On This Day in Cricket - April 22

Being a historic day for the cricket lovers, April 22 stands as a day where the fans witnessed an epic battle between Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne in 1998 at Sharjah. In 1981, England’s consistent and one of the most reliable batters, Jonathan Trott was born on this day. Being the man or the match-refree that every cricket fan knows, Ranjan Madugalle, was born in 1959. In 2025, Delhi Capitals defeated the Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets as Mukesh Kumar picked 4/33 in the match.

On This Day - April 22, 1998 - Sachin Tendulkar’s Desert Storm goes in vain as Australia defeats India by 26 Runs

Keeping the match under check, Sachin Tendulkar delivered one of the finest all-round performances in ODI history, but India still fell short against the Australia national cricket team in a dramatic Sharjah clash. Batting first, Australia posted a strong 284 for 7 in 50 overs. Michael Bevan led the innings with a calm unbeaten 101 off 103 balls, while Mark Waugh added 81 at the top.

(Australia defeated India by 26 runs)

India’s bowlers shared the wickets, with Venkatesh Prasad taking 2 for 41. Chasing a revised target of 276 in 46 overs after a sandstorm interruption, India depended heavily on Tendulkar. He played a brilliant knock of 143 off 131 balls, hitting 9 fours and 5 sixes, and kept India in the hunt almost single-handedly. Nayan Mongia supported with 35, but wickets at key moments slowed the chase. Despite reaching 250 for 5 in 46 overs, India fell 26 runs short.

On This Day - April 22, 1981 - Ian Jonathan Leonard Trott was Born Today

Being 6ft tall and the player who was born in Cape Town, Cape Province, South Africa, Ian Jonathan Leonard Trott played for the England team. In the 52 test matches that he played, Trott scored 3835 runs at an average of 44.08 and a strike rate of 47.18 for the team. In his test career, he scored 9 centuries along with 19 half-centuries.

(Ian Jonathan Leonard Trott was born on 22nd April, 1981)

Coming to the ODI Format, Trott was able to play 68 matches and scored 2819 runs at an average of 51.25 and a strike rate of 77.06. With the help of 4 centuries and 22 half-centuries, he was able to become a reliable player for the England team. Talking about the T20I format, he has played 7 matches and in those matches, he has scored 138 runs at an average of 23.00 while keeping a strike rate of 95.83.

On This Day - April 22, 2025 - Delhi Capitals defeats Lucknow Super Giants by 8 Wickets

Meeting for the second time in the IPL on 22nd April, 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, Delhi Capitals were up against the Lucknow Super Giants. With the home team batting first, they failed to finish their innings well as the team made 159 runs with the loss of 6 wickets in their 20 overs.

(Delhi Capitals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets)

From the team, Aiden Markram scored 52 runs off 33 balls while Mitchell Marsh got 45 runs from 36 balls. At the end, Ayush Badoni scored 36 runs off just 21 balls. Chasing a tricky score, Delhi Capitals got a proper start as Abhishek Porel scored 51 runs from 36 balls while KL Rahul scored 57 runs off 42 balls in the middle order as they wrapped up the chase in 17.5 overs.

On This Day - April 22, 2024 - Rajasthan Royals defeats Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets

Scoring a century, Yashasvi Jaiswal led Rajasthan Royals to a dominant 9 wicket win over Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL 2024. After being asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians struggled early and were reduced to 20 for 3 inside the powerplay. Tilak Varma steadied the innings with a solid 65 off 45 balls, while Nehal Wadhera provided a late boost with 49 off 24.

(Rajasthan Royals defeated the Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets)

Despite their efforts, MI managed 179 for 9 in 20 overs. The star with the ball was Sandeep Sharma, who delivered a brilliant spell of 5 for 18, breaking the backbone of MI’s batting. In reply, Rajasthan Royals made the chase look easy. Jaiswal played a stunning unbeaten knock of 104 from 60 balls, hitting 9 fours and 7 sixes. He was well supported by Jos Buttler, who scored 35, and captain Sanju Samson, who remained not out on 38.Rajasthan chased down the target in just 18.4 overs, finishing at 183 for 1.