On This Day in Cricket - April 16

Moving to the 16th day of April, the cricket fans have a chance to go through some of the best matches that were played on this day. In 2025, the Delhi Capitals defeated the Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling super over. In 2024, Jos Buttler’s iconic knock of 107 runs off 60 balls allowed the Rajasthan Royals to defeat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets. In 2017, Rising Pune Supergiants defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 27 runs. In 2013, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Delhi Capitals in a super over.

On This Day - April 16, 2025 - Delhi Capitals defeats Rajasthan Royals in a Super Over

In the match at Delhi, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals produced a thrilling tie, both finishing on 188 in 20 overs, before Delhi won in the Super Over. Batting first, Delhi Capitals posted 188 for 5. Abishek Porel led the innings with 49 from 37 balls, while KL Rahul added 38. Tristan Stubbs played a quick unbeaten 34 off 18, and Axar Patel smashed 34 from just 14 balls to boost the total. Jofra Archer was the standout bowler for Rajasthan with 2 for 32.

(Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals in the Super Over)

In reply, Rajasthan Royals started strongly, with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring 51 and Nitish Rana matching him with a brisk 51 off 28 balls. Sanju Samson made 31 before retiring hurt, and Dhruv Jurel’s 26 kept the chase alive. Rajasthan reached 188 for 4, forcing a Super Over. Rajasthan managed 11 runs in the Super Over, while Delhi chased it comfortably, scoring 13 without loss.

On This Day - April 16, 2024 - Rajasthan Royals defeats Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 Wickets

One of the thrillers of the IPL came on 16th April, 2024, at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, when Rajasthan Royals met Kolkata Knight Riders in the 31st match of the tournament. Batting first against the Men in Pink, Kolkata managed to score 223 runs with the loss of 6 wickets as Sunil Narine scored 109 runs in 56 balls, while Rinku Singh gave the finishing touch of 20 runs in 9 balls.

(Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets)

Chasing such a big target, the Rajasthan Royals failed to start well and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. At 121/6 in 12.2 overs, the innings relied on Jos Buttler, who kept the team in the chase. With the team needing 46 runs off 18 balls, Jos Buttler played a brilliant innings and finished with 107 runs off 60 balls.

On This Day - April 16, 2017 - Rising Pune Supergiants defeats Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 27 runs

The 17th match of the IPL 2017, which took place on 16th April at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, ended up being in favour of Rising Pune Supergiants, who defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 27 runs. Batting first in the match, Rising Pune Supergiants posted a target of 161 runs with the loss of 8 wickets in their 20 overs.

(Rising Pune Supergiants defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 27 runs)

The top four of the team, Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith, and MS Dhoni reached double figures while Manoj Tiwary scored 27 runs off 11 balls. During the chase, RCB started poorly and with Virat Kohli scoring 28 runs off 19 balls and AB de Villiers getting 29 runs off 30 balls, they failed to chase the total. RCB finished at 134 runs with the loss of 9 wickets in their 20 overs as they lost the match by 27 runs.

On This Day - April 16, 2013 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeats Delhi Daredevils in a Super Over

Getting to 2013, a dramatic clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium ended in a thrilling tie before RCB sealed the win in the Super Over. Delhi posted 152 for 5 in 20 overs. Mahela Jayawardene led with 28, while Kedar Jadhav scored an unbeaten 29 and Irfan Pathan added a quick 19. For RCB, Jaydev Unadkat picked up 2 wickets and Vinay Kumar bowled economically. In reply, RCB also finished at 152 for 7.

(Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Delhi Daredevils in a super over)

Virat Kohli played a key knock of 65 off 50 balls, supported by AB de Villiers with 39. However, late wickets from Umesh Yadav, who took 2 for 22, pushed the match into a tie. In the Super Over, RCB scored 15 runs through Gayle and de Villiers. Delhi managed only 11, losing 2 quick wickets to Rampaul, handing RCB a narrow but exciting win.