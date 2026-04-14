On This Day in Cricket - April 14

As we move to the day of April 14, there are certain cricketing events that have taken place on this day. In 1984, South Africa’s player and star performer JP Duminy was born, who became a valuable addition in the middle order. In 2025, MS Dhoni’s 26 runs off 11 balls helped him get his 18th IPL Man of the Match award. In 2024, the Rajasthan Royals defeated the Punjab Kings by 3 wickets in a low-scoring thriller. In 2016, the Mumbai Indians defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets as Rohit Sharma scored 84 runs.

On This Day - April 14, 1984 - JP Duminy was Born Today

JP Duminy, or Jean-Paul Duminy, was born on April 14, 1984, in Strandfontein, Cape Town, Cape Province, and then he went on to play for the South African team. Being a valuable member of the team in the middle order, he played 46 test matches and in the 74 innings, he scored 2103 runs at an average of 32.85 and a strike rate of 46.28 while scoring 6 centuries for the team.

(JP Duminy was born on 14th April, 1984)

In the 199 ODI matches, he scored 5117 runs at an average of 36.81 and a strike rate of 84.55 for the team. In the bowling department, he picked up 69 wickets at an average of 45.55. The T20I format saw him get 81 opportunities for the South African team and he got 1934 runs at an average of 38.68 and a strike rate of 126.24 for the team.

On This Day - April 14, 2025 - MS Dhoni wins his 18th Man of the Match award in IPL

On 13th April 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, Chennai Super Kings played against the Lucknow Super Giants in the 30th match of the tournament. While batting first, LSG managed to score 166 runs with the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 overs as Rishabh Pant got 63 runs off 49 balls, while Abdul Samad finished with 20 runs off 11 balls in the innings.

(MS Dhoni smashed 26 runs off 11 balls against LSG)

During the chase, Chennai Super Kings started off well as Rachin Ravindra and Shaik Rasheed got 52 runs in the first 5 overs. At the end, Shivam Dube scored 43 runs from 37 balls while MS Dhoni came out with all the guns blazing and got 26 runs off just 11 balls with a strike rate of 236.36. For his innings, MS Dhoni was awarded the Man of the Match award as CSK won by 5 wickets.

On This Day - April 14, 2024 - Rajasthan Royals defeats Punjab Kings by 3 Wickets

The match where Punjab Kings faced Rajasthan Royals at Mullanpur turned into a last over thriller, with Rajasthan chasing down 148 to win by 3 wickets with just 1 ball left. Batting first, Punjab Kings managed 147 for 8 in 20 overs. Their innings never really got full momentum, although Jitesh Sharma scored 29 off 24 and Ashutosh Sharma played a quick knock of 31 off 16. Liam Livingstone added 21, but regular wickets kept the total under control.

(Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by 3 wickets)

Keshav Maharaj and Avesh Khan picked up 2 wickets each. In reply, Rajasthan Royals got a solid start through Yashasvi Jaiswal who made 39. Contributions from Riyan Parag 23 and Sanju Samson 18 kept them in the chase. The game went deep, but Shimron Hetmyer finished it brilliantly with an unbeaten 27 off just 10 balls. With the ball, Kagiso Rabada stood out for Punjab with 2 for 18, but it was not enough as Rajasthan sealed a close win.

On This Day - April 14, 2016 - Mumbai Indians defeats Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 Wickets

In 2016, the Mumbai Indians chased down a strong target to defeat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets at Eden Gardens with 5 balls remaining. Batting first, Kolkata posted 187 for 5 in 20 overs. Gautam Gambhir led from the front with 64 off 52 balls, while Manish Pandey played a brilliant knock of 52 off 29.

(Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets)

Andre Russell added late firepower with 36 off just 17 balls. For Mumbai, Mitchell McClenaghan was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 25. In reply, Mumbai got a solid start and were guided by a superb unbeaten 84 from Rohit Sharma, who controlled the chase perfectly. Jos Buttler supported him well with a quick 41 off 22 balls, while McClenaghan chipped in with a rapid 20. Mumbai chased 188 in 19.1 overs, sealing a confident win.