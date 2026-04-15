On This Day in Cricket - April 15

With the calendar shifting to April 15, we will be discussing some of the breathtaking events that have taken place on this day. In 1963, India’s former player Manoj Prabhakar was born, who played 130 ODIs for the team. In 1997, Australia’s women’s cricketer Ashleigh Katherine Gardner was born on 15th April and has been a brilliant player for the team. In 2025, the Punjab Kings defended a total of 111 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders. In 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored the highest total of the IPL against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

On This Day - April 15, 2024 - Sunrisers Hyderabad scores 287 Runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

A record-chasing match unfolded at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs in a high-scoring thriller. Batting first, SRH posted a massive 287 for 3 in 20 overs. Travis Head led the charge with a stunning 102 off 41 balls, smashing 9 fours and 8 sixes. He received strong support from Heinrich Klaasen, who blasted 67 off 31 balls.

(Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs)

Abdul Samad added a quick 37 off just 10 balls, while Aiden Markram remained unbeaten on 32. RCB bowlers struggled badly, with no one able to control the run flow. In reply, RCB fought hard and reached 262 for 7 but fell short. Dinesh Karthik played a brilliant knock of 83 off 35 balls, while Faf du Plessis scored 62 and Virat Kohli added 42. However, regular wickets hurt their chase. Pat Cummins picked up 3 wickets, while Mayank Markande took 2. Head was named Player of the Match for his match-winning century.

On This Day - April 15, 1963 - Manoj Prabhakar was Born Today

A career that had a mix of cricket and controversies, Manoj Prabhakar was born on 15th April, 1963 in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. In the test format, he went on to play 39 matches, and in the 68 innings, he picked 96 wickets at an average of 37.30 and an economy rate of 2.87. Besides this, he also scored 1600 runs at an average of 32.65.

(Manoj Prabhakar was born on 15th April, 1963)

Talking about the ODIs, Manoj played 130 matches for the Indian team and got 157 wickets at an average of 28.87 and an economy rate of 4.27. His batting performance includes 1858 runs at an average of 24.12 and a strike rate of 60.26. He played his last match for the Indian team on 2nd March, 1996, and was then surrounded by match-fixing controversies.

On This Day - April 15, 1997 - Ashleigh Katherine Gardner was Born Today

Being the all-rounder that every team needs, Ashleigh Katherine Gardner was born on 15th April, 1997 in Bankstown, Sydney, New South Wales. Playing for Australia, Ashleigh has managed to get 8 test matches under her belt and has scored 326 runs at an average of 29.63, and has 3 crucial fifties to her name. Besides this, she has picked up 31 wickets while keeping an average of 19.32 for the team.

(Ashleigh Katherine Gardner was born on 15th April, 1997)

In the ODIs, she has played 93 matches and has picked up 124 wickets at an average of 22.43, while in the batting department, she has scored 1699 runs with a strike rate of 110.46 and 3 centuries to her name. In the T20Is, she has 81 wickets at an average of 20.92, while her batting statistics show that she has made 1483 runs at an average of 24.71.

On This Day - April 15, 2025 - Kolkata Knight Riders defends 111 Runs against Punjab Kings

Defending a low score of 111, the Punjab Kings produced a brilliant bowling effort to defeat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs at Mullanpur. After choosing to bat first, the Punjab Kings struggled despite a quick start. Prabhsimran Singh scored 30 off 15 balls, and Priyansh Arya added 22, but regular wickets hurt the innings. Harshit Rana was the standout bowler for Kolkata with 3 for 25, while Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine picked up 2 wickets each as PBKS were bowled out in 15.3 overs.

(Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Punjab Kings by 16 runs)

In reply, Kolkata Knight Riders began steadily but lost early wickets. Angkrish Raghuvanshi played a fighting knock of 37, and Ajinkya Rahane scored 17, but the middle order collapsed under pressure. Yuzvendra Chahal turned the game with a match-winning spell of 4 for 28, removing key batters at crucial moments. Marco Jansen also impressed with 3 wickets, while Arshdeep Singh kept things tight. KKR were eventually bowled out for 95 in 15.1 overs, falling short despite a modest target.