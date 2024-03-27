The Most Comedy Runouts of Crickers

(David Warner and Steve Smith standing at the same end while taking a run)

Cricket is often referred to as the Gentleman’s game because of the way it is played and the sportsmanship that it offers makes it further likable by the fans. With flying stumps, cracking shots, superb fielding, and many more, it is the perfect package for those who like to see an intense battle between the bat and the ball. However, cricket is not just limited to aggression, passion, and determination as the fans have witnessed some of the best funny moments too. There have been several instances of run-outs that have been either funny or can be referred to as an unlucky dismissal for the batter. Cricket becomes not just a sport but a theatre of emotions where the unexpected unfolds with a chuckle. Just like this, we will be seeing some of the most funny run-outs that have taken place in the game of cricket.

List of comical run-outs

In cricket, a runout is when a player gets out due to miscommunication or a great play by the fielding team. It's one of the unluckiest ways to leave the game. Over the years, we've seen different types of runouts, some amazing and others funny. Sometimes, it happens because the players didn't understand each other or a fielder made an awesome effort. These moments make cricket exciting, showing that even the basic act of running between the wickets can turn into unexpected drama and bring some laughs, making the game more than just hitting and bowling.

1. Azhar Ali

One of the weirdest and most comical run-outs of all time is of Azhar Ali when the Pakistan team was playing a test match against Australia in 2018. While batting in the match, Azhar Ali played a drive against Peter Siddle and got a thick outside edge that flew past the diving fielder and hence the ball was racing away towards the boundary line. However, just a few inches before the boundary line, the ball stopped and the batters thought that it was a four and hence were seen discussing in the middle of the pitch. But guess what? The ball was still very much in the game and hence the batters had to run in order to make the runs on that ball.

(Tim Paine making a run out attempt against Azhar Ali)

Mitchell Starc at the boundary line picked the ball and threw it to the Australian wicket-keeper Tim Paine who gathered it and whipped off the bails to get a run-out. Seeing this, both the batters were in disbelief while the Australian players started celebrating. When the case went to the third umpire, it was seen that the ball stopped just before the boundary line, and hence with Tim Paine taking the bails off, the umpires had to give Azhar Ali out and hence it was a comical scene all around the ground. Following his run-out, Azhar Ali found humour in the incident, remarking that it would provide endless amusement for his children in the years to come.

2. Alastair Cook

Coming to the second player on the list, Alastair Cook was in the form of his life during the 2012 tour against India and was making tons of runs. The only way to get him out was just by running out and the Indian players made sure that they kept this trick in their mind. In the test match against India in Kolkata, Alastair Cook was batting on 190 runs and was looking all set for a double hundred in the Indian conditions and his innings was taking the match away from the Indian team. During a match, Kevin Pietersen hit a delivery from Zaheer Khan straight to Virat Kohli at short square leg.

Kohli saw a chance for a run-out, quickly throwing the ball towards the non-striker's end. Alastair Cook, positioned outside his crease, tried to avoid the throw, but it hit the stumps. Sadly, Cook missed reaching a double century by just 10 runs due to this unexpected mishap. The incident highlighted the fine margins in cricket, where a routine attempt at a run-out could unexpectedly alter a player's innings. It's a reminder of the unpredictable and sometimes quirky nature of the game.

3. Andre Russell

What can be termed as the most unluckiest dismissal ever, Andre Russell was short of his luck in the match of Bangladesh Premier League when they were playing against the Khulna Tigers in the season there. In the 15th over, Russell hit the ball to the off-side and called Mahmudullah for a single. Mahedi Hasan, near the boundary, threw the ball to the striker's end. Although Mahmudullah was safe, a crazy thing happened – the ball bounced off the stumps at the wicketkeeper's end and then hit the other set of stumps at the non-striker's end.

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This unusual double hit led to Russell getting out. The umpire on the field, just like everyone else, got confused by this unexpected turn of events. So, they asked the TV umpire to check what happened. After reviewing, the TV umpire found that Russell didn't make it to his crease, so, he was given out. It was a strange and confusing incident that surprised everyone on the field.

4. Peter Nevill

Big Bash League has always been a proper entertainer because of the rules and new ideas that it has introduced. But the one comical thing that happened in the Big Bash was a run out that was done by the nose of the fielder. Yes, you heard it right as in a striking moment, Dwayne Bravo powered a full toss straight down the ground. However, the unexpected happened when the ball hit the bat of the non-striker and then ricocheted straight onto the nose of Zampa before continuing on to collide with the stumps.

The outcome was a nosebleed for the bowler and an unfortunate dismissal for Peter Nevill, who had to make the long walk back to the pavilion. This unusual sequence of events left the players and spectators in surprise, emphasizing the unpredictability that cricket can bring. Furthermore, the run out was shown several times on the screen and even the commentators were surprised that how can this happen on a cricket field.

5. Inzamam-ul-Haq

While compiling a list of the comical run outs, you can never leave out the most hilarious batter of all time, Inzamam-ul-Haq. The Pakistan batter has been one of the Legends of the game and alongside it, he has also found some of the best methods to get out on the cricket field. The run out happened in the 1999 World Cup match where Pakistan was playing against the Australian team and a yorker from Damien Fleming proved to be too good for him and hence he fell on the floor while at the other end, his partner Wasim Akram reached the striker's end for a run.

(Inzamam-ul-Haq on the ground after facing the yorker from Damien Fleming)

When Wasim Akram reached the striker’s end of the pitch, Inzamam stood up in disbelief and said “Wasim bhai aap yaha”. However, it was too late for Inzamam to react to it and hence he was given out by the umpires as the Australian team took the advantage to run him out. It was such a hilarious moment for all the people who got to know this story and even after so many years, every member of the Pakistan team still recalls it.