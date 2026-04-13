On This Day in Cricket - April 13

The day of April 13 is often seen as the day of birthdays for the cricketers, and it starts with Adam Milne, who was born in 1992 and proved to be a premium bowler for New Zealand. In the same year, Australia’s domestic star and the fielder who rarely drops a catch, Jordan Silk, was born. In 1997, India’s finisher and a gun fielder, Ramandeep Singh, was born. In 1984, India won the first edition of the Asia Cup by defeating Pakistan under the captaincy of Sunil Gavaskar.

On This Day - April 13, 2025 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeats Rajasthan Royals by 9 Wickets

The 28th match of the IPL 2025 took place on 13th April between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. After electing to field first, Royal Challengers Bengaluru managed to put up a commanding performance as in the 20 overs, Rajasthan Royals managed just 173 runs with the loss of 4 wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 75 runs off 47 balls while Dhruv Jurel’s 35 runs off 23 balls allowed them to have a par score.

(Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets)

During the chase, Royal Challengers Bengaluru came out with all the guns blazing as Phil Salt scored 65 runs off 33 balls at a strike rate of 196.96 while Virat Kohli got 62 runs off 45 balls with a strike rate of 137.77. At the end, Devdutt Padikkal finished the match with 40 runs off 28 balls as RCB won the match by 9 wickets.

On This Day - April 13, 1992 - Adam Milne was Born Today

The bowler from New Zealand who has pace, line, and a perfect length, Adam Milne, was born on 13th April 1992 in Palmerston North. Starting with the ODI Format, Adam Milne has played 50 matches for the New Zealand team and has picked up 57 wickets at an average of 35.56 while having a strike rate of 39.3 and a 4-wicket haul to his name.

(Adam Milne was born on 13th April, 1992)

Talking about the T20Is, Adam Milne has taken 65 wickets from the 56 matches played and has an average of 24.64 while holding an economy rate of 8.30 for the team. Across the globe, he has taken part in several T20 Leagues such as IPL, SA20, PSL, ILT20, and many more, where his record of 258 wickets in 226 matches at an average of 23.23 speaks for his calibre.

On This Day - April 13, 1997 - Ramandeep Singh was Born Today

India has been a place for the top-tier batters, and another name that was added to the list on 13th April, 1997 was Ramandeep Singh. Being a player who has played for the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, he has experience of 35 matches in the League and has scored 231 runs at an average of 19.25 and a strike rate of 154.00.

(Ramandeep Singh was born on 13th April, 1997)

Making his debut for the Indian T20I team on 13th November, 2024, smashed 15 runs off just 6 balls with a strike rate of 250.000 and showed why he is the finisher that the Indian team needs in the next few years. Moving further, his List A record of 40 matches and scoring 709 runs at an average of 33.76 and a strike rate of 106.77 allows him to play freely.

On This Day - April 13, 1984 - India defeats Pakistan by 54 runs to win the First Edition of the Asia Cup

Playing the first edition of the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan met in the Finals of the tournament on 13th April, 1984 at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium. The Indian team managed to bat first in the game and was able to score 188 runs with the loss of 4 wickets in the 46 overs played.

(India defeated Pakistan by 54 runs in the Finals of the Asia Cup 1984)

The opener Surinder Khanna scored 56 runs off 72 balls, while Sandeep Patil got 43 runs off 50 balls in the innings. Chasing a modest target, the Pakistan team failed to get a proper start and hence were bundled out for 134 runs in 39.4 overs. Roger Binny picked up 3 wickets in his 9.4 overs, while Ravi Shastri ended up with figures of 3/40 in his 10 overs.