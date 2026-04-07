Jofra Chioke Archer

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International career

Jofra Archer was born on April 1, 1995. He is an English cricketer who bowls fast. He plays for Sussex in domestic games and also joins several T20 teams around the world. In April 2019, Archer was picked to play for England in limited-overs matches against Ireland and Pakistan. He made his international debut in May 2019 and was part of the England team that won the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Later that year, he played his first Test match during the Ashes series against Australia. In April 2020, he was named one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year.

Before playing for England, Archer played for the West Indies Under-19 team in 2013. He had a serious back injury that slowed his progress in Barbados, but he returned strong while playing for Sussex’s second XI and Horsham in the Sussex Premier League.

In his first-class debut, Archer took four wickets against Pakistan, then took five wickets in a Royal London Cup game against Somerset. Although he did not have a contract at first because of his injury, Sussex quickly signed him after seeing his skill. He became an important player for Sussex’s Championship team by late 2016.

From 2014 to 2015, Archer played 18 matches for the West Indies Under-19 team, taking 34 wickets with an economy rate of 3.52. One highlight was when he took 4 wickets for 49 runs against England, and he helped the team reach the quarter-finals of the Under-19 World Cup.

2019

In April, Archer was named in England’s squads for the limited-overs series against Pakistan and a one-off ODI against Ireland.



Made his ODI debut on May 3 against Ireland in Dublin.



Played his first T20 International on May 5 against Pakistan in Cardiff.



Initially left out of England’s preliminary squad for the 2019 World Cup, but included in the final 15-man squad on May 21.



Played every match in the World Cup, helping England win the title by bowling the super over in the tied final against New Zealand.



Recognized by the ICC as the rising star of the World Cup squad and included in the Team of the Tournament for his bowling.



Named in the 14-man Test squad for the Ashes in July but missed the first Test due to injury.



Made his Test debut in the second Ashes Test, taking his first wicket by dismissing Cameron Bancroft.



Took his first five-wicket haul in the third Ashes Test, with figures of 6 for 45.



Received his first central contract from the ECB after the Ashes series.

2020

Named one of Wisden's Cricketers of the Year in April.



Included in England’s 30-man training squad for the Test series against West Indies and played in the first Test.



Dropped from the squad before the second Test for breaking biosecurity rules, resulting in five days of isolation, a fine, and a warning.



Returned to play in the third Test and two of three Tests against Pakistan.

2021

Underwent two elbow operations in May and December, which ruled him out of international cricket for about twelve months.

2022

Missed the entire English summer due to a back stress fracture.

2023

Returned to international cricket for England’s ODI series against South Africa.



Took his best ODI figures of 6 wickets for 40 runs in the third match.



Missed the 2023 Ashes series after suffering a new stress fracture in his right elbow.



Had earlier returned to the team in 2023 before the injury returned.

2024

In May, added to England’s squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, marking his first international return since the 2023 elbow injury.



As of July, played 21 ODI matches with 42 wickets at an average of 21.74, including his best figures of 6 for 40.

Test Matches

Debut: England vs Australia at Lord's, August 14–18, 2019



Last: India vs England at Ahmedabad, February 24–25, 2021

ODI Matches

Debut: Ireland vs England at Dublin (Malahide), May 3, 2019



Last: England vs South Africa at Karachi, March 1, 2025

T20I Matches

Debut: England vs Pakistan at Cardiff, May 5, 2019



Last: India vs England at Wankhede, February 2, 2025

Leagues Participation

Jofra Archer has played in many well-known cricket leagues around the world. He has been part of the Indian Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League, Big Bash League, and Pakistan Super League. Archer also competed in the Hundred tournament in England and the SA20 league in South Africa.

Indian Premier League

Jofra Archer was bought by the Rajasthan Royals in the 2018 IPL auction for £800,000. He made his IPL debut on April 22, 2018, taking three wickets and earning player of the match. In 2020, Archer won the IPL Most Valuable Player award, even though the Rajasthan Royals finished last. In 2022, the Mumbai Indians bought him despite his elbow injury, but he missed that season. He returned in 2023, played a few games, then was ruled out again due to injury. The ECB rested him in 2024, but he was bought by the Rajasthan Royals again for the 2025 season. After a successful 2025 comeback where he maintained high speeds, he was retained by Rajasthan Royals for the 2026 season to lead their pace attack alongside Sandeep Sharma.

