On This Day in Cricket - April 17

Moving to the 17th day of April, the cricket fans have a chance to celebrate the birthday of some of the Legends like Muthiah Muralidaran, the Sri Lankan Legend who was born in 1972. In 1977, India’s batter and the man who played 57 matches for the Indian team, Dinesh Mongia, was born. In 2024, the Delhi Capitals defeated the Gujarat Titans in a low-scoring match by 6 wickets. In 2023, the Chennai Super Kings defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 8 runs in a high-scoring match.

On This Day - April 17, 1972 - Muthiah Muralidaran was Born Today

A Sri Lankan Legend and the bowler who took 800 wickets in Test Cricket, Muthiah Muralidaran was born on 17th April, 1972 in Kandy. Making his debut for the Sri Lankan team in 1992 in test cricket, he played 133 matches and picked 800 wickets at an average of 22.72 and an economy rate of 2.47. With 22 10-wicket hauls, he is referred to as the most successful bowler in this format.

(Muthiah Muralidaran was Born on 17th April, 1972)

Coming to the ODI Format, he played 350 matches for the Sri Lankan team and was able to pick 534 wickets while averaging 23.08 with the ball and an economy rate of 3.93. The T20I Format proved to be the one where he played just 12 matches and was able to get 13 wickets with an average of 22.84 and keeping an economy rate of 6.31.

On This Day - April 17, 1977 - Dinesh Mongia was Born Today

Playing for the Indian team and having some brilliant innings in his career, Dinesh Mongia was born on 17th April, 1977 in Chandigarh. He officially made his debut for the Indian team in 2001 against Australia at Pune, and from there he went on to play 57 ODI matches for them. Scoring 1230 runs at an average of 27.95 and a strike rate of 71.47, he was an integral part of the middle order.

(Dinesh Mongia was born on 17th April, 1977)

In the T20I Format, he played just 1 game and scored 38 runs with a strike rate of 84.44. Talking about his List A Career, Dinesh played a total of 198 matches and scored 5535 runs at an average of 35.25 with 10 centuries to his name. His last match for the Indian team came on 12th May 2007 against Bangladesh at Mirpur.

On This Day - April 17, 2024 - Delhi Capitals defeats Gujarat Titans by 6 Wickets

Playing the 32nd match of the IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Delhi Capitals delivered a dominant performance to defeat Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets with 67 balls remaining. After choosing to bowl first, Delhi produced a clinical effort with the ball. Gujarat Titans struggled from the start and were bowled out for just 89 runs in 17.3 overs. Rashid Khan was the only batter to show resistance with 31 runs, while the rest of the lineup failed to build partnerships.

(Delhi Capitals defeated Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets)

Mukesh Kumar led the attack with 3 wickets, and Ishant Sharma chipped in with 2 wickets. Chasing a small target of 90, Delhi Capitals attacked from the beginning. Jake Fraser-McGurk scored a quick 20 off 10 balls, while Shai Hope added 19 off 10. Captain Rishabh Pant stayed unbeaten on 16 and guided the team home in just 8.5 overs.

On This Day - April 17, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings defeats Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 8 Runs

During the IPL 2023 clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs in a high-scoring contest. Batting first, CSK posted a massive 226 for 6 in 20 overs. Devon Conway led the innings with a brilliant 83 off 45 balls, while Shivam Dube smashed 52 off 27. Ajinkya Rahane also contributed 37 off 20 to keep the momentum strong.

(Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 8 runs)

In reply, RCB came out aggressively but lost Virat Kohli early. Faf du Plessis scored 62 off 33, and Glenn Maxwell played a stunning knock of 76 off 36 balls, keeping the chase alive. However, regular wickets in the final overs slowed them down. RCB finished at 218 for 8, falling just short despite a strong start. Tushar Deshpande picked up 3 wickets, while Matheesha Pathirana took 2 crucial wickets. Conway was named Player of the Match for his match-winning innings in a thrilling run fest.