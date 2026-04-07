Jofra Chioke Archer

Jofra Chioke Archer

bowler

Full name:Jofra Chioke Archer
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast
Date of Birth (Age):April 1, 1995 (30)
Zodiac Sign:Aries
Height:182 cm
Hometown:Bridgetown, Barbados
Jersey Number:22
Batting Style:Right-handed Batsman
Bowling Style:Right-arm fast-medium
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

England

Rajasthan Royals

Southern Brave

Sussex

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1321154335135
Innings2421158234132
Overs434.5189.558.01476.0311.4504.0
Balls------
Maidens95141316225
Runs1304913444451015583888
Wickets42421818163169
Avg31.0421.7324.6624.9124.7323
SR62.1127.1119.3348.9229.6817.89
Eco2.994.87.653.054.997.71
BB8641164
4w0011002
5w310820
10w000100

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1321154335135
Innings20113632267
Not outs06110932
Runs15532191201224560
Balls Faced30648111794206385
Avg7.756.49.522.6617.2316
SR50.6566.66172.7266.94108.73145.45
Fours22321461741
Fifties000600
Sixies10125924
Highest30818814536
Hundreds000000

Jofra Chioke Archer Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

150

MI

MI

123

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

202

RCB

RCB

201

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

216

RR

RR

159

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

161

RR

RR

155

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

119

RR

RR

159

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

228

SRH

SRH

229

ResultPunjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

222

RR

RR

228

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

225

DC

DC

224

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

152

GT

GT

229

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

197

RR

RR

193

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

225

LSG

LSG

220

ResultMumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

175

RR

RR

205

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

196

RR

RR

243

ResultGujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

219

RR

RR

214

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultEssex vs Sussex

Essex vs Sussex

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

ESS

191

SUS

SUS

192

ResultKent vs Sussex

Kent vs Sussex

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

199

SUS

SUS

197

ResultSussex vs Middlesex

Sussex vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

182

MID

MID

213

ResultHampshire vs Sussex

Hampshire vs Sussex

T20 Blast

Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

173

SUS

SUS

144

ResultSussex vs Leicestershire

Sussex vs Leicestershire

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

179

LEI

LEI

180

ResultSussex vs Kent

Sussex vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

(17 ov.) 130/3

KEN

KEN

133

ResultSussex vs Surrey

Sussex vs Surrey

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

171

SUR

SUR

175

ResultWarwickshire vs Sussex

Warwickshire vs Sussex

T20 Blast

County Ground

WAR

WAR

198

SUS

SUS

122

ResultSussex vs Essex

Sussex vs Essex

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

104

ESS

ESS

204

Test Series England vs. New Zealand

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

Test Series England vs. New Zealand

The Oval, London

ENG

ENG

NZ

NZ

(77 ov.) 291/7

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

Test Series England vs. New Zealand

Trent Bridge, West Bridgford

ENG

ENG

NZ

NZ

(84 ov.) 361/4

T20 Series England vs India

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

189

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

ENG

ENG

191

IND

IND

190

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Trent Bridge, West Bridgford

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

County Ground, Bristol

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

One-Day Cup

The Hundred

Jofra Archer News

View all

If you want to know everything first hand about cricketer Jofra Archer, then you are in luck, because here we have collected all the latest news, from how the training sessions are going, to what tournaments the player has participated in.

Not Kohli or ABD! Jofra Archer Names His Toughest IPL Opponent

Not Kohli or ABD! Jofra Archer Names His Toughest IPL Opponent

Jofra Archer has revealed the toughest batter he has bowled to in the IPL. And the answer for the same has surprised the cricket fans to a great extent. He didn't name the top IPL batsmen such as Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, David Warner, or any other record holders; instead, he went with KL Rahul.

Jofra Archer03:33 PM, 29 May, 2026

Twitter Divided Ahead of GT and RRs Crucial Qualifier 2 Battle

Jofra Archer02:13 PM, 29 May, 2026

AI Simulation, Qualifier 2 | Shubman Gill steers Gujarat Titans into IPL 2026 Final after thriller vs RR

Jofra Archer03:47 PM, 28 May, 2026

Jofra Archer’s Funny Take on How to Stop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Goes Viral

Jofra Archer05:04 PM, 08 May, 2026

Hotel Reception Clip Featuring Jofra Archer Goes Viral

International career

Jofra Archer was born on April 1, 1995. He is an English cricketer who bowls fast. He plays for Sussex in domestic games and also joins several T20 teams around the world. In April 2019, Archer was picked to play for England in limited-overs matches against Ireland and Pakistan. He made his international debut in May 2019 and was part of the England team that won the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Later that year, he played his first Test match during the Ashes series against Australia. In April 2020, he was named one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year.

