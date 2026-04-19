On This Day in Cricket - April 19

With the calendar reaching the 19th day of April, the cricket fans can celebrate the birthday of Australian Legend, Jason Neil Gillespie, who was born in 1975 and played 71 matches for the team. In 1995, India’s player and an IPL star, Deepak Hooda, was born. In 2024, Lucknow Super Giants defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets as KL Rahul scored 82 runs. In 2023, Lucknow Super Giants defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in a thrilling chase.

On This Day - April 19, 1975 - Jason Neil Gillespie was Born Today

A night-watchman who has a double-century to his name, Jason Neil Gillespie was born on 19th April, 1975 in Darlinghurst, Sydney, New South Wales. For the Australian team, he played 71 matches and picked up 259 wickets at an average of 26.13 and an economy rate of 2.85. As a batter, Gillespie became a proper player for the team and recorded 1218 runs at an average of 18.73, and his highest score of 201* is a story for ages.

(Jason Neil Gillespie was Born on 19th April, 1975)

The ODI Format saw him featuring in 97 matches, and he picked 142 wickets while keeping an average of 25.42 and an economy rate of 4.21. In the T20I Format, he played just 1 match for the Australian team, where he scored 24 runs with a strike rate of 133.33 and also picked up a wicket.

On This Day - April 19, 1995 - Deepak Hooda was Born Today

Being an all-rounder who has the ability to bat at any position, Deepak Hooda was born on 19th April, 1995 in Rohtak, Haryana, India. In the IPL, Deepak Hooda played for Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, and Punjab Kings as he scored 1496 runs in 125 matches with an average of 17.60 and a strike rate of 127.64.

(Deepak Hooda was born on 19th April, 1995)

For the Indian team, Deepak Hooda made his debut on 6th February, 2022 in T20Is where he scored 368 runs in 21 matches at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 147.20, including a century too. Talking about the ODIs, Deepak Hooda made 153 runs in the 10 matches played and had an average of 25.50 with a strike rate of 80.95.

On This Day - April 19, 2024 - Lucknow Super Giants defeats Chennai Super Kings by 8 Wickets

The 34th match of the IPL 2024 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Chennai Super Kings was played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on 19th April, 2024. While batting first on a sluggish pitch, the Chennai Super Kings made 176 runs with the loss of 6 wickets as Ajinkya Rahane scored 36 runs off 24 balls while Ravindra Jadeja made 57 runs off 40 balls.

(Lucknow Super Giants defeated Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets)

At the end, MS Dhoni produced 28 runs from 9 balls with a strike rate of 311.11. For the run chase, the Lucknow Super Giants needed a positive start, and it was the pair of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock who made things easier for the team. With a partnership of 134 runs for the first wicket, both players helped the team to chase the target easily as in the 19th over, the team reached 180 runs with the loss of 2 wickets and won the match by 8 wickets.

On This Day - April 19, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants defeats Rajasthan Royals by 10 Runs

During the 26th match of the IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants secured a tight 10-run win over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Batting first, LSG scored 154 for 7 in 20 overs. Kyle Mayers was the top scorer with 51 off 42 balls, while KL Rahul added 39. Nicholas Pooran chipped in with 29, and Marcus Stoinis contributed 21 runs. Among the RR bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin stood out with 2 wickets, while Trent Boult and Jason Holder picked up 1 each.

(Lucknow Super Giants defeated Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs)

In reply, Rajasthan Royals managed 144 for 6 in their 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 44, and Jos Buttler made 40, giving RR a steady start. However, the middle order failed to keep up the required rate. Devdutt Padikkal added 26, but the chase slipped away in the final overs. Avesh Khan played a key role with the ball, taking 3 wickets, while Marcus Stoinis picked up 2 important wickets.