On This Day in Cricket - April 21

Moving forward to the 21st April, the cricket fans have witnessed some epic matches over the years. In 2025, it was Shubman Gill’s innings of 90 runs from 55 balls, which helped the Gujarat Titans defeat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 39 runs. In 2024, the Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by just 1 run in a high-scoring match. In 2019, Royal Challengers Bengaluru came out on top against the Chennai Super Kings by just 1 run at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

On This Day - April 21, 1988 - Frank Dimuth Madushanka Karunaratne was Born Today

The player from Sri Lanka who has played 100 Test matches for the team, Frank Dimuth Madushanka Karunaratne, was born on 21st April 1988 in Colombo. In the Test format, Dimuth played a total of 100 test matches for the Sri Lankan team and was able to score 7222 runs at an average of 39.25. His strike rate of 51.49 allowed him to be a proper test match opener as he got 16 centuries to his name, along with 39 half-centuries.

(Frank Dimuth Madushanka Karunaratne was born on 21st April, 1988)

In the ODI Format, he played 50 matches for the Sri Lankan team and scored 1316 runs at an average of 31.33 and a strike rate of 79.56. In this format, he scored a century and 11 half-centuries. From the test cricket, Frank Dimuth Madushanka Karunaratne finally retired on the 9th February 2025 after playing his last match against Australia.

On This Day - April 21, 2025 - Gujarat Titans defeats Kolkata Knight Riders by 39 Runs

In the 39th match of the IPL 2025, the Gujarat Titans were up against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on 21st April. With the visitors batting first, they started well, and it was Shubman Gill who blasted 90 runs off 55 balls while his partner, Sai Sudharsan, got 52 runs off 36 balls.

(Gujarat Titans defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 39 runs)

To finish off the innings, Jos Buttler scored 41 runs from 23 balls, while M Shahrukh Khan played an innings of 11 runs from 5 balls as the team ended up on 198 runs with the loss of 3 wickets in their 20 overs. Chasing such a big target, Kolkata Knight Riders had to start well but they failed as in the batting line-up, only Ajinkya Rahane got 50 runs off 36 balls while Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 27 runs off 13 balls as they finished at 159 runs with the loss of 8 wickets in their 20 overs.

On This Day - April 21, 2024 - Kolkata Knight Riders defeats Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 1 Run

The 1 run win by Kolkata Knight Riders over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens turned out to be one of the closest matches of the Indian Premier League 2024 season. Batting first, KKR posted a huge total of 222 for 6 in 20 overs. Phil Salt gave a flying start with 48 off just 14 balls, while Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings with a steady 50.

(Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 1 run)

In the final overs, Andre Russell remained unbeaten on 27 and added quick runs with Ramandeep Singh to push the score past 220. In reply, RCB almost pulled off the chase with a strong middle order effort. Will Jacks scored 55 and Rajat Patidar added 52, putting the team in a great position. However, wickets at key moments slowed them down. Russell turned the game with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 25 runs, while Sunil Narine and Harshit Rana also contributed. Needing a few runs in the last over, RCB fell short by just 1 run, finishing on 221.

On This Day - April 21, 2019 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeats Chennai Super Kings by 1 Run

During the thrilling clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the Indian Premier League 2019 season, fans witnessed a last ball finish as RCB secured a narrow 1 run win. Batting first, RCB scored 161 for 7 in 20 overs. Parthiv Patel led the innings with a solid 53 off 37 balls, while Moeen Ali added a quick 26.

(Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeats Chennai Super Kings by 1 run)

Contributions from AB de Villiers and Akshdeep Nath helped RCB reach a competitive total. In reply, CSK had a poor start, losing early wickets and slipping to 28 for 4. However, MS Dhoni almost turned the game with a brilliant unbeaten 84 off 48 balls, hitting 7 sixes. He kept CSK in the chase till the final ball. Despite his effort, CSK finished at 160 for 8, falling short by just 1 run.