Highest Powerplay Scores in IPL History

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), the powerplay overs are a crucial part of the game where the batting team looks to score as many runs as possible in the first six overs while the fielding team tries to restrict the opposition's score. The powerplay in IPL is a period where teams can set the tone for the rest of the innings and can often make or break a match. In this article, we will discuss everything you need to know about powerplay in the IPL, including the highest powerplay score and the most runs scored in this period.

IPL Powerplay Overs: What is it?

The powerplay overs in IPL are the first six overs of the innings where the fielding team can have only two fielders outside the 30-yard circle. The powerplay overs are critical for the batting team, as they look to score as many runs as possible while the fielding team tries to take wickets and restrict the opposition's score. IPL Powerplay high score is necessary as it sets the tone for the rest of the innings, and teams that perform well in this period often go on to post big scores.

The powerplay overs are an essential part of cricket, and teams often plan their strategies around it. The powerplay records in IPL show how the batting team can dominate the opposition in the first six overs and set the tone for the rest of the innings. Powerplay is a crucial period in the game where a team's performance can set the tone for the entire match. A good performance during this period can help a team to score heavily and post a challenging total on the board. Conversely, poor performance in the powerplay can make it difficult for a team to make a comeback in the rest of the innings.

For bowlers, the powerplay can be a challenging time as they face pressure to prevent the opposition batsmen from scoring heavily. To make the most of the fielding restrictions, fast bowlers are often deployed in the powerplay. However, some captains have used spin bowlers in the powerplay to take the opposition by surprise.

Highest score in IPL powerplay

S.No Team Opposition Year Powerplay score 1. Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore 2017 105/0 2. Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings 2014 100/2 3. Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians 2015 90/0 4. Kochi Tuskers Kerala Rajasthan Royals 2011 87/2 5. Punjab Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad 2014 86/1

1. KKR vs RCB, 2017 (105 runs)

Kolkata Knight Riders, the two-time champions of IPL, have seized the top position in the list of highest powerplay scores in IPL. Their dynamic duo of Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn had set the stage ablaze with their explosive knocks of 54 runs off 17 balls and 50 runs off 22 balls, respectively. In a match, KKR managed to put up a staggering total of 105 runs without losing any wickets during the powerplay overs, setting a new record. This phenomenal feat showcased the power and potential of the KKR batting line-up and remains IPL Powerplay's highest score.

2. CSK vs PBKS, 2014 (100/2 runs)

In 2014, Chennai Super Kings faced off against Punjab Kings in an IPL match and put in a remarkable performance to set a new record for the highest runs in the powerplay in ipl. The match witnessed a high-scoring affair, with Kings XI Punjab setting a mammoth target of 226/6, thanks to Virender Sehwag's century.

Chennai Super Kings knew they had a daunting task ahead and started strong during the powerplay. Despite losing a couple of wickets early on, Suresh Raina was not disheartened. He went on to score an incredible 87 runs off just 25 deliveries, at a strike rate of 348. He hit a total of eight sixes during his innings and still holds the record for the most runs scored by a single batsman in the powerplay of an IPL match. In fact, only two teams have scored more runs in the powerplay of an IPL match than what Raina managed alone in this incredible performance.

3. CSK vs MI, 2015 (90 runs)

Chennai Super Kings demonstrated their dominance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) once again in 2015 with a breathtaking display of powerplay cricket against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In this thrilling match, CSK proved to be too strong for their opposition. The innings were started with a bang by their openers, Brendon McCullum and Dwayne Bravo, who combined for 90 runs in the first six overs of the game. Lasith Malinga and Harbhajan Singh, two bowlers who struggled to restrict the aggressive openers, let up 61 runs between overs four and six. Thanks to this confident start, CSK chased down a target of 184 runs with 20 balls still left to play, showcasing the effectiveness of CSK's tactics and their supremacy in the IPL. As the highest powerplay score in the IPL, it remains at third position.

4. KTK vs RR, 2011 (87/2 runs)

The Kochi Tuskers Kerala were in a must-win situation in their penultimate league match to progress to the playoffs. Opting to field first, the Tuskers bowlers were impressive as they bundled out the Rajasthan Royals for just 97 runs. With an easy target to chase down, the Kochi Tuskers' batters came out with an aggressive intent to boost their net run rate. Brendon McCullum led the charge with an explosive attack upfront, hitting 29 runs off just 12 deliveries. Brad Hodge also contributed with 33 runs off 17 balls. Despite losing 2 wickets in the powerplay, the Tuskers aggregated a massive 87 runs on the board, sealing a lopsided victory and the fourth most runs in the powerplay in IPL history to date.

5. PBKS vs SRH, 2014 (86/1 runs)

The fifth-highest score in the powerplay in IPL belongs to Manan Vohra and Wriddhiman Saha as they provided a brilliant start to the chase for Kings XI Punjab when they aggressively took on the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers. Vohra scored a quickfire 47 off just 20 deliveries, while Saha was equally destructive with 54 off 26 balls. Together, they took the score to an impressive 86/1 in the powerplay overs, putting KXIP in a strong position to chase down the target of 212 runs. The rest of the KXIP batsmen also played their part, helping the team secure a comfortable six-wicket victory with 1.2 overs still remaining in the match. It remains fifth on the list of power play highest scores in IPL.

The records for the most runs scored in the powerplay in the IPL are a testament to the importance of this phase of the game. While teams have achieved some impressive scores, it is the individual performances of players like Suresh Raina and Chris Lynn that have stood out in this regard. These records will continue to be broken as players strive to make their mark on the IPL and secure their place in history as some of the best performers in the tournament's powerplay.