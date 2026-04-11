On This Day in Cricket - April 11

The day that has a big impact on cricketing history, April 11, is the day when in 2000, Hansie Cronje admitted to match-fixing and became the matter of discussion amongst the fans. Besides this, in 1982, England’s star performer and a reliable player, Ian Bell was born. In 1989, Australia’s fast bowler and the man who should have got a statue at the Melbourne, Scott Boland was born. Born in 2002, Australia’s Jake Matthew Fraser-McGurk has become one of the most dangerous openers of the world right now.

On This Day - April 11, 1989 - Scott Boland was Born Today

Australia’s fast bowler and one of the worst nightmare for the India and England batters in the Test format, Scott Boland was born on 11th April, 1989 in Melbourne, Australia. In a short career, Scott Boland has made a big impact for the Australian team and in the Test format, he has played 19 matches where he has picked 82 wickets while averaging 18.58 and having an economy rate of 2.86 for the team.

(Scott Boland was born on 11th April, 1989)

Coming to the ODI Format, he has played just 14 matches for the Australian team and has struggled to pick wickets. With just 16 scalps and averaging 45.31, he produced an economy rate of 6.07 for the team. In the T20I format, Scott Boland has played 3 matches and got only 3 wickets while averaging 30.00 with the ball and an economy rate of 8.18.

On This Day - April 11, 1982 - Ian Bell was Born Today

Born on April 11, 1982 in Walsgrave, Coventry, Warwickshire, Ian Bell was a player who used to turn up the match to England’s side with his batting. Being a top-order player, Ian Bell played 161 ODIs for the England team and scored 5416 runs at an average of 37.87 and a strike rate of 77.16. With 4 centuries and 35 half-centuries, he proved to be critical for the England team.

(Ian Bell was born on April 11, 1982)

Coming to the Test format, he was a part of the England team in 118 matches and played in 205 innings where he scored 7727 and averaged 42.69 with the bat and got 22 centuries and 46 half-centuries for the team. The third format is the T20I Format where he played just 8 matches and was able to score 188 matches with a strike rate of 115.33 for the team.

On This Day - April 11, 2002 - Jake Matthew Fraser-McGurk was Born Today

The birthday of Jake Fraser-McGurk falls on April 11, 2002, and he has quickly built a reputation as an aggressive batter. He first gained attention in domestic cricket at 17 and later made headlines by smashing the fastest List A century in just 29 balls. In international cricket, Fraser-McGurk has played 7 ODIs, scoring 98 runs at a strike rate of 132.43, and 8 T20Is, where he has 115 runs with a strike rate of 133.72, including 1 half century.

(Jake Fraser-McGurk was born on April 11, 2002)

His domestic numbers show his attacking style, especially in T20s where he has scored 1852 runs in 98 matches at a strike rate of 149.11, hitting 145 fours and 113 sixes. His IPL journey with Delhi Capitals has been impressive, with 385 runs in 15 matches at a stunning strike rate of 199.48 and 4 fifties. He has also performed well in leagues like the BBL and Major League Cricket.

On This Day - April 11, 2000 - Hansie Cronje was Sacked from South Africa’s Captaincy after Match-Fixing

The player who once stood as one of South Africa’s most respected cricketers saw his career collapse on April 11, 2000, when Hansie Cronje was removed as captain after being linked to a match fixing scandal. This day is remembered as one of the darkest moments in cricket history, as Cronje had built a reputation for strong leadership and high moral values before the controversy surfaced.

(Hansie Cronje was Sacked from South Africa’s Captaincy after Match-Fixing)

At the time, international cricket was already under pressure due to corruption concerns, and this incident exposed how deeply fixing had entered the sport. Cronje’s sudden fall shocked fans and the cricketing world, especially in South Africa, where he was widely admired. The situation not only ended his captaincy but also damaged his legacy forever. Just 2 years later, in 2002, Cronje tragically died in a plane crash, closing a controversial chapter in cricket history.