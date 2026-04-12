On This Day in Cricket - April 12

As we move to day 12 of the month of April, the cricketing world celebrates some of the best matches and events that took place on this day. In 2004, Brian Lara became the first batsman in the Test format to touch the 400 runs mark in an innings. In 2025, Abhishek Sharma’s 141 runs off 55 balls helped the Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat the Punjab Kings by 8 wickets. In 2024, the Delhi Capitals defeated the Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets as Kuldeep Yadav picked 3 wickets for the team.

On This Day - April 12, 2025 - Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Punjab Kings by 8 wickets

The day when Abhishek Sharma took out the chit that had “This one is for Orange Army”, it was 12th April, 2025, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad, where Sunrisers Hyderabad met Punjab Kings. Winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Punjab Kings made 245 runs with the loss of 6 wickets in their 20 overs.‌

(Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings by 8 wickets)

It was Shreyas Iyer’s innings of 82 runs in 36 balls and Marcus Stoinis's late finish of 34 runs from 11 balls, which allowed Punjab Kings to post a big total. To chase such a big target, SRH needed a strong start, and it was the pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma that made it possible. Head scored 66 runs off 37 balls while Abhishek Sharma made 141 runs off 55 balls with a strike rate of 256.36 as the Orange Army chased the target in 18.3 overs.

On This Day - April 12, 2018 - Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Mumbai Indians by 1 wicket

Another match, which was played on April 12 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad, the Mumbai Indians came up against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and after losing the toss, the Men in Blue were invited to bat first. With a poor start, the Mumbai Indians failed to get a big total and finished at 147 runs with the loss of 8 wickets. Even Lewis scored 29 runs off 17 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav got 28 runs off 31 balls.

(Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by 1 wicket)

Chasing a modest target, Sunrisers Hyderabad came out with all guns blazing. With an opening partnership of 62 runs, they looked set for a big win, but Mayank Markande picked 4/23 in his 4 overs. At the end, it was Deepak Hooda who got 32 runs off 25 balls and helped the Sunrisers Hyderabad to win the match by 1 wicket.

On This Day - April 12, 2004 - Brian Lara gets 400 Runs in an Innings of Test Cricket

When Brian Lara walked out to bat at the Antigua Recreation Ground in April 2004, he created one of the greatest moments in Test cricket history. Leading West Indies, Lara produced an unbeaten 400 against England, becoming the first player ever to reach this landmark in Test matches. He faced 582 balls and spent 778 minutes at the crease, showing immense patience and control. His innings included 43 boundaries and 4 sixes, as he dominated the English bowlers across nearly 202 overs.

(Brian Lara scored 400 runs in an Innings of Test Cricket)

Lara built crucial partnerships along the way, especially with Ramnaresh Sarwan, who scored 90, and Ridley Jacobs, who added a valuable 107 not out. Thanks to Lara’s historic effort, the West Indies declared at a massive 751 for 5. England struggled in reply and were forced to follow on, although they managed to save the match with a strong second innings.

On This Day - April 12, 2024 - Delhi Capitals defeats Lucknow Super Giants by 6 Wickets

Playing the 26th match of the IPL 2024, Lucknow Super Giants faced Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, where Delhi secured a comfortable 6-wicket win with 11 balls remaining. Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants posted 167 for 7 in 20 overs. KL Rahul led from the front with a quick 39 off 22 balls, while Ayush Badoni played a crucial unbeaten knock of 55 off 35 balls. Arshad Khan added a valuable 20 not out late in the innings.

(Delhi Capitals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets)

For Delhi, Kuldeep Yadav was outstanding with the ball, picking up 3 for 20 in his 4 overs. In reply, Delhi Capitals chased the target in 18.1 overs, finishing at 170 for 4. Jake Fraser-McGurk starred with a powerful 55 off 35 balls, while Rishabh Pant contributed 41 off 24. Tristan Stubbs and Shai Hope guided the team home calmly. Kuldeep Yadav was named Player of the Match for his match-winning spell.