On This Day in Cricket - April 24

The day of April 24 is widely known to be Sachin Tendulkar Day, as in 1973, the God of Cricket was born. In 1971, Sri Lanka’s player and then turning out to be an umpire, Kumar Dharmasena was born. In 2025, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs in a high run chase match. In 2024, Rishabh Pant’s 88 runs off 43 balls helped the Delhi Capitals record a win over the Gujarat Titans by just 4 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

On This Day - April 24, 1973 - Sachin Tendulkar was Born Today

Being 5ft 5in in height and being the highest run scorer in the game of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar was born on 24th April, 1973 in Bombay (now Mumbai), Maharashtra. Starting his career for the Indian team in 1989, he went on to play 200 test matches for the team and scored 15921 runs at an average of 53.78. Being the only person to score 51 centuries in the test format, he is the leading run scorer in this format.

(Sachin Tendulkar was born on 24th April, 1973)

Talking about the ODI Format, he has scored 18426 runs in 463 innings at an average of 44.83 and a strike rate of 86.23. To his name, there are 49 ODI centuries, along with a double century in this format, and he is a member of the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning team. In the T20I format, he has played just 1 match and scored 10 runs in it. Sachin Tendulkar retired from the game on 16th November, 2013.

On This Day - April 24, 1971 - Handunnettige Deepthi Priyantha Kumar Dharmasena was Born Today

The player who later turned into an umpire, Handunnettige Deepthi Priyantha Kumar Dharmasena, was born on 24th April, 1971 in Colombo and went on to play for the Sri Lankan team. Starting his career in 1993, Kumar Dharamsena played 31 test matches for the Sri Lankan team and picked 69 wickets at an average of 42.31 and an economy rate of 2.52.

(Handunnettige Deepthi Priyantha Kumar Dharmasena was Born on 24th April, 1971)

In the batting department, he made 868 runs at an average of 19.72 with 3 half-centuries to his name. Coming to the ODI Format, Handunnettige Deepthi Priyantha Kumar Dharmasena played 141 matches for the Sri Lankan team and picked up 138 wickets at an average of 36.21 and an economy rate of 4.27. As a batter, he scored 1222 runs at an average of 22.62 and a strike rate of 65.03, along with 4 half-centuries to his name.

On This Day - April 24, 2025 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeats Rajasthan Royals by 11 Runs

The match where Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium turned into a high-scoring contest, with RCB winning by 11 runs. Batting first, RCB posted 205 for 5 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli led the innings with a solid 70 off 42 balls, hitting 8 fours and 2 sixes. Devdutt Padikkal added a quick 50 off 27 balls, while Phil Salt chipped in with 26.

(Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs)

RCB maintained a strong run rate throughout and crossed 200 comfortably. In reply, Rajasthan Royals started aggressively with Yashasvi Jaiswal smashing 49 off just 19 balls. However, they lost wickets at key moments. Dhruv Jurel kept the chase alive with 47 off 34 balls, but lacked support in the end as RR finished at 194 for 9. The game turned in the final overs thanks to Josh Hazlewood, who delivered a match-winning spell of 4 for 33.

On This Day - April 24, 2024 - Delhi Capitals defeats Gujarat Titans by 4 Runs

Winning the match by 4 runs, Delhi Capitals held their nerve in a high-scoring thriller against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Batting first, Delhi posted a massive 224 for 4 in 20 overs. The innings was powered by captain Rishabh Pant, who smashed an unbeaten 88 off 43 balls with 5 fours and 8 sixes. Axar Patel also played a key role with 66 off 43 balls, adding a crucial partnership with Pant.

(Delhi Capitals defeated Gujarat Titans by 4 runs)

Tristan Stubbs added a quick 26 off just 7 balls to finish strongly. In reply, Gujarat fought hard and reached 220 for 8. Sai Sudharsan scored 65 off 39, while David Miller kept the chase alive with a blazing 55 off 23 balls. However, regular wickets hurt their momentum in the final overs. For Delhi, Rasikh Salam picked up 3 wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav took 2 crucial wickets.