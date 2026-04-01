On This Day in Cricket - April 1

With the start of a new month, April has a lot in store for cricketing fans in terms of memories and birthdays of their favourite players. In 1984, India’s former opener and one of the most stylish batsmen, Murali Vijay, was born. In 1973, Chennai Super Kings coach and player, Stephen Fleming, was born today. In the T20 World Cup 2014, the West Indies defeated Pakistan by 84 runs. In 1941, India’s former player Ajit Wadekar was born today.

On This Day - April 1, 1984 - Murali Vijay was Born Today

A talented and stylish batsman, Murali Vijay was born on 1st April 1984 in Chennai. With his elegant shots, Murali Vijay soon established himself as the top-order batter who knew how to take the bowling attacks. The test format proved to be his best one as he made 3982 runs at an average of 38.28. He made 12 centuries for the Indian team, along with 15 fifty-plus scores for the team.

(Murali Vijay was born on 1st April, 1984)

Talking about the ODI Format, he failed to grab his chances, and in the 17 matches played, Vijay made just 339 runs at an average of 21.18 while maintaining a strike rate of 66.99. The third format, T20I, saw Murali Vijay playing just 9 matches for the Indian team and getting only 169 runs at an average of 18.77.

On This Day - April 1, 1973 - Stephen Fleming was Born Today

New Zealand’s player Stephen Fleming was born on 1st April 1973, and he went on to become a superstar for the team. Starting with the Test format, Fleming played 111 test matches for the team and smashed 7172 runs with an average of 40.06 and 9 hundreds to his name.

(Stephen Fleming was born on 1st April, 1973)

Coming to the ODI Format, Fleming proved to be the match-winner for the New Zealand team, and in the 280 matches, he got 8037 runs at an average of 32.40 and a strike rate of 71.49. The T20I format proved to be a little challenging for him as he played just 5 matches and smashed 110 runs at an average of 22.00 and a strike rate of 129.41.

On This Day - April 1, 2014 - West Indies defeats Pakistan by 84 Runs

The match where the West Indies cricket team dominated the Pakistan national cricket team ended in a huge 84-run victory at Mirpur in the 2014 World T20. Batting first, West Indies scored 166 for 6 in 20 overs. Dwayne Bravo played a key role with 46 off 26 balls, hitting 2 fours and 4 sixes. Captain Daren Sammy gave a strong finish with an unbeaten 42 off 20 balls, while Lendl Simmons added 31 to steady the innings after early wickets. In reply, Pakistan had a terrible start and never recovered.

(West Indies defeated Pakistan by 84 runs)

They were reduced to 1 for 2 and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Mohammad Hafeez top-scored with just 19, while no other batter could build a partnership. Pakistan were bowled out for only 82 in 17.5 overs. West Indies bowlers were outstanding, with Samuel Badree and Sunil Narine taking 3 wickets each, while Andre Russell picked up 2. It was a complete performance from the West Indies in both innings.

On This Day - April 1, 2025 - Punjab Kings defeats Lucknow Super Giants by 8 Wickets

As the Punjab Kings faced Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, it turned into a one-sided chase as Punjab won by 8 wickets with 22 balls remaining. Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants scored 171 for 7 in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran led the scoring with 44 off 30 balls, while Ayush Badoni added 41 and Abdul Samad played a quick 27 off 12 balls towards the end. However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets.

(Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets)

In reply, Punjab Kings chased the target comfortably in just 16.2 overs, scoring 177 for 2. Prabhsimran Singh starred with a brilliant 69 off 34 balls, hitting 9 fours and 3 sixes. Shreyas Iyer played a captain’s knock with an unbeaten 52 off 30 balls, while Nehal Wadhera finished the game strongly with 43 not out off 25 balls. Punjab dominated the chase with aggressive batting and secured a comfortable victory.