Year Team Notes 2018 Rajasthan Royals IPL debut, player of the match on debut 2020 Rajasthan Royals IPL Most Valuable Player award 2022 Mumbai Indians Bought despite injury, missed the season 2023 Mumbai Indians Played 4 games, ruled out due to an elbow injury 2024 — Did not participate, rested by the ECB 2025 Rajasthan Royals Bought at mega auction, injury-free return expected 2026 Rajasthan Royals Retained as the team's primary overseas fast bowler

Bangladesh Premier League

Archer played for the Khulna Titans in the 2017 BPL season.

Year Team Notes 2017 Khulna Titans Participated

Big Bash League

He played for Hobart Hurricanes in the 2017–18 and 2018–19 Big Bash League seasons.

Year Team Notes 2017–18 Hobart Hurricanes Participated 2018–19 Hobart Hurricanes Participated

Pakistan Super League

Archer joined Quetta Gladiators in 2018 as a replacement for Carlos Brathwaite. He played two matches but left the tournament early due to a side strain.

Year Team Notes 2018 Quetta Gladiators Played 2 matches, left early due to injury

The Hundred

In 2022, Archer was bought by Southern Brave for the Hundred tournament.

Year Team Notes 2022 Southern Brave Participated

SA20

Archer plays for MI Cape Town in the SA20 League.

Year Team Notes 2023 MI Cape Town Participated

Domestic career

Jofra Archer started his domestic career with Sussex in July 2016, playing his first first-class match during Pakistan’s tour of England. Later that month, he made his List A debut against Gloucestershire in the Royal London One-Day Cup. He also began playing T20 matches for Sussex that same year. Since then, Archer has taken part in different domestic leagues around the world. In 2017, he played for Khulna Titans in the Bangladesh Premier League and joined Hobart Hurricanes for the Big Bash League in the 2017–18 and 2018–19 seasons. In 2018, he signed with Quetta Gladiators for the Pakistan Super League but had to leave early due to an injury.

Archer’s impact in the Indian Premier League began in 2018 when Rajasthan Royals bought him, and he made his debut with a strong performance by taking three wickets. That year, he also took a hat-trick in a T20 Blast match against Middlesex. In 2020, Archer won the IPL Most Valuable Player award even though the Rajasthan Royals finished last. In 2022, Mumbai Indians picked him in the IPL auction, and he was also chosen by Southern Brave for the Hundred tournament. Archer’s domestic career has continued through 2025 with regular matches in first-class, List A, and T20 formats.

Records and achievements

Jofra Archer has earned several important awards and set notable records during his career. He has been recognized for his impact in international cricket as well as in domestic leagues. Archer’s achievements include outstanding performances in major tournaments and individual honors that highlight his skill as a fast bowler.

2018

Took a hat-trick in the T20 Blast final over for Sussex against Middlesex.

2019

Played a key role in England’s Cricket World Cup-winning team.



Named the Rising Star of England’s squad at the 2019 ODI World Cup by the ICC.

2020

Awarded Wisden Cricketer of the Year.



Won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in the IPL 2020 season.

2025

As of March, he recorded the worst bowling economy in IPL history with 0 wickets for 76 runs in four overs.

Personal life

Jofra Archer is known for his cricket skills and an interesting background. He was born in Barbados but has English roots through his father. Over time, he built a successful career and gained many fans. Here’s some information about his family, money, possessions, controversies, and followers.

Family

Jofra Archer was born on April 1, 1995, in Bridgetown, Barbados. His father, Frank Archer, is English, and his mother, Joelle Waithe, is Barbadian. He got British citizenship through his father. He has two older siblings, a brother and a sister. There is no public information about a wife or children.

Finance

By January 2025, Archer’s net worth was around $7.5 million, making him one of the richest English cricketers. Some reports say his wealth could go over $8 million by the end of 2025. He earns money from his contract with the England Cricket Board, IPL salary, brand deals, and match fees from different cricket formats.

Scandals

Archer moved to England in 2015, but at first, he could not play for England because of residency rules. The ECB required seven years of residency for players who moved after 18 years old. In 2018, the ECB shortened this period to three years to match ICC rules, which allowed Archer to play earlier.

Fans

Jofra Archer has a strong fan following, with about 716,000 Instagram followers as of mid-2025.