Before playing for England, Archer played for the West Indies Under-19 team in 2013. He had a serious back injury that slowed his progress in Barbados, but he returned strong while playing for Sussex’s second XI and Horsham in the Sussex Premier League.

In his first-class debut, Archer took four wickets against Pakistan, then took five wickets in a Royal London Cup game against Somerset. Although he did not have a contract at first because of his injury, Sussex quickly signed him after seeing his skill. He became an important player for Sussex’s Championship team by late 2016.

From 2014 to 2015, Archer played 18 matches for the West Indies Under-19 team, taking 34 wickets with an economy rate of 3.52. One highlight was when he took 4 wickets for 49 runs against England, and he helped the team reach the quarter-finals of the Under-19 World Cup.

  • 2019
    • In April, Archer was named in England’s squads for the limited-overs series against Pakistan and a one-off ODI against Ireland.
    • Made his ODI debut on May 3 against Ireland in Dublin.
    • Played his first T20 International on May 5 against Pakistan in Cardiff.
    • Initially left out of England’s preliminary squad for the 2019 World Cup, but included in the final 15-man squad on May 21.
    • Played every match in the World Cup, helping England win the title by bowling the super over in the tied final against New Zealand.
    • Recognized by the ICC as the rising star of the World Cup squad and included in the Team of the Tournament for his bowling.
    • Named in the 14-man Test squad for the Ashes in July but missed the first Test due to injury.
    • Made his Test debut in the second Ashes Test, taking his first wicket by dismissing Cameron Bancroft.
    • Took his first five-wicket haul in the third Ashes Test, with figures of 6 for 45.
    • Received his first central contract from the ECB after the Ashes series.
  • 2020
    • Named one of Wisden's Cricketers of the Year in April.
    • Included in England’s 30-man training squad for the Test series against West Indies and played in the first Test.
    • Dropped from the squad before the second Test for breaking biosecurity rules, resulting in five days of isolation, a fine, and a warning.
    • Returned to play in the third Test and two of three Tests against Pakistan.
  • 2021
    • Underwent two elbow operations in May and December, which ruled him out of international cricket for about twelve months.
  • 2022
    • Missed the entire English summer due to a back stress fracture.
  • 2023
    • Returned to international cricket for England’s ODI series against South Africa.
    • Took his best ODI figures of 6 wickets for 40 runs in the third match.
    • Missed the 2023 Ashes series after suffering a new stress fracture in his right elbow.
    • Had earlier returned to the team in 2023 before the injury returned.
  • 2024
    • In May, added to England’s squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, marking his first international return since the 2023 elbow injury.
    • As of July, played 21 ODI matches with 42 wickets at an average of 21.74, including his best figures of 6 for 40.
  • Test Matches
    • Debut: England vs Australia at Lord's, August 14–18, 2019
    • Last: India vs England at Ahmedabad, February 24–25, 2021
  • ODI Matches
    • Debut: Ireland vs England at Dublin (Malahide), May 3, 2019
    • Last: England vs South Africa at Karachi, March 1, 2025
  • T20I Matches
    • Debut: England vs Pakistan at Cardiff, May 5, 2019
    • Last: India vs England at Wankhede, February 2, 2025

Leagues Participation

Jofra Archer has played in many well-known cricket leagues around the world. He has been part of the Indian Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League, Big Bash League, and Pakistan Super League. Archer also competed in the Hundred tournament in England and the SA20 league in South Africa.

Indian Premier League

Jofra Archer was bought by the Rajasthan Royals in the 2018 IPL auction for £800,000. He made his IPL debut on April 22, 2018, taking three wickets and earning player of the match. In 2020, Archer won the IPL Most Valuable Player award, even though the Rajasthan Royals finished last. In 2022, the Mumbai Indians bought him despite his elbow injury, but he missed that season. He returned in 2023, played a few games, then was ruled out again due to injury. The ECB rested him in 2024, but he was bought by the Rajasthan Royals again for the 2025 season. After a successful 2025 comeback where he maintained high speeds, he was retained by Rajasthan Royals for the 2026 season to lead their pace attack alongside Sandeep Sharma.

Year

Team

Notes

2018

Rajasthan Royals

IPL debut, player of the match on debut

2020

Rajasthan Royals

IPL Most Valuable Player award

2022

Mumbai Indians

Bought despite injury, missed the season

2023

Mumbai Indians

Played 4 games, ruled out due to an elbow injury

2024

Did not participate, rested by the ECB

2025

Rajasthan Royals

Bought at mega auction, injury-free return expected

2026

Rajasthan Royals

Retained as the team's primary overseas fast bowler

Bangladesh Premier League

Archer played for the Khulna Titans in the 2017 BPL season.

