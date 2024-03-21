Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium IPL 2024

The Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Stadium is all set to be a part of the Indian Premier League season 2024. The stadium is Uniquely designed to offer great views as the stadium eliminates pillars or columns that could impede spectators' sightlines. Known for its batsman-friendly pitch, the venue creates an ideal setting for exciting cricket encounters. Serving as a testament to Visakhapatnam's commitment to cricketing excellence, the stadium's modern infrastructure and fan-focused design contribute to a top-notch experience for both players and enthusiasts. After 2019, the stadium will be hosting its first IPL match as Delhi Capitals will take on the Chennai Super Kings on 31st March 2024.

About the stadium

The Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, located in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, played a crucial role in Indian history of cricket. Its ODI debut in 2005 witnessed Mahendra Singh Dhoni's maiden century (148) against Pakistan. Following Test status, it hosted a memorable Test match in November 2016, where India triumphed over England by 246 runs. In T20I action, the stadium showcased a remarkable spell by Ravichandran Ashwin in 2016, claiming 4 wickets for 8 runs against Sri Lanka.

Location Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh Establishment 2003 Capacity 27,500 Owner Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Operator BCCI Tenants Indian cricket team Andhra cricket team IPL Matches Played 13 Matches Won Batting First 6 (46.15%) Matches Won Batting Second 7 (53.85%) Matches Won Winning Toss 6 (46.15%) Matches Won Losing Toss 7 (53.85%) Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)

The IPL also found its way to this venue, serving as the home ground for Deccan Chargers in 2012 and hosting key matches in the 2019 IPL edition, including the Eliminator and Qualifier 2. This multi-tiered stadium, designed for unobstructed views, has become a celebrated stage for cricketing records for the Indian team. Now the ground will again be having the crowds filled with IPL fans as the cricket fever is back here.

Ground Dimensions & Pitch Conditions

The Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium welcomes 25,000 fans and features the Vizzy End and DV Subba Rao End as bowling spots. For big hitters, the ground offers shorter square and behind-square boundaries, ranging from 57 to 65 meters on average. The straight boundaries provide a bit more room, measuring around 70 to 76 meters. This setup makes the stadium perfect for aggressive batsmen who love smashing big shots. With a cosy vibe and exciting boundary dimensions, the stadium promises an enjoyable experience for cricket lovers and players alike.

The pitch at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium is initially favourable for batsmen, often producing high-scoring games. However, spinners can find assistance in the second innings due to low bounce. The dew factor may affect the team bowling second, though rain could alter the conditions. In T20Is, teams chasing have had success in two out of three matches, but the most recent game saw the team batting first emerge victorious. The stadium offers an intriguing balance, creating opportunities for both batsmen and bowlers.

Home Team

With the 2024 elections coming up, the governing council of IPL has released the schedule of the tournament of just 21 matches and hence Delhi Capitals hasn’t got any game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Hence, they will be considering the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium as their home ground for now. Till date, it has been the setting for 13 IPL matches to date. Out of these, six times the team batting first emerged victorious, while in seven instances, the chasing team claimed the win.

The inaugural IPL clash at this stadium took place on April 7, 2012, between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Deccan Chargers. CSK set a target of 194 runs, and their bowlers restricted the Chargers to just 119 runs, securing a commanding victory by 74 runs. Ravindra Jadeja's outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Match title, as he claimed five wickets while conceding only 16 runs in his four-over spell.

Team Delhi Capitals Matches Played 5 Won 2 Lost 3 Winning Percentage 40% First Played Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on 18th April 2015 Last Played Vs Chennai Super Kings on 10th May 2019

Delhi Capitals (DC) aren't regulars at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. They've played there just 5 times in the IPL, winning 2 and losing 3. Their first win was a nail-biter against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2015, with JP Duminy starring as Player of the Match. However, their last outing there in 2019 ended in a loss to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL playoffs. Now, it will be interesting to see how Delhi Capitals play at their new home ground and how well they adapt to the conditions now.