On This Day in Cricket - April 20

Being the day that has a rich history of some of the best cricket matches, April 20, 2025, saw the Mumbai Indians defeating the Chennai Super Kings by 9 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. In 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Delhi Capitals by 67 runs as Travis Head scored 89 runs in just 32 balls. In 1999, Ireland’s player Curtis Campher was born, who has played 70 T20I matches for the team. In 2016, the Mumbai Indians defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets as Rohit Sharma scored 62 runs off 44 balls.

On This Day - April 20, 2025 - Mumbai Indians defeats Chennai Super Kings by 9 Wickets

The 38th match of the IPL 2025 was played on 20th April between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. While batting first, Chennai Super Kings started poorly, but it was Ayush Mhatre’s 32 runs off 15 balls, along with fifties from Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube, which allowed them to reach 176 runs with the loss of 5 wickets in their 20 overs.

(Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 9 wickets)

Chasing a score on the Wankhede pitch has been a tricky task, and hence, the Mumbai Indians started cautiously as Ryan Rickelton played an innings of 24 runs off 19 balls. After this, Rohit Sharma scored 76 runs off 45 balls while Suryakumar Yadav got 68 runs off 30 balls as the Mumbai Indians wrapped the run chase in 15.4 overs and won the match by 9 wickets.

On This Day - April 20, 1999 - Curtis Campher was Born Today

Being the player who was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and then went on to play for Ireland team, Curtis Campher was born on 20th April, 1999. Making his debut for the Ireland team on the 30th July, 2020, in the ODI format, he has played 43 matches and has scored 1113 runs at an average of 33.72 with a strike rate of 78.99. Being an all-rounder, he has picked 32 wickets at an average of 34.43.

(Curtis Campher was born on 20th April, 1999)

Coming to the Test format, Campher has featured in 9 matches and has scored 462 runs with an average of 27.17, which also includes a century and a half-century for the team. In the T20I format, Campher has proved his worth with 1067 runs in 70 matches at a strike rate of 124.50, and as a bowler, he has got 32 wickets for the team.

On This Day - April 20, 2024 - Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Delhi Capitals by 67 Runs

Playing against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Delhi Capitals faced a tough night at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as SRH secured a dominant 67-run victory in their Indian Premier League 2024 clash. Batting first, SRH posted a massive 266 for 7 in 20 overs, one of the highest totals of the season. The foundation was laid by Travis Head, who smashed 89 off just 32 balls with 11 fours and 6 sixes.

(Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals by 67 runs)

He was well supported by Abhishek Sharma, who blasted 46 off 12 balls, as the pair powered SRH to 125 without loss in the powerplay. Later, Shahbaz Ahmed added an unbeaten 59 to push the total beyond 260. In reply, DC started aggressively but kept losing wickets. Jake Fraser-McGurk scored a quick 65 off 18 balls, while Rishabh Pant made 44. However, the chase collapsed as DC were bowled out for 199 in 19.1 overs. T Natarajan starred with the ball, taking 4 wickets for just 19 runs, sealing a comfortable win for SRH.

On This Day - April 20, 2016 - Mumbai Indians defeats Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 Wickets

In the 14th match of the Indian Premier League 2016 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets with 12 balls to spare. Batting first, RCB posted 170 for 7 in 20 overs. Travis Head top scored with 37 off 24 balls, while Virat Kohli made 33 and AB de Villiers added 29.

(Mumbai Indians defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets)

Jasprit Bumrah was the standout bowler with 3 for 31, and Krunal Pandya picked up 2 for 27. In reply, Mumbai chased the target comfortably, reaching 171 for 4 in 18 overs. Rohit Sharma led from the front with 62 off 44 balls and was named Player of the Match. He received good support from Ambati Rayudu, who scored 31, and Jos Buttler, who smashed 28 off 14 balls. Kieron Pollard finished the chase with an unbeaten 39.