The breach occurred due to a direct connection between a stadium gate and a main road, combined with the absence of security personnel at their designated posts. Exploiting this security lapse, the driver found an open pathway and entered the ground without detection. The audacious vehicle even completed two laps around the pitch before its unexpected joyride was halted. Officials quickly moved to block potential escape routes, preventing the driver from fleeing the scene. The intruder was swiftly apprehended and handed over to the authorities, despite claiming it was a panicked mistake.

3. Bees coming on the field

There have been several instances where the dogs have appeared on the field and stopped the match for a few minutes. But what if the players are attacked by the bees present around the ground? During the third one-day international between South Africa and Sri Lanka in 2018, an unexpected interruption occurred when a swarm of bees invaded the field, causing a lengthy delay in play. Players and umpires alike found themselves lying on the ground to shield themselves from potential bee attacks, adding a surreal twist to the match.

(Players laying on the ground after honey bees attacked the cricket field)

This wasn't the first time bees disrupted a cricket match, as a similar incident occurred during Sri Lanka's 2017 tour of South Africa. In another encounter between the two teams, the match was halted due to a bee attack, coincidentally happening while the Proteas were sporting their distinctive pink uniforms. Such incidents serve as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of outdoor sports and the need for flexibility in managing unexpected disruptions.

4. Match stopped because of Sunshine

We have often seen that the damp pitch along with some rain has been the reason why things have been stopped on the cricket field. But hearing that a bright sun has been the reason why the match is stopped is something we don't often see on the field. In a Napier ODI match between India and New Zealand, an unexpected interruption unfolded due to the blinding brightness of the sun. Despite officials' efforts, they couldn't tame this natural occurrence, resulting in a temporary halt in the game.

(India vs New Zealand match was stopped because of the sun)

The abrupt pause caught both fans and players off guard, illustrating cricket's susceptibility to external factors. During the 11th over, Indian batsman Dhawan grappled with spotting the ball from New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson amidst the intense sunlight. The glaring brightness caused discomfort and presented a challenge for the batsman, prompting Dhawan to express his concerns to the on-field umpires. Consequently, the match was suspended until the sun's glare subsided, ensuring fair play and the safety of all players.

5. A burnt toast is the problem

Looking at some of the major reasons for a match being stopped took an unexpected turn when a burnt toast became a problem for the players and the match was stopped. Nathan Lyon will be forever remembered as one of Australia's most illustrious Test match spinners. However, his legacy also includes a humorous incident that left its mark on cricket history. In a Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and Queensland in 2017, Lyon inadvertently caused a delightful delay. Amidst the intensity of the game, Lyon decided to rustle up a quick slice of toast. Yet, his focus on the match caused him to forget about his culinary endeavour entirely.

(Nathan Lyon with his teammates during a Sheffield Shield match)

As the toast charred and triggered the fire alarm, hilarity ensued. The blaring alarm brought the game to an unexpected halt, drawing the attention of fire engines to the scene. Lyon's sheepish admission of his toast-related mishap only added to the amusement. After a 30-minute hiatus, play resumed, with New South Wales eventually triumphing by six wickets. Despite the interruption, Lyon's toast misadventure remains a fondly remembered moment, showcasing cricket's capacity for humour amidst the competition.

6. Food not reaching on the given time

Another instance of the on-field drama that came up because of the food not being delivered on time during an International match was a curious one. In the second Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh in Bloemfontein in 2017, an unexpected occurrence disrupted the usual proceedings. On the first day of the match, the start of play faced a delay as one of the teams awaited the delivery of their meal. This unforeseen situation resulted in an international cricket fixture being postponed until the necessary arrangements were made. It served as a stark reminder that even meticulously planned events can encounter unforeseen obstacles, disappointing eager fans eagerly awaiting the game's resumption.

(South Africa comfortably defeated Bangladesh in the match where the food was delivered late)

During the lunch break, the Bangladesh team encountered a minor delay as their meal arrived 10 minutes behind schedule. However, a notable twist emerged when it was discovered that the delay was due to a misprint in the food menu, resulting in the team receiving halal food. The incident garnered significant media attention, with images of the delivered food widely circulated. Despite the temporary disruption, both teams maintained their focus and professionalism, returning to the field to continue the match. This incident provided a unique moment in cricketing history, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the sport.