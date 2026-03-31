On This Day in Cricket - March 31

With the calendar flipping to 31 March, the cricket fans will be welcomed with a number of memories of the game. The day belongs to South Africa’s player Hashim Amla, who was born in 1983. In 1992, Australia’s spinner and the man who has been their weapon in the white ball format, Adam Zampa, was born. In 2023, the Gujarat Titans defeated the Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the season. In 2019, Australia defeated Pakistan by 20 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

On This Day - March 31, 2016 - West Indies defeats India by 7 Wickets

The Semi-Finals of the ICC World Twenty20 2016 saw the West Indies cricket team defeat the India national cricket team by 7 wickets in a high-scoring game at Mumbai. Batting first, India posted a strong total of 192 for 2 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli led the innings with an unbeaten 89 off 47 balls, hitting 11 fours and 1 six. He was well supported by Rohit Sharma with 43 and Ajinkya Rahane with 40, giving India a solid platform.

(West Indies defeated India by 7 wickets)

In reply, the West Indies chased down the target in 19.4 overs, scoring 196 for 3. Lendl Simmons played a match-winning knock of 82 not out off 51 balls, while Johnson Charles added 52 at the top. After early wickets, Andre Russell changed the game with a quick 43 not out off 20 balls. West Indies held their nerve in the final overs to complete the chase and secure a place in the final.

On This Day - March 31, 1983 - Hashim Amla was Born Today

South Africa has always been a place where batting has been tough, and to make it look easy, one needs to be technically stable. Such was the case with Hashim Amla, who was born on 31st March, 1983 in Durban, Natal. In his career of 124 test matches, Amla managed to score 9282 runs at an average of 46.64, along with 28 centuries to his name.

(Hashim Amla was born on 31st March, 1983)

The same impact followed in his ODI career, where he played 181 matches and scored 8113 runs at an average of 49.46 and a strike rate of 88.39. His 27 centuries allowed him to be ranked as one of the best players in the ODI format. Coming to the T20I format, he played 44 matches and scored 1277 runs while averaging 33.60 with the bat.

On This Day - March 31, 1992 - Adam Zampa was Born Today

Australia’s spinner and the bowler who has been one of the finest players in the white-ball formats, Adam Zampa, was born on 31st March 1992. In the ODI Format, Adam Zampa has played 116 matches for the team and has picked up 196 wickets at an average of 28.59 and an economy rate of 5.56.

(Adam Zampa was born on 31st March, 1992)

Coming to the T20I format, Zampa has been the key spinner for the team and has taken 147 wickets at an average of 20.63 and an economy rate of 7.37. In the 2021 T20 World Cup, Adam Zampa picked 13 wickets in the 7 matches and helped Australia lift the World Cup. Talking about the 2023 ODI World Cup, he got 23 wickets in the 11 matches played.

On This Day - March 31, 2023 - Gujarat Titans defeats Chennai Super Kings by 5 Wickets

The first match of the Indian Premier League 2023 saw Gujarat Titans defeat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in Ahmedabad. Batting first, CSK scored 178 for 7 in 20 overs, powered by a brilliant innings from Ruturaj Gaikwad, who made 92 off 50 balls with 4 fours and 9 sixes. He dominated the innings, while Moeen Ali added 23 and Shivam Dube chipped in with 19. Rashid Khan was the standout bowler for GT with 2 for 26, supported by Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph with 2 wickets each.

(Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets)

Chasing 179, the Gujarat Titans got off to a strong start. Shubman Gill played a key role with 63 off 36 balls, while Wriddhiman Saha gave early momentum with 25. Sai Sudharsan contributed 22, and Vijay Shankar scored 27 to keep the chase on track. Despite losing a few wickets in the middle overs, Rahul Tewatia stayed calm at the end with 15 not out. Rashid Khan finished the game in style with an unbeaten 10 off just 3 balls. GT chased down the target in 19.2 overs, sealing a confident win with 4 balls remaining.