Year

Team

Notes

2017

Khulna Titans

Participated

Big Bash League

He played for Hobart Hurricanes in the 2017–18 and 2018–19 Big Bash League seasons.

Year

Team

Notes

2017–18

Hobart Hurricanes

Participated

2018–19

Hobart Hurricanes

Participated

Pakistan Super League

Archer joined Quetta Gladiators in 2018 as a replacement for Carlos Brathwaite. He played two matches but left the tournament early due to a side strain.

Year

Team

Notes

2018

Quetta Gladiators

Played 2 matches, left early due to injury

The Hundred

In 2022, Archer was bought by Southern Brave for the Hundred tournament.

Year

Team

Notes

2022

Southern Brave

Participated

SA20

Archer plays for MI Cape Town in the SA20 League.

Year

Team

Notes

2023

MI Cape Town

Participated

Domestic career

Jofra Archer started his domestic career with Sussex in July 2016, playing his first first-class match during Pakistan’s tour of England. Later that month, he made his List A debut against Gloucestershire in the Royal London One-Day Cup. He also began playing T20 matches for Sussex that same year. Since then, Archer has taken part in different domestic leagues around the world. In 2017, he played for Khulna Titans in the Bangladesh Premier League and joined Hobart Hurricanes for the Big Bash League in the 2017–18 and 2018–19 seasons. In 2018, he signed with Quetta Gladiators for the Pakistan Super League but had to leave early due to an injury.

Archer’s impact in the Indian Premier League began in 2018 when Rajasthan Royals bought him, and he made his debut with a strong performance by taking three wickets. That year, he also took a hat-trick in a T20 Blast match against Middlesex. In 2020, Archer won the IPL Most Valuable Player award even though the Rajasthan Royals finished last. In 2022, Mumbai Indians picked him in the IPL auction, and he was also chosen by Southern Brave for the Hundred tournament. Archer’s domestic career has continued through 2025 with regular matches in first-class, List A, and T20 formats.

Records and achievements

Jofra Archer has earned several important awards and set notable records during his career. He has been recognized for his impact in international cricket as well as in domestic leagues. Archer’s achievements include outstanding performances in major tournaments and individual honors that highlight his skill as a fast bowler.

  • 2018
    • Took a hat-trick in the T20 Blast final over for Sussex against Middlesex.
  • 2019
    • Played a key role in England’s Cricket World Cup-winning team.
    • Named the Rising Star of England’s squad at the 2019 ODI World Cup by the ICC.
  • 2020
    • Awarded Wisden Cricketer of the Year.
    • Won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in the IPL 2020 season.
  • 2025
    • As of March, he recorded the worst bowling economy in IPL history with 0 wickets for 76 runs in four overs.

Personal life

Jofra Archer is known for his cricket skills and an interesting background. He was born in Barbados but has English roots through his father. Over time, he built a successful career and gained many fans. Here’s some information about his family, money, possessions, controversies, and followers.

Family

Jofra Archer was born on April 1, 1995, in Bridgetown, Barbados. His father, Frank Archer, is English, and his mother, Joelle Waithe, is Barbadian. He got British citizenship through his father. He has two older siblings, a brother and a sister. There is no public information about a wife or children.

Finance

By January 2025, Archer’s net worth was around $7.5 million, making him one of the richest English cricketers. Some reports say his wealth could go over $8 million by the end of 2025. He earns money from his contract with the England Cricket Board, IPL salary, brand deals, and match fees from different cricket formats.

Scandals

Archer moved to England in 2015, but at first, he could not play for England because of residency rules. The ECB required seven years of residency for players who moved after 18 years old. In 2018, the ECB shortened this period to three years to match ICC rules, which allowed Archer to play earlier.

Fans

Jofra Archer has a strong fan following, with about 716,000 Instagram followers as of mid-2025.

Another Players

Sran, Barinder

Sran, Barinder

Clark, Tom

Clark, Tom

Livingstone, Liam

Livingstone, Liam

Brookes, Henry

Brookes, Henry

Atkinson, Gus

Atkinson, Gus

Bracey, James

Bracey, James

Moriarty, Daniel

Moriarty, Daniel

Bopara, Ravi

Bopara, Ravi

Jennings, Keaton

Jennings, Keaton

Finn, Steven

Finn, Steven