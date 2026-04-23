On This Day in Cricket - April 23

The day of records or the day of Legends, April 23, has a bright history associated with it, as in 2013, Chris Gayle scored 175 runs off just 66 balls in the IPL match against the Pune Warriors India. In 1981, the player who played for two different nations, Australia and New Zealand, Luke Ronchi, was born today. In 2025, the Mumbai Indians defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets as Trent Boult picked 4 wickets for the team. In 2024, the Lucknow Super Giants defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets as Marcus Stoinis scored 124 runs.

On This Day - April 23, 2013 - Chris Gayle scored 175 Runs against Pune Warriors India

The innings of Chris Gayle turned the match into a one sided contest as Royal Challengers Bangalore crushed Pune Warriors by 130 runs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2013. Batting first, RCB posted a massive 263 for 5 in 20 overs. Gayle played one of the greatest T20 knocks, smashing an unbeaten 175 off just 66 balls with 13 fours and 17 sixes at a strike rate above 265.

(Chris Gayle scored 175* runs in 66 balls against the Pune Warriors India)

He dominated from the start, reaching his century in only 30 balls. Tillakaratne Dilshan supported with 33, while AB de Villiers added a quick 31 off 8 balls to push the total beyond reach. In reply, Pune Warriors never looked comfortable in the chase of 264. They lost early wickets and were reduced to 42 for 4 inside 6 overs. Steven Smith top-scored with 41, while Mitchell Marsh made 24, but the rest of the batting struggled. RCB bowlers kept things tight, with Ravi Rampaul and Jaydev Unadkat picking 2 wickets each.

On This Day - April 23, 1981 - Luke Ronchi was Born Today

Being the player who has played for two different nations, Luke Ronchi, who was born on 23rd April, 1981 in Dannevirke, Manawatu, New Zealand, went on to play for Australia and then New Zealand. In his career, he has played 4 test matches and scored 319 runs at an average of 39.87, which includes two half-centuries also.

(Luke Ronchi was born on 23rd April, 1981)

Coming to the ODI Format, Luke Ronchi managed to play a total of 85 matches for the team and was able to score 1397 runs at an average of 23.67 and a strike rate of 114.50. In the same format, he has got a century and 4 half-centuries to his name. In the T20Is, Luke Ronchi proved his mettle with a good strike rate of 140.23, and in the 33 matches played, he scored 359 runs at an average of 17.95.

On This Day - April 23, 2025 - Mumbai Indians defeats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

Defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad is never an easy task, but on 23rd April, 2025, the Mumbai Indians managed to clinch a victory by 7 wickets against the hosts. Batting first at their home ground, the fans expected a proper fireworks display, but the batting order of Sunrisers Hyderabad collapsed.

(Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets)

In their 20 overs, the team managed to put up just 143 runs with the loss of 8 wickets as Heinrich Klaasen scored 71 runs off 44 balls, while Abhinav Manohar got 43 runs off 37 balls. Chasing an easy target, the Mumbai Indians relied on their openers, and it was Rohit Sharma who took the responsibility as he scored 70 runs off just 46 balls with a strike rate of 152.17. At the end, it was Suryakumar Yadav who scored 40 runs off just 19 balls to wrap things up in 15.4 overs.

On This Day - April 23, 2024 - Lucknow Super Giants defeats Chennai Super Kings by 6 Wickets

Scoring a century, Marcus Stoinis produced one of the finest chases in IPL history to guide Lucknow Super Giants to a thrilling 6-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. Chasing 211, LSG reached 213 for 4 in 19.3 overs, finishing the game with 3 balls to spare. Earlier, CSK posted a strong 210 for 4.

(Lucknow Super Giants defeated Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets)

Ruturaj Gaikwad led the innings with an unbeaten 108 off 60 balls, hitting 12 fours and 3 sixes. Shivam Dube added quick runs with 66 from 27 balls, taking CSK past 200. In reply, LSG lost early wickets, but Stoinis turned the match around with a brilliant 124 not out off 63 balls, smashing 13 fours and 6 sixes. He built key partnerships, especially with Nicholas Pooran, who scored 34 off 15. Deepak Hooda finished the chase with 17 not out.